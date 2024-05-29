If you are scheduled for ACL surgery, you are probably aware that you will require physical therapy after your procedure to aid in recovery. There are multiple ways that a physical therapist helps improve recovery, and you will be given a schedule of appointments to get you functioning back to normal in no time. What many people do not know is that for the most effective recovery, PT before your surgery is also important.

Recovery Begins Pre-Surgery

Most people find that they get the fastest results after surgery if they begin rehabilitation before the procedure (some refer to it as prehabilitation). The main goals of PT during this phase are to reduce swelling around the area of injury, increase the knee’s range of motion as much as possible, and strengthen the muscles surrounding the knee.

Post-Surgery Progress Path

After the surgery, the goals are the same as with prehabilitation, and progress occurs in stages.

Stage 1

The initial phase occurs during the first week post-surgery. Your knee will probably be swollen, sore, and difficult to move. During this stage, you may be using crutches. When you find a physical therapist near me, he or she will help you learn to walk and maneuver around using your crutches, especially if this is your first time.

One of the methods of PT used during stage one is ice, as this helps to reduce the swelling, which also reduces pain. Your physical therapist will guide you through gently exercise to begin to regain range of motion in the knee. You will be asked to do these exercises on your own a few times a day, with the end goal of being able to bend the knee to 90 degrees.

Stage 2

During this phase, which generally lasts two weeks, you will gradually get off the crutches. Swelling should be significantly reduced, although you still may need to apply ice. Your physical therapist will continue to introduce exercises to improve quadricep, hip, and hamstring muscles, and to improve balance.

Stage 3

By week four, you should no longer need ice for swelling. You will continue to work on exercises that improve balance, restore proprioception, and strength. By the end of week eight, you should almost be back to normal.

Strengthening for Success

Although exercises during the first two stages generally do not use much resistance, you will begin to add resistance as your knee stabilizes. These may include bands at first, but your therapist’s goal is to get you on weights, as this will lead to the strength that your lower extremity needs. Even after you are considered to be back to normal, and you are doing your regular activities, it is important to continue to strengthen the area around the knee to prevent any future injuries.

Physical therapists who have experience working with knee surgery patients are in high demand. If you are one of these, search for physical therapy jobs near me to see if you find a position that is right for you.