7 Best Cities for Young Black Professionals
With graduation approaching, it’s time for students to pack their bags, say farewell to their college towns and dive into the real world. If you’re choosing to move to a new city, the experience can be a daunting but exhilarating life change. Though this renewal may be intimidating, don’t fret. With some planning and perseverance, you’ll be laying the foundation for your new life and career in a different city. The biggest question is: where do you start?
Young black professionals need to settle in cities that inspire their work and provide them with the opportunities they need to thrive. To find the cities that offer young professionals the best of both worlds, I evaluated a number of cities on average salary, millennial appeal, diversity, black population, and the strength of the job market. Here are the standouts.
New York, NY: While the cost of living is quite expensive, The Big Apple is arguably one of the countries’ most opportune cities. It’s a hub for virtually every industry! Fast paced and ever-changing, NYC is perfect for those who love to constantly be on the move and in the mix of things.
As one of the world’s biggest fashion capitals, aspiring fashion designers and models will be able to find their stride here.
Washington D.C.: Although it has a bad reputation due to its crime rate, Washington D.C. is actually one of the best places for African Americans to live. Ranking as one of the best paying and millennial friendly cities, D.C. is responsible for more black internships than any other city in the U.S. Plus, Washington D.C. is the place to be if you want to rub elbows with some of America’s most influential people.
Especially great for those interested in a career in Politics or Public Affairs.
Atlanta, GA: With the second highest percentage of African-Americans with college degrees (D.C. is the first), Atlanta is definitely one of America’s most educated and fastest growing (Atlanta attracts more AAs than Dallas and Houston combined) African-American cities. As it expands, jobs and opportunities continue to increase.
Popularly known as ‘Black Hollywood,’ Atlanta is perfect for aspiring rappers, actors, and entertainers.
Houston, TX: As the fourth largest city in America, Houston boasts a large Black middle class, and a solid economy, it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Phrases like “the new Black Mecca” and “the next Atlanta” have been used as if Houston is currently the best kept secret in Black America.
Energy is the primary factor in the Houston economy. Geoscientist and Petroleum Engineers, for example, are highly paid.
Dallas, TX: More African-American people than ever are moving to Dallas – but not without apprehension. Many claim Dallas is not as progressive as other popular African American cities, but it is swiftly growing into a professional African American magnet due to massive opportunity and low cost of living.
Technological industries lead in Dallas.
Seattle, WA: While this city may raise a few doubtful eyebrows, its true, Seattle is definitely a place African-Americans should want to live. Not only does Seattle consistently rank as one of America’s highest paid and employment friendly cities, it is also great for millennials. If you value diversity you’ll appreciate Seattle as some of its area lead the country.
Techies love Seattle. Plus, the growth in aerospace and high-tech employment creates precisely the kinds of high-wage jobs, including for blue-collar workers, that are lacking in many parts of the country.
Oakland, CA and the Bay Area: Many feel there’s a revolution of sorts brewing in the bay area – especially in edgier neighborhood of Oakland. As this list’s highest paid and most diverse area, there’s no wonder many are flocking to the Bay. Millennials will love the cities’ bar, club, and restaurant scene and residents describe it as “less cynical and self-conscious” than neighboring San Francisco. In other words, “Oakland has heart.”
Artists and creative entrepreneurs will find Oakland particularly supportive.
March 17, 2014 at 4:46 pm
I have to disagree. I changed my life for the true greater living in the Seattle area. Decided to move back to my home town of Springfield, IL and have faced prejudices I just didnt have to deal with in Seattle. There isnt a day that has gone by that I dont wish I hadnt left. I say, as a Black professional, the Great North West is a place where you can truly prosper without being judged on your looks, but on your work ethic.
August 27, 2014 at 5:59 pm
I have been living in Chicago for a decade. Even though the black population is bigger than most it doesnt hekp much. A lot of prejudices and segregation you will find it hard to go up the ladder just because of the color of your skin. If you are not over ambitious then that might work for you. Im counting the days to get of this degrading city.
