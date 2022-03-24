Bots for Instagram work revealed: how to get followers fast

In 2022 you need to be extremely attentive to your audience to attract followers. Since attracting the attention of subscribers is influenced by how often you appear on the feed, how often you like content and view stories, it’s extremely vital to keep active in the application – it can really boost the in-app sales.

Now there are many tools to attract an audience faster than the manual ways, and one of the growth accelerators is bots for Instagram. And time-tested services like Inflact can really result in follower growth.

What is a bot?

In essence, these are mechanisms that automate typical tasks and actions that you do on a social network. On your behalf, they can access the accounts of your target audience by using a selected filter, interacting with their content. For example, typical bots view stories, like publications, and subscribe to the audience.

All these actions lead to the fact that people get interested in your profile activity and check back on your account.

First, it greatly increases your profile views. Also, it narrows down the audience and helps you focus on the target group. That is, this method of attracting followers is much more efficient than buying subscribers. Because when you buy an audience for the sake of a cool number, these are essentially empty accounts that will never become your buyers. While the benefit of bots is that they will attract real or organic users who will be found by a particular interest. Next, we will analyze how it works and what you need to use it for.

Bots for Instagram revealed

The first objection that many Instagram users can face when they hear about bots is that such systems are strictly prohibited by social networks. That is, according to the rules of Instagram, you don’t have the right to connect third-party services or buy an audience – this is contrary to the principles of the social network.

However, actually, a bot works exactly the same way as if a hired worker would do it. That is, it could be a person who would have access to your account, go to the profiles of your target audience and attract their attention in every possible way. However, in order to hire a person, you will need much more effort and investment. For example, there are robots that will cost no more than 9 dollars for a trial period and about $30 per month, while the salary of an employee or Instagram promotion assistant can be more than $300-500 a month. That is, it can be 10 times cheaper and more efficient than a person.

Because performing such routine tasks as mass following, mass liking can be a boring task for a person. While robots can perform exactly the same actions from your profile and you will see much better results.

To make the activity safe, we recommend that you choose proven services that exist for a long time on the market. To do this, you can study reviews on Trustpilot. One of the most secure services that have real results and that ensure safety is Inflact.

A security guarantee for a bot can be provided by a useful service like Inflac providing a VPN. If you use a bot with a VPN enabled, then for a social network, your activity with the bot and your normal activity in the application will look like one person is performing it from the same device. Due to the coincidence of the IP address and cookies, you do not risk anything when using a bot in combination with a VPN.

And often many services come with a VPN, so you have to look for additional providers and turn it on manually.

How to set up targeting in a bot correctly

To perform actions and activities with strictly defined accounts you need to set up filters. You need to understand who your target audience is. For example, if you are selling products or services through Instagram, you must understand and clearly evaluate the ideal customer portrait.

Then you can move on to targeting settings:

The first way is setting up a bot by an Instagram username. This means that the bot will interact with the followers of these users and their followers. It is most logical to add your direct competitors to this list, accounts posting on the same topics, that is, all big and verified accounts where a narrow audience matches your clientele.

The second is hashtags. Thanks to the tags, you can not only improve the search results of your posts, but also customize the bot. Therefore, an important task for working with Instagram and promoting a profile is the selection of thematic tags. In fact, these are keywords and by which you can be found in the application. Therefore, when you use tags to promote through the bot, the robot will analyze all profiles that use these tags in their publications. These can be people who have related interests with you, as well as potential clients. Therefore, when setting up the bot, evaluate which tags your client can use and insert them in the settings.

Age, gender and other data, location. If you need to start promotions in a certain city, you have a local store or offline business that operate in a certain specific place, then you need to focus on narrow targeting. The bot will look for profiles that are located in this chosen place.

When you set up the service, it will start working instantly. You should not expect great results in the first days of work, because the smart tool will not exceed the limit of the allowed actions and will try to behave as you usually behave in the app. That is, in order not to attract the attention of a social network with increased activity, it will try to gradually grow the number of actions per day. And due to this, you can be sure of safety and that your account won’t get shadowbanned.

In order to choose a proven bot and test it on your profile, we advise you to study the reviews of all trending services. At the same time, try to entrust all the actions to the bot that has been on the market longer – it has a chance to win the trust of users for a long time. Since the new service is most often imperfect and not fully tested, do not rely on them much.









