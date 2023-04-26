7 Black Women-Owned Tech Communities That Are Shifting Our Culture

Black women in STEM are leading the way in entrepreneurship and are supporting successful brands through continuous hard work and dedication! BAUCEs, starting a successful business can have its challenges, but the journey does not have to be lonely. These eight Black women-owned tech communities supply a sisterhood for Black women who wish to see their brands soar beyond limitations.

1. Black Women Talk Tech founded by Esosa Ighodaro and Regina Gwen

Join your fellow Black women on the road to a successful, money-making entrepreneurship journey with the help of Black Women Talk Tech! Regina Gwen and Esosa Ighodaro founded Black Women Talk Tech to give Black women entrepreneurs the safe space to learn how to grow a billion-dollar brand. By joining the Black Women Talk Tech community and enrolling in their Roadmap to Billions program, which hosts annual conferences across the country, you will have the opportunity to showcase the brilliance that black women offer in any industry.

In addition, you will join conversations based on your firsthand experiences in your industry, foster deep connections, and gain exclusive funding opportunities. BAUCEs, you can have your way to success by learning how to bring your brand to the top of the food chain!

Website: www.blackwomentalktech.com

2. Digitalundivided founded by Kathryn Finney

Black women are building brands from the ground up and establishing high revenue in all global industries. As a self-made tech pioneer and entrepreneur, Kathryn Finney knows the ins and outs of growing and setting up a brand and business. Digitalundivided is helping black women break into over five figures worth of revenue under programs such as She Runs It, BIG, and Do You Fellowship.

They supply the best way to reach global audiences, business tactics from other successful entrepreneurs, and resources essential to business growth. In addition, they will have you pitch your business plans to various industry leaders.

Website:www.digitalundivided.com

3. NOWINCLUDED founded by Tiffany Whitlow

Black women’s health is essential and should be shown in media algorithms. That is the message and mission behind the health and clinical research community-NOWINCLUDED, founded by Tiffany Whitlow.

The state-wide community and organization empower Black women tech entrepreneurs by centring the focus on the health industry and how we take part in clinical trials that affect Black families and generations.

Website: https://nowincluded.com

4. thetechcornr founded by Hosanna Hali

Hosanna Hali, entrepreneur, technology specialist, and “Fairy Tech Mother,” is helping newly established BAUCEs succeed in their careers. Hosanna Hali has grown a massive community as an influencer who uses social media such as Instagram and Tik Tok to teach Black women how to advance in any industry.

The Tech Cornr emphasizes the importance of coding and noncoding, job qualifications, resume building, volunteering, and skill building through social coding events like Hackathon.

5. The Worthonomics Company founded by Raicheen Blanks

The Worthonomics Company is calling all STEM BAUCEs! Raicheen Blanks, through her company, created a tech community that supplies Black women the opportunities to become business investors through educational programs, learn strategies that will make financial security, and push business revenue higher than ever before.

The Worthonomics hosts investing workshops year-round and, most importantly-teaches, Black women to know their monetary worth.

Website: https://worthonomics.com

6. Black Girls Code founded by Kimberly Bryant

Black women and girls have shaped the tech industry by becoming successful builders and creators. With communities like Black Girls Code, founded by Kimberly Bryant, black women learn and lead in computer programming and other technology-based fields.

Black Girls Code offers online and in-person programs in web design, game design, mobile app design, coding, and robotics. Black Girls Code includes seven U.S. chapters, with plans to launch eight more chapters soon.

Website: https://wearebgc.org

7. UnapologeTECH founded by Kalina Bryant

BAUCEs, the UnapologeTECH movement is taking the tech industry by storm! Kalina Bryant, an award-winning entrepreneur, started her platform UnapologeTECH to be a safe and inclusive community space for underrepresented Black and brown women entrepreneurs.

The UnapologeTECH community allows entrepreneurs to form long-lasting connections, network with well-known tech industry executives, supply training and coaching sessions for thriving brands, and learn in-depth go-to marketing strategies for business success.

Website: https://unapologetech.com