May 7, 2015 at 10:59 am
Totally disagree … I currently live in Washington State and can attest that while racism may seem low key in Seattle, it manifests itself via the lack of opportunities for AA. Black neighborhoods in Seattle are some of the worst (crime, unemployment etc.) among other cities in the NW, there is a lack of any real cohesive black communities, schools suck, police continue to brutalize, FBI and DOJ have Seattle police on watch list (oversight) and where exactly are the JOBS that pay enough to live in the City? Oh that’s right … All the whites got them! Another strong fact The city of Seattle boasts less that 7% of its population as Black. Now why would any AA move there?
May 18, 2015 at 7:25 pm
Seattle homosexuals and gay rule area and California water problems earthquakes and Texas illegal crop those borders Mexicans Washington dc to many women not enough men not gay men dominate over women disrespectful cause of shortage men and san Fran mix races advocacy leaders protest hippie eras drugs and NYC city of Beast overprice crowded dirty fast city that never sleep sell everything 24/7 fast subway airport trains buses traffic jams crime rate highest every Nation operates live in NYC yra opportunity pro con each city none is best place love is not in USA
December 10, 2013 at 10:15 am
Also Chicago ,has historically been a magnet for black middle class since the earlier Times to the present,it still boost a large black professional and working class median black income is 38k los Angeles is another city still have a vibrant black middle-class even population declines its still have communities like west L.A. south bay Pasadena altedena and Inglewood which have a large black middle class. Dont get confused with media ,we all know it’s bad in a lot of cities,a lot to do with turf politics,which don’t necessarily have to do with average people .Oakland is worse off compare to Chicago actually because it’s smaller city with more industry in its neighbor San Fran or the Chicago and more black middle-class. Jacksonville fl isup and coming city which a large black middle-class and growing income level 37k not bad check black demographic. com thanks good list.
December 10, 2013 at 10:37 am
I can’t forget Minneapolis,which is a good vibrant city boost a vibrant black middle-class smaller population similar like Seattle but it grew,clean,green,educated,population. Also lets not sleep on Philly which has a large number of black owned business and history cater to us with a vibrant black middle-class and professional still draw to the city less pricey then dc and new York with all the amenities good transportation system,average black income 38k average black income is around 37k to 44k in u.s as 2012 currently..
December 23, 2013 at 2:19 pm
I disagree with Oakland. I moved to Palo Alto from Atlanta (I know I don’t live in Oakland) but the bay area in general is unlike any of the top four you’ve listed. There are more blacks in Chicago and LA than the Bay Area. I know that multiple factors went into this list but I don’t see myself here for the long term. There are a ton of tech firms and opportunities here but at work I very rarely see people who look like me in the office. I think it is a positive and a negative. The good thing is there is lots of opportunity for career progression, the tech firms and companies out here pay well, but on the other hand there is no network of support. In cities like DC, ATL, NY, there are communities of successful black people who support and encourage and look out for one another. I haven’t found that here and once again, it could be because I like in Palo Alto.
Also, from a night life perspective there are significantly fewer bars and clubs for black people here and don’t even get me started on the black gay scene here…which to my knowledge does not exist for black gay professionals. Then you have the issue of black hair…salons and barber shops and how they aren’t on the same level as the aforementioned cities. Then there is the issue of black churches. I could go on but I think you get the picture!
The bay area has a looooong way to go before it becomes worthy of being listed among these other cities.
December 24, 2013 at 5:55 am
Very true Glen that’s why I had mentioned other cities as well.Oakland and the east bay are far more diverse and more black affluence then San Francisco peninsula area due to history and presence. menlo park was a solid black middle class area around the 70s and 80s just like the whole bay even San Francisco my once beloved city born and raised. I had moved down to Texas since 97 and I went back to the bay only thing I did was wasted money lol. I believe the west coast in general is not as vibrant for black Americans professionally and personally not like it used to be,there such thing is immigration issues, gentrification, minority vs minority, like LA and political clout issue like in Oakland and decrease in population which have and impact like SF. overall job market , cost of living not like the glory 60s thru the 80s which Cali was the place the be now its other states are holding the torch same way like Michigan back then but that a different story…
January 26, 2014 at 7:52 pm
I agree with you to an extent but as a Bay Area native who has lived in Atlanta and Dallas, you were WAAAAY off base with where you decided to live in the Bay. Way off base. I am a Sr. Business Systems Analyst in the East Bay and Yes, there is never more than one of us working in I.T., but the only place I worked with Black people in I.T. is Atlanta and I have lived EVERYWHERE.
