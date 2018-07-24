Is Your Job Making You Happy Or Is It Killing You Slowly?

The average person spends approximately 37 hours per week at work. That’s a lot of hours to put into something that you don’t enjoy. We all have days when we’d rather hit the snooze button and roll over rather than go to work, but if you dread walking into the office, strolling on-site or turning up for your shift at a restaurant, hotel or bar, it may be time to think about moving on.

Job satisfaction

Think about your job for a second. How does it make you feel? Do you look forward to going into work? Does it give you a sense of satisfaction? Are you proud of what you’re doing, what you’re working towards, or what you’ve already accomplished? If you don’t find your job rewarding, this can affect motivation levels. We all need to make money, but if you’re struggling to muster up the energy and enthusiasm to hang on in there, why not consider a change? We can’t all save the world on a daily basis, but it’s so important to get a degree of satisfaction from your work.

Health and safety

Some career paths carry much greater risks than others, but nobody should feel like they’re in danger at work. You should be able to go about your business safe in the knowledge that your employer is doing everything possible to protect you and your colleagues from illness and injury. If you’re worried that your health or safety is at risk, or you’ve been involved in an accident, and you believe your employer was at fault, it’s wise to contact experts like those at Hofmann law firm. There are rules and regulations in place to promote safety and lower the risk of workplace injuries. As an employee, it’s essential that you know your rights. If you feel like your employer is cutting corners, and it’s affecting your performance, your health or your mental wellbeing, don’t hesitate to ask questions and make sure you’re being treated fairly.

Fulfilling your potential

Many of us have a desire to progress and climb the ladder. If you don’t feel that your current job is enabling you to take the next step in your career or giving you the platform to fulfill your potential, there’s no harm in looking around for other opportunities. It’s very easy to get comfortable doing the same job surrounded by the same people day in, day out, but often, change can bring out the best in you.

Happiness and wellbeing

Going to work isn’t just about earning money to pay bills and keep a roof over your head. When you invest a lot of time and effort into something, it’s not unreasonable to expect something in return. If you’re struggling with office politics, you’re stressed all the time, or you feel like you’re working long hours for very little in return, it may be wise to look for a job that offers you more. It’s vital to find that balance when working towards your career goals. If you’re happy and you feel valued, this can make all the difference to your performance at work.

Ask yourself a question. Are you happy at work? If not, why not consider looking for new opportunities? You don’t have to make any rash decisions, but there’s nothing wrong with searching for something that will give you more satisfaction and help you take the next step towards your career goals.