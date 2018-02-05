8 Budget-Friendly Style Trends That You Should Rock This Year

The beginning of a new year approaches with entire fresh collections of fashion trends for women. Just like last year showcased few flirty and coolest trends, this year too will be dominating the fashion house in full swing. We are discussing the new items which define this year’s budget-friendly fashion that leads the runways, oozed to fast-fashion elegance, and penetrated online shelves across the world. Listed here are the newest women’s apparel styles that guarantee grace, shine, and power this year!

1. Peekaboo Side Slits: This year the sexy side splits will catch all the eyeballs the moment girls wear and walk outdoors. Girls can expect splits in thigh-high dress slits to wide-leg trousers and jeans. This slit long dress comes in red, maroon, orange colors and when worn with high black heels, girls look absolutely hot in them.

2. Checkered Print: Checks have always been the favorite among girls. They can come across check designs on blazers, jackets, and trousers. Checked blazers can be long and short. The checkered detail has adapted from breezy skirts to asymmetrical tops to suit sets.

3. Ripped Cotton Jeans: Ripped cotton jeans and denim will remain popular in 2018 and girls would love to wear them anytime. The skinny ripped low-waist and high-waist jeans are timeless choices to pick for your wardrobe. Jeans and denim look superb with short tops. For example, Levi’s 501 Jeans, Pepe Jeans.

4. Bold Mixed Prints: Floral designs will be trending fashion this year as girls would love the mix-matched patterns of bold and vibrant floral. Be it floral midis, or floral skirts or dresses, it would be a mixture of colorful floral prints. Mixed Floral Pleated Midi Skirts with boots will look cute on sweet girls. Nordstrom provides promo code which you can mention to get your floral dresses at lesser prices.

5. Teddy Coats: Girls can experiment the teddy coats that are a specific style of the faux fur coat. These coats have got style, texture, and warmth of faux fur, giving extra coziness. Fashionable teddy coats are ideal for chic girls that are the hottest outwears with classic creams, brown, white and black color options. These coats can come with pockets and without pockets too.

6. Polka Dots: Polka dots are the attraction of the current year as they appear in various styles and designs. Few of the polka dot styles for girls to shop for are BoatNeck Sleeveless Tea Polka Dress with Belt, V-Neck Swing Dress, Short Sleeve Mermaid Pencil Polka Dress, Style Vintage Swing Party Dress, Polka Maxi, Mini-Skirt, Sleeveless Asymmetrical Faux-Wrap Dress, and many more designs. You can find the best deals and discounts for these styles through couponbox.com.

7. Fringe: The fringe dresses are refreshing and fun. One can spot out the fringe looks from coats to frocks to dresses along with light accessories beautified with the finishing touch. The bright runaway outfits include Mini Fringe Dresses, Lame Check Fringe Dresses, Denim Effect Sleeveless Dress Fringe, Mermaid Fringed Dresses, etc.

8. Corduroy: Corduroy is actually a textured form of velvet and girls just love velvet forms. Comfy corduroy would be a thrill to witness among girls. Corduroy has many varieties of unique trouser wear, a jumper, track-pant, a cotton corduroy shirt, sleeved corduroy dress, to name a few. The design of corduroy dresses are textured, cotton fabric, regular/slim fit, machine-washed. These can be work-wear as well as weekend wear.

All you fashionable girls, quickly shop for your favorite style trends at reasonable prices that make you look bold and beautiful! These gracefully styled dresses for girls are suitable for any occasion; make the best out of them!

Featured Image via themillenielle.com