January 24, 2014 at 10:26 pm
I live in Oregon and visit the Seattle area pretty often. I believe when they mention Seattle, they are including Seattle and surrounding cities going East to West and North to South. Collectively, there are many blacks because of the military bases. They have small cities which are known for retired military which I was surprise to find out that blacks actually live in Kennewick and the other cities southeast of Seattle.
April 3, 2014 at 8:37 pm
I’m a young black professional in Dallas (former Houstonian) and let me encourage all those debating between the two Texas titans to pick Dallas.
1. Dallas is just as progressive as Houston truth be told. The Dallas Metro is quite diverse, has the largest gay population in TX, and at least half of the residents here are from more traditionally liberal states so they bring their liberalism with them. The closer you’re to the city the more progressive. Just FYI, for a couple of months Dallas temporarily had a black mayor who also happened to be a HBCU grad.
2. Dallas is a whole lot cleaner and nicer …. there’s no comparison. Houston has terrible zoning so it’s not uncommon to see 50 businesses on one small street. Not only that but Dallas has a better topography will decent traffic flow, Houston is just flat and the traffic a nightmare. Overall, Dallas has better shopping and it is just more upscale …. it’s given the Alpha-World Class City distinction for a reason (Houston is still Beta).
3. Dallas is more centrally located (and a plane hub) so flights for a getaway to all the hot play spots (LA, Vegas, NYC, Miami, etc) in the nation are a bit quicker and cheaper to get too.
4. Hands down, Dallas has the finest, most fit black men I’ve ever seen. It’s common to see an attractive tall, dark, and handsome “brotha” where ever you go …. many of them are degreed too so that’s a plus for some. In fact, most black men (and women) I encounter have some college education or fully degreed, so it’s a very educated black community here which speaks to the visible strong black middle/upper class.
April 22, 2014 at 9:05 am
I would include the upcoming sleeper city, Charlotte. Charlotte pretty much has the same things Atlanta has except a few 5 star hotels and night life. The city has surpassed Atlanta in city population. Charlotte African Americans along with the majority are unique is that they live by their values regardless of color. Charlotte was known as a banking and financial city but now is getting diverse from engineering to consultant. The CIAA…enough said.
April 22, 2014 at 8:48 pm
I’m looking at these comments and I’m not sure what folks were looking for when they read this list. I think there is more to what constitutes a good city for a young black professional than how many black people live there. The SF Bay Area is a wonderful place for the young black professional. On population alone, Its an extremely diverse place compared to other cities. Definitely more diverse than an ATL, Dallas, or Houston. True the percentage of blacks that live in the Bay Area is not as much as these other places but do keep in mind the actual size of the bay area when you consider populations.
From a livelihood stand point its the cradle of technology. Billions of dollars and tons of opportunities exist in these 3 major cities(SF-OAK-San Jose), and other cities in between them them (Palo Alto, Santa Clara, basically everything up 101). And that is ONLY tech. There’s a lot more.
Lived in the Bay Area my whole life. Perfect place for a black professional to start a career and/or a family. You have a lot more to do than all of the other cities on this list you also have a lot more culture than any of the others on here too. (except NYC)
April 26, 2014 at 1:20 pm
[…] Two growing cities from Texas (not surprising) made the list, but there are some unexpected ones on there too. If you’re looking for a place where you won’t feel like you’re on an island away from your peoples after moving away from home, or if you’re looking for a new city, check out the list at Baucom . […]
August 29, 2014 at 3:30 pm
I agree with Richard and, especially, Bethany. Seattle should not be on this list AT ALL and let me tell you why.
I am an open-minded, hard-working, black Computer Tech. I have studied and lived in Atlanta, NYC, LA, London, and Germany. I faced challenges before acquiring the professional skills that I now possess, and chalked it down as part of life’s lessons. Nevertheless, the situations that I have faced in Seattle have been ridiculous and based on my ethnicity. So if you are a black professional, ethnicity is and will be the issue in Seattle; especially if you’re considered as a professional threat.
