5 Clear Signs That Your Current Diet Is Whack And You Need A New One

If you think that you have a bad diet because you eat too many takeaways or if you know that you are just not treating your body like you should be then this can cause you a ton of health problems. The worst thing about this is that you may not even realize that your body is trying to tell you something, and this can cause you serious problems in the future.

Constant Bloat

Constant bloat is a real indicator that you have a bad diet. You may notice that you are gassy and that you are incredibly bloated. If this happens right after you eat cheese or even milk then there is a high chance that you are lactose intolerant. A lot of people have a mild intolerance to dairy but more often than not, they don’t even know. If you meet up with a nutritionist for healthy living then they will probably tell you to cut out dairy and they can also advise you on how you can start to take better care of yourself as well.

Constipation

If you are having bathroom troubles then this is another sign that your body is trying to tell you something. If you are constipated then there is a high chance that you don’t have enough fiber in your diet. It’s super important that you try to incorporate more grain into your diet in this instance, and this can easily include things like oats, beans, and whole grain. You can also make your own snack bars in this instance as well, and this is ideal if you really want to try to take things to that next level.

Hunger

If you keep on telling yourself that you are ready to diet, only to get to the end of the day and eat junk food then this could be a problem with your eating habits and not your willpower. Binge eating is your body’s own way of telling you that you are not getting the nutrients that you need. The only way for you to find out what your body is lacking is to try and eat healthier on a day-to-day basis. If you see an improvement then you will find it way easier to stick to your diet.

Fatigue

There are so many fad diets out there that tell you to cut out entire food groups. Unless you are lactose intolerant, or unless you have celiac disease, you have to make sure that you are getting every food group possible. This is essential if you want to get access to the vitamins and minerals that your body needs to stay fit and healthy. Your diet can also have a lot to do with how tired you are, and if you are not getting enough iron for example, then you may feel way more lethargic in the day, and this can lead to you drinking way too much coffee rather than trying to sort out the problem.

Your Mood

If you are always in a bad mood then your diet may be to blame. When you cut down on calories your mood will suffer as a result and this is especially the case if you are cutting out carbohydrates. If you eat too much sugar then this can also affect your mood, so do keep that in mind.