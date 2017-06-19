Earn

10 Business Grants That Women Of Color Should Apply For

You better go get these coins, honey.

Starting and maintaining a business can be tough without enough seed money, and so we at BAUCE have curated a list of free grant money that is catered to women and women of color. Moreover, since starting and growing a business isn’t just about raising the money, most of these grants also come with mentorship programs that will help you grow as an entrepreneur by connecting you with like-minded entrepreneurs who have also walked the walk that you are embarking on. Okay, enough talking – more doing. Get ready, get set, apply!

1. Access Latina Accelerator Program

What is it: grant and mentorship program for Latinas in STEM, agriculture or social innovation. There are up to $25,000 in grants available.

Who is eligible to apply: Latinas in STEM, agriculture or social innovation.

2. Sephora Accelerate Program

What it is: Grant program for women entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

Who is eligible to apply: beauty start-ups founded by women over the age of 18 and headquartered in countries where Sephora Americas operates—United States, Canada, Mexico, or Brazil.

3. InnovateHER

What it is: 3 awards and a total of $70,000 in prizes to businesses with products and services that have an impact on the lives of women and their families.

Who is eligible to apply: Entrepreneurs with business whose products and services that have an impact on the lives of women and their families.

4. Eileen Fisher Woman-Owned Businesses

What it is: $100,000 in grants for up to 10 grant recipients on an annual basis.

Who is eligible to apply: women-owed companies that are beyond the start-up phase and have revenues below $1 million.

5. Amber Grant 

What is it: $500 each month to a winner. One out of the 12 monthly winners will be awarded our $1,000 Amber Grant at the end of the year.

Who is eligible to apply: all women owned business or start-ups

6. Huggies Mominspired Grant Program

What it is: $15,000 to up to 12 moms who are hoping to explore and grow their own unique product ideas that makes parents’ life easier.

Who is eligible: mom-preneurs with businesses that simplify parenting.

7. Business Owners’ Idea Café Small Business Grant

What it is: $1,000 in cash, $1,500 in advertising credits, and tons of free publicity

Who is eligible to apply: Anyone who currently owns a business or is planning to start one

8. Fedex Small Business Grant

What it is: one $32,500, one $20,000, and one $8,500 grants for U.S. based small businesses.

Who is eligible to apply: Small business owners based in the U.S. and in operation and actively selling a product for over 6 months.

9. Kapor Capital

What is it: an investment fund that strictly invests in minority and women-owned technology businesses

Who is eligible to apply: women-owned and minority technology start-ups

10. NASE Small Business Grant

What it is: $4,000 grants from the National Association for Self-Employed

Who is eligible: Small business owners