From my personal and professional experience, Seattle is one of the most covertly racist- which translates to cowardly racist – places that I have EVER lived. And when I use the term(s), racist/racism I’m not saying, “oh, they don’t want to hang out with me because I’m black”, or “oh, they don’t want to invite me over because I’m black.” On the contrary, by racist/racism I mean being denied an employment opportunity, for which you’re qualified; and being segregated demographically based on your ethnicity. In Seattle, racism is systemic, structural, and psychological. And this racist psychology extends, both sadly and ironically, even into the Gay and Lesbian community.
Now, I’m a realist. I don’t expect us to all “just get along” and I don’t think that you should be force to after you leave work. But, when it comes to being denied an employment opportunity based, not on your lack of qualifications but your ethnicity- something that you have no control over- then I have to call b*llsh!t.
So, if you are a black professional, don’t make the mistake I made and just move to Seattle. And don’t just rely on internet research because the statics can be off; another mistake I made. But please believe me, Seattle WA is not the city for black professionals.
October 15, 2014 at 2:13 pm
I agree on that note in a way. I hear a lot of people say the same that relocated from the Bay Area,because of affordability and quality of life,air great,beautiful scenery with diversity in the southern Seattle,but far as thriving black community nope be honest west coast in general one reason lack of black owned firms,culture,and history..
October 27, 2014 at 9:19 am
I’m a divorced black female, mom of two, working in corporate HR. I’m make six figures here in NYC, but I also live in Manhattan and own a car…so that money goes quicker than quick. I am applying for work out of state doing more of the same (Corp HR). My kids are 15 and 8, female and male respectively. I want to go somewhere that socially progressive, supportive of transplant families and where we won’t face more than the usual amount of maltreatment due to our race/social status.
My list order is: DC, Miami, Charlotte, Chicago and Dallas.
My family and friends are worried about areas with a history of oversight concerning racism toward black youth (Florida and North Carolina). This is a valid consideration.
Anyone care to add their two cents. I just want to make sure I haven’t overlooked anything.
June 21, 2015 at 10:51 pm
I live in Houston as a Black Professional Male and it’s the worst for me. I work in Oil & Gas in The Woodlands and it’s very overtly racist. I’m leaving here at the end of my lease and I can’t wait. I’m from N. Cal, Sacramento and was thinking of Oakland. If I had to stay in Texas; Dallas would be a better choice.
November 3, 2014 at 6:17 pm
I’ve enjoyed reading all the feedback. I am a single mother of a gifted 7 year old female. I currently live in Lynchburg, VA, double degreed with a Master’s in Human Services and Counseling. Preparing to return to school for continuing ed at an HBCU, eventually a PhD. I currently work in Mental health in the school setting as a supervisor of a Therapeutic Day Treatment program, but I know this is only temporary. I have been here almost my whole life, since I was 7, before that, I lived in the tidewater area and I turn 30 this month. I want to be relocate for personal and professional growth as well as cultural diversity and continuing to advance my daughter’s education. Whatever God wills is where I shall be, but I do feel my season is over in this space.
November 23, 2014 at 10:32 pm
I’m a 31 male techie born and raised in Texas near Dallas and I’ve been living in Houston for 12 years now so I have a good understanding on the two cities. From my experience if you are a black female Houston is a great place for you, but you won’t make much money. Overall Houston has a very good stable economy but Texas as a whole is a very conservative state, (good ol boy system). If you are in the Tech industry Texas is not the place for you unless you want to be stuck doing .net or some out dated technology and that is why I’m planning on moving to Cali in January. I’ve read several comments about the Bay area not being a good place for young black professionals. If you had a choice between San Diego, LA or SF which would you choose for a young black male in the tech industry? Looking forward to reading future comments.
December 2, 2014 at 4:50 pm
Ok, time to chime in. I was born and raised in L.A., lived in NYC as a bi-coaster. California is: Southern Cali=Hispanic ruled, Northern Cali=Chinese ruled. Black folk? It has been like this for at least 30 some years. We’re not welcome. I’m mixed but am perceived as black. What I’m hearing from everyone is a sense of feeling lost and an uncertainty that comes from feeling afraid, afraid of racism and not knowing where to go to try and escape it. Where will we experience it less etc…I honestly don’t know.
