5 Reasons to Get a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Degree

For many nurses, education never stops. Whether you are taking continuing education courses online, attending a conference or going back to school for a graduate degree, it is easy to find different way to learn and improve your skills.

Although there are certain perks to being a nurse in general, having a Doctor of Nursing practice (DNP) degree opens more doors for you. As healthcare demands continue to change, consider the following reasons why you should pursue a DNP degree.

1. You will be one of only a few nurses to hold a DNP

Although the number of nurses receiving doctorate degrees has increased significantly in the last decade, there is room left for improvement. Despite the progress, only about 1% of all nurses have a Doctor of Nursing practice degree or DNP.

Having a DNP sets you apart in the healthcare employment sector. Many view getting a DNP as extremely difficult, and some think it is even harder to obtain than a PhD.

2. The demand for nurses with a DNP is set to increase

The demand for nurses, overall, is predicted to increase in coming years. This increase will also create a greater need for nurses who can fulfill executive and leadership roles in the field. Those with a DNP will stand out.

More reasons for the growing demand for nurses with a DNP include the changing healthcare market in the country. The shortage of doctors is expected to continue, so nurses with advanced education could assist with diagnoses, prescriptions and treatment management to help alleviate the strain on doctors.

In addition, the population is aging and becoming sicker. This means that more nurses will be needed to take care of people as they grow older.

3. You can move into education

The number of organizations who need nurse educators is growing because they are also in short supply. With a DNP, you can move into an educator role. You will be able to achieve the next level of your career and help others learn the skills to become nurses too. Training the next generation of nurses is a fulfilling role that lets you pass on your knowledge.

4. You could influence healthcare policies

Nurses with a DNP can move into positions in government, lobbying organizations and research institutions to influence healthcare policies. Healthcare is constantly changing, but policies do not always keep up. As a leader, you can make real changes happen that influence the lives of patients and healthcare providers.

5. You can earn a higher salary

A Doctor of Nursing practice degree is one of the highest qualifications in nursing. When moving from a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to a Doctor of Nursing Practice, you will be able to command a higher salary. You may be able to earn well above six figures per year.

In addition, salaries for those with a DNP are expected to continue to increase in the future. These positions are in demand and hard to staff, so salaries will remain high. Since they are already at six figures, you can expect them to stay at that level at a minimum.

How long does it take to get a Doctor of Nursing practice degree?

One option is to take the traditional in-class college route. Usually, a DNP program takes three to four years to finish if you do it full-time. Some programs allow you to do it part-time, so you may need six to seven years to complete it.

Another option is to do an accelerated BSN to DNP program online. These programs tend to be faster, so you can get a degree in one to two years by studying full-time. Part-time students may need two to three years to finish.

In addition to classes, all students must complete 500 hours or more of clinical practice. Clinical hour requirements vary based on your state, so you should check them.

What nursing jobs and specialties can you pursue with a DNP?

With a DNP, you can become a nurse practitioner, clinical nurse specialist, certified nurse midwife or certified registered nurse anesthetist. There are also specific concentrations you can pursue to specialize. For example, you can study to be a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (PNP). The PNP cares for children from birth to their teen years.

Once you receive a DNP, you can find work in a variety of settings. This includes hospitals, outpatient and inpatient clinics, school-based clinics, urgent care, private practices, health centers and HMOs. Another option is working for federally funded health centers in rural or urban settings.

When you get a DNP, it dramatically changes the trajectory of your career. New options and jobs become open to you. Whether you become an educator or a leader, you can help shape the healthcare industry.










