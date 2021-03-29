4 Great Self-Care Strategies For Busy Parents

As a parent, taking care of your children is your primary focus. From their social life, academic success to recreational achievements, your children’s well-being is always the centre of your attention. While most parents do an exceptional job at ensuring their children’s overall happiness, few can balance the attention with taking care of themselves.

Lack of adequate self-care can cause you to feel stressed out and overwhelmed, making it harder to be a patient and empathetic parent. On the other hand, taking care of your psychological, physical, social and spiritual needs helps you feel your best and offer the best parental care. Below are some self-care tips for busy parents.

1. Meditate

Meditation has numerous benefits. Meditating for as little as 5 minutes can help you feel rejuvenated and energized to continue your day-to-day activities. If the concept of mediation is still very new to you, starting with guided meditation would be a good option. You can find a step by step guide on how to meditate on one of the numerous websites, apps and audio files available.

Additionally, numerous breathing exercises help to reduce stress and anxiety in a couple of minutes. These quick deep cleansing breaths can do wonders in calming your body and mind, and you can practice them even when you have a tight schedule.

2. Visit Your Doctors Regularly

Every family member, including parents, should visit their primary care physician at least once annually for a full-body medical check-up. Through these visits, your doctor can help you prevent illness, maintain your health and initiate an early intervention for any newly detected condition such as prostate cancer.

Regular visits to your doctor are also an opportunity to discuss ways to improve self-care. They can advise you on the best diet and exercise to meet your body’s needs and recommend options to improve your resilience and strength, such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, mindfulness classes, and vision tests.

3. Spend Time in Nature

Spending time in nature is a quick and easy way to boost your psychological well-being. A hike on a trail, a quick walk in the park or spending some time in your backyard tending to your garden can help you feel relaxed and rested.

You may also opt to bring the feel of nature indoors by incorporating some indoor plants. However, ensure that you only purchase the number of plants that you can handle to prevent demanding plant upkeep from adding more stress to your life.

4. Spend Time With Friends and Family

Humans are social beings. As a parent, you may find yourself spending most of your days juggling between maintaining your home, working and taking care of your children. However, it is essential to take the pleasure of indulging in less structured time with your friends and loved ones.

Plan an occasional family dinner, or find time to have a cup of coffee with friends at least once a month. If you can’t see your friends or family members as often as you can, check up on them via phone call or text every once in a while.

There are many different self-care strategies for busy parents. Experiment with the tips mentioned above to find what works best for you.




