January 19, 2016 at 9:16 pm
its so sad that people stiller looking to escape the ramifications of racism in 2016? Wow i refuse to acknowledge the ignorance of shallow people! but then again I am self employed and don’t have to acknowledge it! I’m sorry so many of my people still are put in this position today! hard to believe…this world has gone mad!
December 29, 2014 at 12:33 pm
I live in the Bay area… originally from L.A. and have lived in Georgia. I’m use to being that one black chick in the room, so going to a heavily populated African-American area would be a culture shock for me, as it is when I travel to Atlanta. I love the culture of the Bay area…. very diverse (across multiple cultures) and welcoming. Plan on going back to L.A. though bc the Bay is mighty mighty expensive in comparison.
February 13, 2015 at 8:50 am
Julia, Boston has fantastic opportunities for young black professionals. The presence of Black social societies is strong here. Unfortunately, be sure to bring a significant other with you from wherever you currently are because black dating in the Bean is tough! Very near to Boston is Providence, RI. You will find our presence to be strong there and the social life is great. Work in Boston, party in Boston, and if you can afford to live in Boston, do so. If not, commute from Prov and date there while you’re at it! The brothers there are Ivy League and quite fineeeee indeed.
March 13, 2015 at 1:23 pm
http://www.bostonmagazine.com/2006/05/divided-we-stand/
This article explains it better than I can, but in short: no. As a black woman living in Boston, I can’t wait to leave. Most other black people I’ve known that came here for school or work leave as soon as they can. I couldn’t imagine being able to build a career here (or afford to buy a house for that matter). The racism here isn’t worth the benefits of living here.
January 29, 2015 at 1:42 am
I live in Sf currently, there is no unity in the black community, we as black people barely acknowledge each other. let alone barely any reasonable housing,a nice apartment with start off at 3000 dollars and that’s a apt under 1000 sq feet. A lot the black men quote on quote fit the sterot-types, ghetto, rough, or date out-side of their race as does the woman. Any given moment you can be the only black woman/ man at a store, on a bus, in a class, at a gym or a job depending where you work. I work at a ad agency downtown and I am the only young black woman at my job and on my floor. Going out is fun, but if your looking for a nice black man/woman then its def a challenge. Black people on make up about 2-4% of population out here and it really shows. Let me say as far as career wise its a lot harder being a conscious black person to get a nice job. I know personally I intimidate people because I am young educated, ambitious,intelligent and confident.
February 3, 2015 at 8:05 am
I’m a 29 year old female with a 10 year old daughter. I currently work in the health field. I was born and raised in milwaukee, wi. Milwaukee is not a good place for Blacks to excel ! I want to relocate to a family friendly city. I thought about settle because of the wonderful things I’ve heard about the city but still not sure what city to settle down in. I need ideas people !!
February 23, 2015 at 1:19 pm
Sheena Yes get out of Wisconsin! Although Madison is all the rage. Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware are by far better choices. If you want your kid to see and be around successful Blacks Atlanta and Maryland are by far better choices. Suburbs of course are the better choice of any city you choose to live in. But do realize you do have a choice. If you can check out Sarasota and Tampa area(s). If you are a nurse you really should be able to move anywhere you have that advantage. In fact if I held a nursing license I’d move all the way to Canada.
February 23, 2015 at 1:28 pm
I live in Milwaukee as well and I am counting the days until I leave. I am finishing my MBA later this year and researching other cities. I believe the best cities for black professionals with established black communities are generally in the South. I am mainly considering Charlotte NC, Washington DC, Dallas TX and possibly New Orleans and Miami. I can’t wait to get out of Milwaukee.
May 15, 2015 at 3:05 pm
I agree with all of the comments stated above–get out of Milwaukee! I was born and raised here, but I went to college out of state. There is a stark difference between the quality of life experienced by African Americans living in Milwaukee and in other, more progressive areas. My list would include Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas.
