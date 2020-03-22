4 Easy and Tasty Keto Snacks For Women On the Go

For women managing their jobs, families, and personal lives, it could be difficult to squeeze in the time you need to focus on your health and wellness. Thankfully, watching your diet is the key to a healthy lifestyle. If you maintain good eating habits, you’ll stay fit and vibrant as you pursue your passions or career.

The keto diet is the current trend in healthy living. Focusing on increasing your intake of good fat from meat, dairy, and certain plants while decreasing your consumption of sugars and carbohydrates, this diet is perfect for those concerned about their weight and health. Men and women all over the country are taking keto classes and flocking to keto-friendly restaurants to stay fit and fabulous.

The following keto-based recipes are easy to make and pack away, making them perfect for satisfying the snack-cravings of women on the go, such as yourself.

Vegetable Sticks with Guacamole Dip

Cut a few carrots, celeries, cucumbers, and bell peppers into two-inch sticks. Cube two avocados and in a food processor puree it along with a few cloves of minced garlic, a teaspoon or two of olive oil, a pinch of chili, and the juice of one lime. Presto! You now have a healthy snack along with a zesty guacamole dip.

Health Benefits: Avocados are rich in nutrients but surprisingly low on carbohydrates, which is why they’re featured in a lot of keto recipes. They’re a great source for vitamins C, K, as well as magnesium and omega-3. Some studies have shown promise in reducing the risk of certain cancers.

Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Bombs

“Fat bombs” are keto desserts that pack a lot of healthy fats and flavor, with variants using different ingredients. To make this scrumptious version, mix a cup of peanut butter along with one-third cup of coconut oil. Combine this nutty mixture with one-fourth cup of dark chocolate, either in small pieces or in shavings. Form the chocolate-peanut butter mixture into balls, one inch in diameter, and dust them with unsweetened cocoa powder and a dash of sea salt. Refrigerate and eat whenever you feel like you deserve a delicious reward.

Health Benefits: Peanut butter is full of proteins and fat, with 100 grams of the stuff made of 25 percent protein. It also contains a lot of vitamins B3 and B6, as well as 45 percent of your daily recommended dose of vitamin E.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

These savory baked bites are ideal as appetizers or as a crunchy snack. Cut one head of cauliflower into bite-sized portions. In a bowl, combine one cup of water with equal parts flour. Mix a few teaspoons of paprika, garlic powder, and a dash of salt. Finally, add two to six teaspoons of hot sauce, depending on your taste, and stir until it’s a thick paste. Coat the cauliflower bits with the batter and bake in a preheated oven. Apply a second coating of batter and bake again. When you serve it, you can sprinkle a few drops of lemon juice to activate the flavor.

Health Benefits: A cup of cauliflower has only five grams of carbohydrates and your daily dose of vitamin C, as well as approximately 25 percent of your daily vitamin K dosage.

Cheese and Meat Combo

Finally, no keto snack is easier than putting together a delicious combination of your favorite cheeses and cold cuts. Put sliced salami, bologna, or ham with cheddar, brie, or Swiss in any pairing you wish and simply store in a lunch box. You can even use this snack as an impromptu platter when you have lunch with a friend.

Health Benefits: Both cheese and cold cuts contain very low amounts of digestible carbohydrates but full of healthy fats that form the basis of a good keto diet.

These snacks are perfect for the woman on the go because you can whip them up during your spare time and enjoy them between appointments. Whether you’re on your way to a pitch meeting or heading to the gym, these keto-friendly snacks can give you the delicious boost you need to own the day