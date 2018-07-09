Why You Should Be Using Digital Tools To Manage Your Relationship

Prof. Stephen Hawking once compared the Internet to a brain. We are all now connected by the Internet, like neurons of a giant brain.

With more than half the world’s population using the Internet – as of 2017 – it’s fair to say that the image of billions of neurons interacting with each other in a brain has never felt closer to the reality. People have made the online sphere their main platform of communication, exchange and information. You click to buy. You click to read. You click to agree. You even click to apply for a professional position. In a clickable existence, it’s only fair to ask whether relationships could also be part of the trend. Can we use the Stephen Hawking’s giant brain to change and improve your love life without losing any of the intimacy and emotional commitment of a relationship? The answer, as surprising as it might sound, is a big, fat YES.

An online dating tool is the just a digital village fete

Meeting people has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Indeed, in an era where a lot of employees or freelancers work long hours from an office, it can be tricky to find the time actually to meet people. If you think back at the time of your grandparents, most couples would get to know each other through community events, from a village fete to an independently run coffee shop. However, local communities have taken a hit from the combination of hectic work schedules and digital facilities – who needs to go to the shop if you can order your shopping online? So, it’s only natural to turn to online communities – such as dating tools, you can check it here to find out more – in an effort to meet people. The advantage of online communities is that most users have a chance to introduce themselves, which doesn’t always happen in real life.

Building your wealth as a couple

Did you know that 48% of American couples fight over money? While the causes are varied, money miscommunication and different financial perspectives can lead not only lead to serious arguments but also be the end of your relationship. According to Angel Rich, young people need to know more about credit management, personal finance and entrepreneurship to build their success. The argument is naturally valid for your relationship, and Credit Stalker, Rich’s finance teaching app, can be the solution to avoid future arguments. Indeed, working together towards clear financial goals can make it easier to improve your wealth as a couple.

People who train together stay together

A growing body of evidence suggests that couple who sweat together stay together, as they get to develop a deeper bond within their relationship. The role of technology in your fitness relationship might be limited, but it is significant for your motivation as a couple. You can use fitness apps to share and compare your respective performances. Fitness tracking devices can be connected to the app to create an informative profile. Similarly, you can even share your fitness data using your Apple Watch. The idea of sharing is that you can encourage each other as you work out.

Going through a crisis

For all the bad days when you are not sure if you and your partner understand each other anymore, there are plenty of people ready to advise. But more often than not, what your couple need is a relationship coach who can help you to understand the underlying issue and fix it. You need someone who can be objective while having your best interests at heart, someone from 7 cups, an emotional health, and well-being online service. The idea is to provide you with an impartial listener you can help you to clear your head. Nobody is there to judge you, and at the end of this experience, you might feel strong enough to resolve your crisis.

Preparing your big day

A lot of couples who choose to organize their wedding without the help of a professional planner are often faced with difficult obstacles. From forgetting something to incurring high unexpectedly high costs, planning a wedding on your own can be stressful. It is usually a source of conflicts between partners. So, if you want to make sure that the big day remains a happy memory, take a look at these wedding organization apps that can help you to keep things in order. From managing your to-do list to sorting out your budget and idea book, you can rely on the Internet to sort out your perfect wedding day.

In conclusion, there is no reason why a relationship between two individuals couldn’t benefit from the help of the Internet. The digital revolution has supported business growth and economic revival all across the world. Why couldn’t it help your couple to grow closer and revive the flame of your love?