February 13, 2015 at 1:45 am
I am a single mixed African American female with three daughters two teens and a baby. I am well educated with a Masters and plan to achieve a Doctorate at some point. I was raised in Colorado left in my early 20’s and have lived in SoCal for roughly 7 years. I left a couple of times to live in other cities like Henderson (Las Vegas), NV. I have also traveled to D.C., Milwaukee, Utah, lived in Albuquerque, NM, and Arizona.
I will start by saying I’m ready to leave CA although I’m considering Santa Clara County, CA. My list of cities I am considering moving to include Portland,Atlanta, GA area, Minneapolis, Tampa, FL or Sarasota, FL, Dallas, TX, Asheville, NC, and Pueblo, CO. I do not prefer high concentrations of one ethnic group and diversity is key, as well as a great school district both lower and secondary. I have researched and researched so many cities it makes my head spin.
I’d like to offer my input about living mainly in the western states. I hated growing up in Colorado due to the racism but I was given an excellent education of which I am grateful. Colorado has a huge, and discriminatory Hispanic population but a small Black population and jobs are scarce. I fell in love with D.C. when I visited it; seemed like a wonderful city. I didn’t care for Milwaukee I couldn’t wait to get out of that state. Albuquerque was a complete eyesore and riddled with violence; a lot of drugs, prostitution, Mexican gangs, fatal child abuse and the list goes on and in paticular a state with one of the highest spenders on education per student but the worst academic scores. Utah was boring but friendly absolutely drove me crazy with the lack of diversity and lack of anything to do. Arizona was “unfriendly” towards Browns and Blacks. The people in Arizona sent chills down my spine I got out of there as quick as I could. But to be honest that was Mesquite and when I visited my Dad’s hometown of Flagstaff I thought it was beautiful. I loved and still love Vegas. The people in the burbs are extremely friendly and Vegas was one of very few cities where the Whites don’t stare at Blacks. I felt like I could fit in anywhere there. However the cops/highway patrol do racial profile and there are racists rampant throughout Clark county. Overall I would say it is especially not a great place for professionals especially not Black professionals and even more so dangerous for Black men.
Which brings me to CA of which I have lived the longest outside of Colorado. I love and I hate CA. It is completely a racist state and not as liberal as some believe and in fact I would call SoCal communist. I lived in Santa Monica for years and now in Orange County, CA. I really don’t like that the Whites stare at me all the time like they have never seen a Black person it’s disturbing. There are a lot of Skinheads in Orange County. The demographics are changing I kid you not a year ago I was one of maybe a handful of Blacks that lived this far south and now I see Blacks everywhere in Orange County. Still this just isn’t for me. CA is insanely expensive and I’m sick of the traffic, attitudes and it’s extremely HOT in Orange County so I’m searching for my next city to call home and permanently because I’m sick of moving. If anyone has suggestions let me know and if anyone has questions for me I’d be glad to offer my insight regarding the cities I’ve lived and traveled to. :)
BTW I regard Orange County, CA, LA County, CA and Nevada as probably the worst counties/states to move to.
February 23, 2015 at 1:15 pm
Ehh Mesa/Scottsdale is probably a better choice if for whatever reason you’re set on AZ. Jobs are scarce in AZ and I liked Flagstaff better but it’s in the middle of nowhere. You do realize this is the state of conservative AZ we’re talking about right? AZ who basically via the Governor wants to get rid of all the undocumented immigrants and passed a state legislature banning any ethnic studies curriculum in AZ classrooms! So I ask why did you choose AZ? NV is better and a lot more jobs if you like the desert otherwise keep looking.
May 12, 2015 at 3:11 pm
Well, I recently relocated from Atlanta area to NW Florida. “Don’t laugh”, I’m starting to have anxiety moments, from all the cold stares from some caucasians. I have also met some very warm caucasians. I fell in love with the sea breeze, the white sand and the slower pace. There is a miltary pop., and Destin minutes away. I’m a nurse, and have always worked hard, raised 6 kids. I don’t understand why some people think, every black person wants to live in over crowded cities. I feel that God made the ocean, the white sand, and the sea breeze for me too. I may be considering a move south to Sarasota, any suggestions?
