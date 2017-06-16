How Ming Lee Flipped $500 Into a Million-Dollar Virgin Hair Empire

If you haven’t heard of the name Ming Lee in relation to virgin hair extensions then you might be sleeping under a rock and we are here to wake you up!

Ming Lee is the owner of Snob Life, an online hair boutique that she started in 2010 with only $500 to her name. At the time, Ming wasn’t envisioning that her brand would turn into a wildly successfully business — she simply was trying to find an extra stream of income to pay her bills.

After attending Aveda Beauty Institute in Atlanta, she opened up a salon as a cosmetologist at the age of 21 called Snob Life Studio. She was buying hair at the time for herself and her clients from a weave re-seller until she realized she could cut out the middleman and save more money purchasing hair from a wholesaler.

Ming now runs a million-dollar business because she was able to leverage the power of marketing to turn her gig of selling weave on the side into a full-fledged lifestyle brand.

Watch this video to hear from Ming Lee herself on how she did it.