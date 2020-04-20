Why Your Small Business Should Invest In A Managed IT Services Team

If you run a business of any kind, there is just no getting around the fact that you have to know how to run your IT. The technology you use and, more importantly, how you use it, is something that is going to determine the ongoing future success of your business in huge ways, and you simply can’t overlook it. Many business owners are not tech-savvy and that is not necessarily a problem in itself, but it does mean that you need to think extra hard about how you are going to approach it. In this article, we’ll look at a more sensible approach to your company’s IT that you might want to consider.

Forget The ‘Move Fast & Break Things’ Philosophy

A few years ago the saying that went around Silicon Valley was that you should “move fast and break things“. In other words, you should simply do what you need to do to answer a specific problem, and it doesn’t matter what upset you cause in the process, or what damage ensues. The idea was that this would lead to bold new technologies and innovations. That might have been the case, but it is not the best way to work even for those companies – and it’s certainly not necessary for any small or medium business that just happens to make use of IT in some way or another. In fact, all you really need to do is to make sure that you have a simple, stripped-back approach to your tech use. It’s not so much moving fast and breaking things as moving carefully and fixing them.

Managed IT

Increasingly, businesses all over the world are waking up to the realization that the best approach to their technology is to make good use of a managed IT service. This is something that can save you a lot of time and hassle and can mean that your technology is working for you how it should be, with much less in the way of downtime overall. The secret is to find an IT managed services team who are really passionate about what they do, and who can provide the kind of bespoke service that your business really needs. If you can get hold of a team like that, you should find that every aspect of your tech – from implementation to security and beyond – is dealt with effectively and safely, without you having to worry about it at all. Of course, with that level of trust, you need to make sure you choose the team carefully.

Automation

Given that the whole point of technology is to make things as easy as possible for us, it should come as no surprise that automation is one of the keywords in all of this. The more effectively you automate your tech, the more likely it is that you are going to have the necessary uptime to run your business effectively, be there for your customers, and have spare time to come up with new product ideas – and get some shut-eye at the end of the day. Good tech automation relies on having a strong, reliable digital transformation strategy – a set of rules and objectives for implementing and effectively using automation in your business’ tech. If you do that, you are going to find that you have a much stronger, more resilient approach to technology in your business.

New Security Approaches

It’s always important to consider security alongside all of these other issues. If you fail to do that, you are simply going to struggle to keep your business afloat, and you might even end up in serious trouble in the worst case scenarios. Security is a game of cat-and-mouse in some ways, as with each latest development or patch in security, the hackers figure out a new way around or through it, either secretly or with brute force. But in truth, that is not what you need to worry about – those are the details that you need your hired IT team to worry about. What you need to think about is the basic everyday stuff that ensures you are helping them to help you. That means having good, basic rules in place for how you and your colleagues use the technology you have, including an awareness of the value of security. That might include some basic understanding of encryption and so on, too.

With these approaches, you will find that your company’s IT is going to serve you much more effectively, and that you are therefore looking forward to a brighter future.

