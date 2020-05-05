3 Things You Need to Know Before Whitening Your Teeth

When it comes to your teeth, often people want their pearly whites to shine even brighter. Sometimes though, no matter how well you brush or floss your teeth they never stay white. Often, your teeth can become yellow due to the things that you consume, such as too much tea or coffee. However, it’s not the end of the world if your teeth aren’t as bright as they use to be, as you can now look to getting your teeth whitened.

Now, this is something which you can easily do at home, such as by using things like these Crest Whitening Strips. But you can also go to your local dentist if you prefer to get a professional to do it. The decision is up to you though, but no matter how you get your teeth whitened, you will soon find that your smile returns to its normal, brighter, and whiter self. You will probably find that you feel better inside and out and that you make a more memorable impression.

Get a Brighter Smile

The most obvious reason to why people want to get their teeth whitened is so that they can have a brighter smile. As you get older, you will have found that your adult teeth become more pale or yellow looking, and not as bright as they use to be. This is perfectly normal, as often these shades slowly deepen over time as your enamel thins, which revels the less-white layer of dentin beneath it.

You will also find that you are eating more food and drinks compared to what you had as a child. Things like coffee, grape juice, and even soy sauce can stain your teeth. So along with your teeth not being as good as they use to, and the food and drink that we are consuming more of, it’s no wonder that it’s incredibly hard to get those pearly whites without a bit of help from whitening products that are available from either your dentist or local drugstore.

Some People Are More Sensitive to it

What some people might not realize is that they could be more sensitive to it compared to others. However, you can’t predict the degree of sensitivity and pain (if any) that someone will feel after the whitening treatment. This is why some treatments will also include a desensitizing gel which can help people when they apply the product on their teeth. You might find that you have no problem with the teeth whitening product and don’t have to worry about applying this gel.

If you talk to your dentist about using whitening products, then you might find that they suggest taking ibuprofen before or after a treatment to help with any issues. If you don’t have any desensitizing gel though, then even using a desensitizing toothpaste that contains fluoride, or even a fluoride mouth rinse can help. If you decide to grit your teeth and bear it, remember the discomfort tends to be temporary.

Teeth Whitening Products Have Different Strengths

Different teeth whitening products all have different strengths in them, so it’s important that you know what strength the product is before you use it. The teeth whitening products that you leave on your teeth for five, twenty, or thirty minutes are designed to restore a tooth’s enamel by removing dirt or debris. They all contain hydrogen peroxide. It releases oxygen molecules in your mouth that react chemically with staining materials and lifts them.

It’s important that you stick to the time that they state. Otherwise you might end up looking like Ross from friends (with his fluorescent bright white teeth). You might find that depending on how sensitive your teeth are as well, that if you leave it on longer than stated, that you might feel a bit of discomfort in your teeth. So always follow the instructions, and check with your dentist first if you are unsure. If you are worried about doing it yourself, then go to your local dentist. At least this way, your cosmetic dentist will know exactly what needs to be done to improve your smile.