June 27, 2015 at 2:07 pm
I am a 24 year old African American female. I have lived in Chicago for 6 years, and have nothing to show for it but disappointment, and a degree. I am looking for a place that is mixed in every way, and can meet different people, grow, and become happier. I am not that social and people in Chicago seem to have groups from HS, so they are not that intersted in meeting new friends. Just ready to make my mark in the world, and can reach my full potential. Please let me know and great places.
Thank you.
July 6, 2015 at 2:44 pm
Good evening people,even though I enjoy some of the comments, let me tell you a little bit about Washington DC, I was born and raised in Washington DC and still work here for the local government and I’m going to tell you right now as a black man in the blue collar, there are a lot of black professional here and the racism here in DC it’s mildly low ( I’m not saying it don’t exist, I’m just saying it’s not out there like other states), if anything there is a lot of stuck up A**holes running around Like they own the city or something, and if you can tolerate the growing number of homosexuality and lesbian and transgender’s then there’s nothing wrong with relocating here but if you plan on dating here in the nations capital, good luck, the dating scene here is extremely disgusting, in fact Washington DC is one of the worst cities to date and the school system is really horrible here, you might have a better chance in Maryland or Virginia far as rising your family( if you have some), and the cost of living here is very high, The only city that’s near DC that have a reasonable cost of living is the city of Baltimore but then you have to worry about Thugs and the high crime rate that’s going on up there but then again the crime rate in DC is starting to climb because school is out and teenagers are out here robbing and doing drive by’s on dirty bikes
July 26, 2015 at 11:36 am
Hi Kontra! I was thinking about moving to DC. I don’t know anything about it other than it being “chocolate city.” How is the job outlook there? I have a B.S and M.S in Criminal Justice. I am afraid to move there without having a job. I am looking to make at least $40,000 a year. I know most people live in the MD and VA area’s and work in DC. Can you please give me some advice? Thanks
July 26, 2015 at 11:32 am
Hi Everyone! I really need your help! I am currently living in South Florida which is absolutely terrible for job opportunities unless you speak Spanish and are in the healthcare field. I have experience in clerical, administrative, customer service, and production growth. I have a B.S and M.S degree in Criminal Justice. I am single with no kids. Thus, I am able to move anywhere. Does anyone have any suggestions on jobs in your area that pay at least $40,000 a year? Most of the jobs in South Florida are customer service and only pay $9-12hr. I need waaaay more money than that. I’ve been reading everyone’s post regarding DC, AZ, LA, etc… Please let me know any suggestions! Thanks
July 16, 2016 at 2:48 pm
I completely understand. I too live in S. FL and hold a Bachelors in Nursing and Masters Degree. S. FL is not the place for black professionals. You must speak Spanish to get a job and racism here prevents promotion in a job. I’m thinking of relocating to NY, NJ, or CT. Any suggestions?
July 22, 2016 at 3:31 pm
I would avoid ny nj or even ct due high cost of living. I know because I have fam out there in nyc area. For nursing I would consider moving here to the twin cities (Minneapolis) I have numerous close friends and fam in the nursing field who never struggle to find jobs as a matter of fact most nurses I know that are just lpns and are working on their bsns are able to secure jobs paying 50-60grand a year easily even without the bsn yet. I had another friend who had a nurce practitioner gig up north im pretty sure she made six figures. in fact mpls is great if youre in the medical or IT field in general. engineering to an extent also. anything else you will be better off in cities like dallas/ft worth, atl, Austin, houston etc any major city in the southern states
August 11, 2015 at 11:32 am
Gosh, from reading the article then going through all of the comments, my head is spinning. It seems like there is no such Utopia in the US. For every comment singing praises about a particular city, there are several more comments painting the exact opposite picture. I don’t really know what to take from this other than the fact that racism is unfortunately everywhere and opportunities for career advancement are much harder for blacks in this country, no matter which state you live in. :(
December 6, 2016 at 11:05 pm
That’s exactly what I was thinking! It makes me so mad how whites have so many people of color stressing over where to live in peace and free from their tyranny. We deserve be able to freely choose where to enjoy our life’s like they do. It truly amazes me how successful they’ve been at making the world think WE are the ones terrorizing the innocent…
September 9, 2015 at 8:07 pm
Seattle should not be on the list, I can’t wait to leave this city very racist. If you are black you will get low paying jobs with graduate degrees. Seattle is a great city for some blacks, but not for your typical aggressive, ambitious blacks. you will love Seattle if you are white, Asian or Indian.
