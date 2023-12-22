An engagement ring is the most important jewelry purchase anyone can make. It’s a symbol of a couple’s love and commitment to a future together. So you want to choose a style that represents your personal style, that you’ll also want to wear forever.

Fortunately, any jewelry store will have many classic engagement ring styles to choose from. But the sheer number of sparkling treasures may make it difficult to choose. Need a little help? Here are 7 classic engagement ring choices you may love.

Emerald-Cut Engagement Rings

Our first recommendation is the emerald cut. Emerald-cut engagement rings, with their striking, elongated step cut are popular worldwide, and count many celebrities among their biggest fans.

That doesn’t mean they have to cost the earth, though. Emerald-cut diamonds are cut to make the most of the diamond’s natural shape. This means that they are usually quite affordable, too, as less of the stone is lost in the cutting.

An emerald-cut diamond can have anywhere between 50 and 57 facets. But because of the way they are faceted, they are not quite as sparkly as some other cuts. They do sparkle, they just do it in their own, gorgeous way.

Vintage-Inspired Halo Settings

If you’re looking for something spectacular yet versatile with a vintage feel, you may like the halo setting. This is a ring of small accent stones, usually pavé diamonds, encircling a larger center stone.

Why is it versatile? If you are having a halo-setting ring made for you. You have a lot of options for personalizing it. The circle of little stones doesn’t have to be the same cut, stone, or even color as the center stone. This allows you a lot of freedom to express your commitment, your way.

Timeless Solitaire Diamond Rings

They say that diamonds are forever. Perhaps this is why solitaire diamond rings are such a timeless engagement ring classic. The term solitaire does not refer to a cut, but a style.

A solitaire style, as the name suggests, features a single, solitary stone set in the middle. It can be any cut, and ‌any stone. However, most solitaires are diamonds, although the new reality of diamonds is that many are now lab-created.

Romantic Three-Stone Rings

If a solitaire style is not for you, but the halo setting seems too ornate, there’s another classic engagement ring style to consider. A romantic three-stone setting features a larger stone in the middle, flanked by two side stones of equal size and shape to each other.

The side stones may be a different shape and cut to the center stone, and they may even be a different type of gem. But people often choose this style for their engagement ring, as the three stones represent the couple’s past, present, and future.

Classic Princess-Cut Diamonds

Classic princess-cut diamonds are popular choices for engagement rings. They are also perfectly named as they are considered gemstone royalty.

But like the emerald cut, most of the diamond for the princess style is used, and thus it can be a more affordable diamond cut choice. That’s good news if you are already working on a tight budget for your wedding planning.

A princess cut is a square (or sometimes slightly rectangular) cut with sharp edges and corners. This unique shape won’t sparkle as much as a round cut, but it still offers a high degree of brilliance and sparkle.

Elegant Oval-Shaped Rings

An elegant oval-shaped stone has 57 facets and is as sparkly as a brilliant round cut. Their shape and elongated surface area always make them look bigger though, even when compared on a carat-for-carat basis.

So if you are looking for the brilliance of a round cut that looks larger than it actually is, go for an oval cut. As a bonus, oval cuts are often a more affordable option than a round cut. However, due to increased demand in recent years, they can be more expensive than the fancier princess, cushion, or pear cuts.

Art Déco Style Rings

From retro throwback fashions to themed parties, vintage is the buzzword of the day. Another vintage style you may be interested in for your engagement ring is an art déco style emerald cut ring.

The clean, geometric lines of the emerald cut were the ideal cut for stones in the Art déco era. However, it can also look ultra-modern. Much depends on the setting.

So if you have your heart set on a vintage style, but want an engagement ring that will still look good in our modern times, this is the one. An Art déco-style emerald cut ring is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to channel the style of the past while celebrating their bright future.