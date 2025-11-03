As a business owner, you can give the benefit of comprehensive health insurance to your employees. Whether you’re operating a large organization or a small one, your part-time employees deserve the same benefits you give your full-time staff. Discover the best value health insurance for part-time employees in California and other major states.

Methodology for Selecting the Top Health Insurance Options

Part-time work is often associated with poorer health, which can impact one’s work performance. A comprehensive health insurance plan that doesn’t break the bank can help you support your employees’ wellness. Here’s the criteria used for evaluating and shortlisting the best providers:

Plan accessibility: Solutions that are accessible to small businesses with fewer than five employees were prioritized. Operational footprints and deep regional knowledge were also considered.

Solutions that are accessible to small businesses with fewer than five employees were prioritized. Operational footprints and deep regional knowledge were also considered.

An affordable insurance plan doesn't always mean great value. The total financial picture from your and your employees' perspectives was assessed.

The setup processes, ongoing management, websites and mobile applications were considered. The availability of expert support is a major differentiator.

What Are the Best Value Health Insurance Options for Part-Time Employees?

Discover the top insurance providers to consider for your employees.

Health for California

Health for California offers the best value health insurance for part-time employees in California. It was founded to simplify the process of finding and enrolling individuals in health insurance. The company partners with top carriers and provides a user-friendly platform for small businesses. All agents are licensed by the California Department of Insurance and certified by Covered California, ensuring you get expert and tailored advice.

You can tailor insurance plan benefits to meet each employee’s specific health needs. Choose from various health maintenance organization (HMO) and preferred provider organization (PPO) plans, or let your staff select the one that best fits their needs. Health for California offers four metal tiers that can be compared on an apples-to-apples basis.

Key Features:

Group health insurance quotes in less than two minutes

California-focused expertise with deep knowledge of state-specific regulations and subsidies

Responsive live support

Fast and easy enrollment



UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is a major national insurance carrier offering various plans for small businesses or those with part-time employees. Its mission is to help individuals live healthier lives and make the health system accessible to everyone. It offers health benefit plans for all types of groups, including small businesses and large organizations. It works with over 1.7 million health care professionals, ensuring your employees get quality care across the country.

The health insurance company provides coverage to more than 2.5 million small business employees. Explore the FlexWork Bridge plan that lets you provide health care coverage options to meet your part-time employees.

Key Features:

Access to a wide national network

Offers a wide range of plans

Strong reputation for customer service



Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers reliable plan types for small businesses and leverages the broad Blue Cross Blue Shield network. It offers individual health insurance for part-time workers and other employees who don’t qualify for employer-sponsored coverage. Select from a range of plans and coverage levels to minimize unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses.

You can purchase individual health insurance via on-exchange and off-exchange plans. You can either purchase directly from Anthem or use a centralized platform to compare and select a plan that matches your employees’ needs.

Stride Health

Stride Health offers one of the best value health insurance options for freelancers, gig workers and part-time employees. Approximately 4.6 million workers have utilized a health insurance plan from this company, resulting and over $8 billion in savings on insurance premiums and taxes. Unlike traditional benefits, it offers portable benefits that provide access to health insurance, dental and vision coverage and more.

However, you can only enroll in health insurance from November 1 to January 15 every year. Most plans provide access to free preventive care, such as disease screenings, vaccines and contraception.

Key Features:

Expertise in part-time and freelance workers

Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans

High-yield benefits savings accounts for emergency funds, child care and more



eHealth Insurance

eHealth Insurance offers a user-friendly platform that allows you to access over 180 health insurers. For over 25 years, it has helped millions find the health care plan that fits their needs and budgets. The online tools let you filter plans and doctors in your area, making it an ideal choice if you want your part-time employees to enjoy quality coverage.

Explore plan options on coverage for outpatient visits, prescriptions, emergencies and inpatient services. Once you’ve found the right match for your part-time staff, enroll over the phone or online. Before qualifying for group health insurance, the part-time employee must work between 20 to 29 hours weekly, depending on the state.

Key Features:

Free quotes

Offers vision, dental and Medicare options

Group health insurance options that cover part-time employees

Summary of the Best Value Health Insurance for Part-Time Employees in California and Other States

Here’s a rundown of the best health insurance providers.

Company Best for Health for California Best value health insurance option in California UnitedHealthcare Best for nationwide provider network Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Best for comprehensive coverage options Stride Health Best for freelance workers eHealth Insurance Best for plan comparison and choice

Invest in Your Part-Time Employees’ Wellness

Health insurance for gig workers helps attract and retain talent. It protects employees from the skyrocketing costs of health care services and treatments. When they have peace of mind knowing they have access to quality care, they can experience greater job satisfaction, which can in turn improve your organization’s reputation and image.