October 13, 2015 at 6:06 pm
The issue is that we need to form social groups specifically to aide us in forming companies. If we have a business ownership culture, we can make it. As long as you settle for being treated like a footstool, how great do you think it will be for your children. The Thug culture has destroyed America – why not reject it vehemently? Why not define and contrast yourselves by connecting with each other instead of falling prey to pop culture which disgraces blacks. Also, why do you think that Whites would care? They have no competition when it comes to cherry picking blacks just like the auction block. Are our children going to have any shot after the mass promotions of Thuggish examples, and nonstop violent press. Many of you could start family businesses now and teach tour children, versus spending all your money on keeping up with your white counterparts who earn twice what you do? How else can you account for the overpriced condos and lifestyles easily afforded them – whiteness has fringe benefits. You weren’t on the email about this. Blacks are being put into their own earnings bracket right in front of your faces. Sadly – we are supposed to be the best examples of success, but reduced to far less because we keep waiting to be “included”. Start your own companies and come together, they do not want to work with us.
February 8, 2016 at 4:44 am
You got it Skye. We’re just acting like overeducated migrant wage labor. Chasing the least racist city when all of them seem to be, more or less. Time to put the bucket down where we are, build enterprises, employ each other and trade with the world. That’s how you get respect in the long term. Watch how Indians (India) hire each other in the tech industry here. Hispanics look out for each other. Blacks say we want to be around other blacks, we look for cities where we are, but don’t want to get too close to support each other and build community that is self sufficient.
December 5, 2015 at 2:44 pm
As a African American professional, I’m not sure you can find another city in the country that will give you everything you need. Great nightlife, networking, job opportunities, and good looking people. The city is beautiful and thriving. Always something going on in DC. Very hard to get bored. Its expensive but most professionals are making at least 60K a year.
January 1, 2016 at 2:33 pm
I think most African Americans about what makes a city “good” or “bad” for African Americans. It’s hip to African Americans to change the communities they live in instead of running away from it. Communities like Chicago, Ferguson, Atlanta, Los Angeles, etc. need Blacks to educate the young people, mentor and send more Blacks to college so they can come back and change the communities they live in. There is no perfect place for Blacks but by changing the economics, education, legislation, and budgets in these communities that’s what will advance the Black populations.
January 23, 2016 at 10:11 pm
This article just made me so sad. My family is looking to move and I’m so frustrated that one of the deciding factors has to be how racist a city is. We cant just move. We have to take into consideration that if the White ppl don’t like us, out job growth, and growth period will be limited. I’m in Memphis and of course its racist as hell here but from the comments it looks like their is no escaping it. Im really wondering about Nashville. I’ve heard its growing economically and is up and coming for Blacks.
May 29, 2016 at 8:52 pm
I enjoyed the post. I am from Northern CA and I grew up in Oakland. Had a very rewarding and diverse experience growing up which has prepared me for the future. I am currently living in Washington DC pursuing a career in Healthcare Administration/ Public Health nursing. I love all of the cities that were highlighted. When planning for a successful career location is very important. Great post.
August 31, 2016 at 4:16 pm
I went to college in Chicago. I lived in the D.C. area for the first 9 years after graduation. I have lived in Atlanta ever since. Because of my profession, I have spent at least 6 months on assignments in many of the major U.S. cities; certainly the top tier U.S. cities. Its true there are many Black people with white collar jobs in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, D.C., Dallas, Philly, LA, etc. What I have found is that, if a person has developed themselves in a positive way, the opposite sex will be attracted to them, no matter what the city. On the other hand, if you are a loser in small town nowheresville, you are going to be a loser in D.C., Atlanta, Houston, or wherever. Its really true that what’s inside of you, counts more than what’s outside of you. That said, there are some places in the U.S. that I simply won’t live; because I won’t subject myself to the provincial, racists mentalities that exists in these places. And fortunately, I am at a place in my life, where I can choose where I want to live.
August 31, 2016 at 4:48 pm
