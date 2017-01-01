3 Smart Shopping Tips for the BAUCE With a Budget

Being money savvy is always in style, especially when your primary goal is building wealth and growing an empire. This is especially true when your personal look doesn’t have to suffer just because you’re not throwing away your hard-earned cash at the latest fashion trend. As a self-made woman, you know that your dollar has a lot of value, and you don’t have to shell out loads of money just to achieve the look you want. There are plenty of techniques you can use to get more bang for your buck when shopping for your next workwear item or weekend outfit and these are a few of our favorites.

Shop out of season

You can score some serious deals when you buy clothes out of season. Sometimes an item can be on sale for up to 70% off just because it’s the off-season. If you’re wise, you’ll be able to stock up on all kinds of timeless staples using this technique, enabling you to look fab without draining your finances. We like the tips on this page that recommends taking inventory of your current closet and then organizing your budget to fit around these pieces. You’ll be shocked at how much money you save.

Use a personal shopping site

Another, newer, tactic for getting some smart shopping done is to enlist the help of technology. With the way websites have been able to progress in recent years, they are much more able to help you get targeted shopping done faster, saving you money in the long-run. How? Well, this site’s page on fashionable tops, for example, remembers the types of shirts you love, personalizing your shopping experience each and every time you log on. You can also set up alerts for sales from your favorite brands, helping you get the best price on the items you’ve been eyeing.

Keep your eyes on the prize

The last tip we have is to limit the pieces you look at so that you don’t make an impulse purchase on something you can’t afford. Go into your shopping experience with a budget in mind, then make sure you stick to it. To keep with your budget, use price range filters if you’re shopping online. If you’re at the mall, start at the back of the store in the clearance section and work your way up, because the priciest items are always in the front of the store. This article is super inspiring when it comes to sticking with your budget and recommends combing the clearance racks to find those hidden deals.

There’s no doubt that shopping smart can be hard at times, especially when there are so many beautiful pieces begging for you to buy them. But if you shop off-season, utilize a personal shopping site, and set a strict budget you’ll eventually get even better about being frugal when it comes to fashion. Looking like a million bucks doesn’t have to cost you a million bucks!