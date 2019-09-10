A Slight Hormonal Imbalance Can Have Serious Effects — Here’s Why

Some women follow a strict diet and exercise regimen only to be disappointed because they cannot see the changes that they want to see even after months (or years) of trying to have a healthier lifestyle. In most cases, the reason for the failure to see the weight and physical changes is more than just the lack of discipline and an active lifestyle.

For a lot of people, it is their hormones that are to blame. More particularly, the imbalances in their hormone production. Hormonal imbalance is a very common condition that affects both men and women in at least a certain point in their lives.

Understanding hormonal imbalance

While the degree and severity of such imbalances vary, working with qualified endocrinology centers in American Fork and having a skilled physician to help assess, diagnose, and treat your condition is a must.

Hormones play a very important role in the human body. They help the body complete functions properly. It is often likened to cooking. Every ingredient is crucial, as well as its measurements to have a meal that tastes perfect.

But, if one ingredient is missing or is not measured correctly, then it can change the taste of the meal or even its appearance. Same is true with hormones. The body should have just the right amount of certain hormones to function properly. Too much or too little of one will cause changes in the body, and in some cases, lead to more serious health conditions.

Ways to manage the condition

Hormonal imbalance manifests itself in different ways in various people. A man experiencing hormonal imbalance will have a different set of symptoms from a woman experiencing one. A woman with hormonal imbalance might experience rapid weight gain and hair loss. Another who has the same condition might be experiencing sudden weight loss and rapid hair growth in different parts of the body. Because the symptoms can range from fluctuating weight, inability to sleep, infertility, acne breakouts, digestive problems, and osteoporosis, among others, it is important to determine the exact cause of the problem.

Working with an endocrinologist to find the root cause of your symptoms and the kind of condition that you have is crucial to have the right treatment.

Treatments available to improve quality of life

Hormonal imbalance can branch through a wide range of other conditions affecting the thyroid (i.e. diabetes, hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism). And a person’s reproductive organ (i.e., infertility, low sperm count, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction) can be affected. It can also be a cause of tumor and cysts, so the kind of treatment one receives also varies. Certain tests would be required to rule out other conditions and lead to the right one. Once the specific condition is determined, the treatment and management of symptoms would be given by the physician.

Often times, this requires taking medication that can help balance the overproduction of hormones or lack of it. Production or reduction of other things needed by the body will also be guided through medication. Invasive treatments, such as operations are rarely done unless malignant tumors are present.

A change in lifestyle and diet, along with the right medication is also often encouraged.

Hormonal imbalance is complicated. But with the right medical guidance and medication, one will be able to live life as normally as possible.