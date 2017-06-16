Hustle

How Ming Lee Flipped $500 Into a Million-Dollar Virgin Hair Empire

mm
Posted on
Ming Lee of Snob Life Hair

You can whip this hair back and forth, honey!

If you haven’t heard of the name Ming Lee in relation to virgin hair extensions then you might be sleeping under a rock and we are here to wake you up!

Ming Lee is the owner of Snob Life, an online hair boutique that she started in 2010 with only $500 to her name. At the time, Ming wasn’t envisioning that her brand would turn into a wildly successfully business — she simply was trying to find an extra stream of income to pay her bills.

After attending Aveda Beauty Institute in Atlanta, she opened up a salon as a cosmetologist at the age of 21 called Snob Life Studio. She was buying hair at the time for herself and her clients from a weave re-seller until she realized she could cut out the middleman and save more money purchasing hair from a wholesaler.

Ming now runs a million-dollar business because she was able to leverage the power of marketing to turn her gig of selling weave on the side into a full-fledged lifestyle brand.

Watch this video to hear from Ming Lee herself on how she did it.

