Best States for LPN Careers in 2026: WherePractical Nurses Succeed

Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) support patients in various ways. They have many career paths that could lead to fulfilling work if they find the right employer for their medical interests. Anyone trying to create a great place at work can compare businesses in the best states for LPN careers. You’ll become a standout employer if you set similar high standards for your workplace.

1. Messiah Lifeways Mount Joy Country Homes: Best in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Messiah Lifeways Mount Joy Country Homes is a nonprofit organization that arranges residential living options for retirees. LPNs find employment at the Pennsylvania-based business to help people undergoing rehabilitation and more. The three levels of living provide greater independence and accessibility for every resident.

The relationship-focused shifts and extensive services make Messiah Village a competitive place to work. Given how 20.4% of Pennsylvania’s population was over 65 years old as of July 2024, arranging a similar supportive environment will help other entrepreneurs serve the growing population.

Key Features:

Sign-on bonuses incentivize LPNs interested in second- and third-shift opportunities.

Messiah Village LPNs get comprehensive benefits, including tuition assistance and career advancement opportunities.

The meaningful work culture at Messiah Village helps LPNs build strong relationships with co-workers and residents.

2. Salem Hospital: Best in Salem, Oregon

If you’re revamping your hospital’s work culture, look at Salem Hospital in Oregon. The level-two trauma center cares for seriously injured patients 24/7. LPNs can get more experience in emergency care by working at the facility. Salem Hospital has earned Magnet Designation since 2010 for its stellar reputation in nursing excellence and high-quality patient care. Both are notable elements to recreate in your hospital to attract more LPNs.

Key Features:

Employees enjoy affordable health insurance plans, plus vision and dental coverage that includes orthodontic care.

Company-paid life insurance and 401(k) matching provide additional financial incentives that will make you a preferred employer.

On-site sick child care services are available at Salem Hospital, which could help keep your employees on your team longer.

3. Ohana Care Maui: Best in Kihei, Maui

Ohana Care Maui is the best place to work for LPNs seeking in-home health care employment. The preferred provider arranges on-site health care support for people seeking around-the-clock assistance. LPNs spend their shifts assisting with daily living activities, monitoring vitals, managing medications and other services. Your home health team can arrange the same support with mirrored team benefits to become a similarly in-demand company.

Key Features:

On-call management support assists LPNs, combating potential medical-industry fatigue.

Comprehensive benefits include flexible schedules and a gas allowance.

LPNs receive competitive pay, which is crucial in regions with higher costs of living.

4. Suncrest Hospice: Best in Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix-based LPNs interested in hospice care enjoy working with Suncrest Hospice. The palliative care team provides comprehensive support for people at the end of their lives. LPNs assist with pain management and specialize in preventing unnecessary hospitalizations, which sets Suncrest Hospice apart as an end-of-life care provider. Your team could develop the same focus to stand out from other local hospice teams.

Key Features:

Suncrest Hospice employees enjoy a better work-life balance because company leaders prioritize work schedules that support everyone’s well-being.

401(k) matching, competitive pay and manageable caseloads are among the many reasons why people choose to work with Suncrest Hospice.

LPNs can select from a variety of positions within the company to pursue their varied professional interests.

5. Children’s Wisconsin: Best in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin is an excellent workplace for LPNs seeking employment in pediatric departments. The Milwaukee campus has numerous branches, including emergency and specialty care. LPNs can also provide same-day care for walk-in patients and support kids with mental health concerns. The multiple departments allow LPNs to pursue evolving career goals, which could also make you a preferred employer.

Key Features:

Children’s Wisconsin is a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner because the leadership team creates a welcoming environment for employees and patients.

LPNs enjoy competitive base pay and merit increase opportunities that ensure consistently rising income over the years.

Adoption and education assistance are available alongside standard benefits.

Criteria to Determine the Best Places to Work

The best states and cities for LPN careers will share some similar features. Try to replicate features that make employers stand out to set yourself apart from local facilities, like:

Competitive pay and extensive benefits packages

LPN services and scheduling opportunities that best support each employee’s professional interests and work-life balance

Opportunities to apply for employment awards

Finding a great place to work as an LPN shouldn’t feel stressful. You could become an employer that revitalizes LPN careers by offering the same employment arrangements as those in leading states.

Best States for LPN Employment Comparison Table

Comparing LPN employers across states will clarify why applicants prefer them. Their long-standing professional histories and key features set high standards for entrepreneurs designing excellent work opportunities.

State Company Industry Experience Key Features Pennsylvania Messiah Lifeways Mount Joy Country Homes Over 130 years LPNs find rewarding work with the nonprofit residential living provider. Oregon Salem Hospital Over 130 years People interested in level-two trauma experience can curate it at the award-winning hospital. Hawaii Ohana Care Maui Over 40 years Ohana Care supports each employee’s mental health in the home care field. Arizona Suncrest Hospice Over 15 years Extensive benefits and a supportive culture are foundational to Suncrest Hospice. Wisconsin Children’s Wisconsin Over 130 years The well-established facility provides numerous career paths for its LPNs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will LPNs be phased out in the future?

LPNs won’t be phased out in the future because there’s a rising need for health care professionals. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects LPN employment to grow by 3% through 2034.

Is LPN work worth it in 2026?

LPN work is worth it in 2026 because specific job market niches are expanding. The U.S.’s aging population will reach 80 million people by 2040, so people creating LPN jobs can focus on the retiree community to become a preferred employer in the growing industry.

What is the least stressful LPN job?

The least stressful LPN job is any position where someone finds fulfilling work with a supportive employer. If they also obtain a schedule that works best with their personal life, LPNs can find low-stress work in any field.

Create an Excellent Workplace

If you prioritize positive team cultures, excellent benefits and competitive pay, LPNs will consider you one of the best employers. You’ll meet their needs and provide top-tier patient care, ensuring long-term success as a health care company.