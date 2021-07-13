What Types of Hair Transplant Therapy Are Available?

If you have started to notice thinning hair on your scalp, you may have concerns this will lead to further hair loss and eventual baldness. It can feel at times like the process is inevitable and that eventual baldness is irreversible. However, alongside the over-the-counter medication available that can help stimulate hair regrowth, a hair transplant is still the best option for anyone looking for permanent results. Here are two types of hair transplants available from hair specialists that could be a suitable option.

FUE Hair Transplant

An FUE, or Follicular Unit Extraction, is a minimally invasive hair transplant surgery that involves no surgical cutting. A popular option for medical tourists seeking a hair transplant Istanbul procedure, hair grafts are removed via FUE individually and then transplanted to the area of hair loss. To be successful, anyone undergoing an FUE procedure will need a good area of hair regrowth, usually on the back of the head. This donor area is shaved and then precisely extracted from using surgical instruments that remove hairs. The area of your scalp where hair is being transplanted will have small cuts to allow for the hairs to be placed. Once the procedure is complete, the scarring will be minimal and the downtime short, allowing patients to enjoy natural-looking results when the hair starts to grow within 4 – 6 months.

FUT Hair Transplant

A Follicular Unit Transplantation, or FUT, involves minor surgery to extract hair grafts to the area of hair loss on your scalp. Unlike an FUE procedure, surgical cuts are required to achieve results, with a thin strip of hair removed from the back of the scalp where hair growth is usually good. From this removed strip of hair, grafts are then divided and placed in small surgical cuts on the transplant area. Stitching is applied to the area where surgical cuts are made on the back of the head and closed. Due to this, visible scarring will be present after the procedure. The downtime will be lengthier than undergoing the FUE procedure and discomfort can be expected from the surgically cut area. The results can be expected over a similar time frame to FUE and fully optimal after a year.

Which Procedure is Best?

The hair transplant procedure you decide to proceed with will depend on many factors. A hair transplant isn’t suitable for everyone, so you will need to have a consultation with a doctor or hair transplant clinic before surgery. Whether you have an FUT or FUE hair transplant, you will need to have permanent hair loss, so if your hair loss has stabilized and you have good overall health with no blood-borne diseases, you could be a suitable candidate. The FUE procedure will provide patients with a much quicker downtime and no visible scarring compared to the FUT hair transplant procedure. This is desirable for many patients as having scarring on the back of the head is difficult to hide and the FUE procedure is minimally invasive whilst still providing natural-looking results.



















