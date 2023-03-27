Anxiety is a growing problem affecting millions of people. There’s a good chance you will experience it at some point. Additionally, other conditions, such as ADHD, can compound the effects of anxiety. However, there is hope. Having a coping strategy in place for those times can help you manage anxiety healthily and positively, so it does not leave a lasting mark. These seven tips offer a solid foundation for everyday anxiety management.

1. Keep Active

Staying physically active has positive effects on physical and emotional health. It is linked to lower anxiety and perceived stress rates, making it a perfect complement to OTC anxiety meds.

Staying active doesn’t mean you have to join a gym or make exercise the center of your life. Instead, start small with 15 to 20 minutes a day and work up to more as you feel ready.

2. Journal Your Experiences

Putting your feelings onto paper is an excellent way to work them out. It also can help you identify and avoid triggers for your anxiety, giving you another positive way to protect your emotional health.

3. Try Homeopathic Brillia

Many people shy away from prescription ADHD medications for adults with anxiety for fear of side effects and interactions. However, Brilla offers an all-natural option with no known side effects. Additionally, it is generally safe to use alongside common prescriptions, offering an additional tool in your fight against ADHD and anxiety.

4. Cut Down on Screen Time

There is growing evidence that screen time, in general, and social media use in particular, negatively impact mental health. Cutting back on screen time offers an entirely natural way to address the problem. If you must be online, try taking a break from social media. Commit to a few weeks and then honestly evaluate how you feel after the pause.

5. Take a Deep Breath

Taking a deep, controlled breath is a simple and effective strategy for dealing with overwhelming situations and emotions. It works best if you do it when you first begin to feel anxious. Follow these steps a few times to see how quickly they calm your mind and emotions:

Close your eyes (as long as it is safe to do so)

Take a deep breath in for a count of between five and 10

Pause and then release it for an equal count.

6. Learn a Relaxation Technique

Many other relaxation techniques can also help you overcome anxiety. For example, many people find activities such as yoga, meditation, or a creative hobby to be excellent ways to lower everyday stress and anxiety levels.

7. Talk It Out

Women tend to internalize ADHD symptoms and anxiety more than men, leading to an increased rate of missed diagnoses. If you experience any of these common ADHD symptoms in adult women, you know how helpful sharing your concerns with a trusted friend can be.

If you do not have someone you trust to share your feelings with, consider reaching out for professional help. This is a great way o finally get a diagnosis and the help you deserve.

Anxiety affects everyone at some point. Having the right tools, including natural coping strategies and OTC medication support, can help you limit how much anxiety affects your life.