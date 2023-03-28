Life coach Michelle Blue shares how BAUCEs can build a purpose driven life and business

One of the deepest longings of humans is to figure out what their purpose is; people want to know what they’ve been called to do and how they can use their gifts to help humanity. One woman who has mastered this art and is helping others on their journey is Michelle Blue. With 10 years of experience as a trained coach, this BAUCE supports entrepreneurs who are ready to get into action to create a purpose-driven life and business, make an impact and profit doing what they love.

She shares with us how it all began.

“My journey started 10 years ago when I started my first business immediately after college. Instead of going into a corporate job, I was contemplating a completely different path, one I didn’t have the answers for or a clue of how things were going to work, but a path I had to take. I had gone on a study abroad trip the year before, where I met some really amazing girls and I was truly inspired by their spirit and their fight for a better life…for an education. I questioned, “What was my part in this?” And from there I was inspired to start a scarf company to sponsor, tuition, books, supplies and uniforms for girls in Ghana to continue their education.”

She adds, “starting my first business immediately after college was the first bet I took on myself and the first leap I took on this ‘Journey’ to bring my dreams to life. Over the years, I’ve gone through so many lessons, sacrifices, failures and joys along the way and I want my ‘Journey’ to be a light to others, so they don’t have to go through the same things I went through and so they can get into their purpose and profits sooner.”

You may question whether finding purpose is this elusive goal that you constantly have to chase or whether it’s something you eventually come to the realisation of. Blue understands this sentiment.

“I think we all question our purpose on this ‘Journey’. I wish there was an easy answer to finding your purpose but one thing I’ve realized is that you don’t need another book or quiz to tell you what to do because so often we already know. We already know what we’re purposed to do; we are just scared of the vision or waiting for someone else to validate the dreams and vision given to us.”

But if you’re still questioning, Blue shares her top 5 ways to identify your purpose-driven business ideas.

1. The idea never goes away. No matter what, it always comes up.

2. You feel like it’s something you’re supposed to be doing.

3. The idea of it scares and excites you.

4. You have the gifts, talent and passion to bring it to life.

5. The vision is bigger than you.

I’m curious as to what a purpose-driven life looks like for Michelle. She is quick to let me know: “It’s simply creating a life that lights you up on your own terms.”

She goes on to say, she governs her life by 3 Cs:

“-Create: Am I creating something that I love and truly feel aligned with my purpose?

-Control: Am I in control of my time, how much money I make, and what is possible for my life?

-Contribute: Am I contributing to the lives of others around me?”

Through Michelle’s coaching program, Take the Leap with Blue, she helps her clients get out of their heads and gain clarity on their purpose through what she describes as her “proven process.”

“Get Clear on Your Vision and Commit: Truly ask yourself what you want, and what is the vision you have.

Break Free From Negative & Limiting Beliefs: We can all be our own worst enemies and it’s time to check your inner hater. Identifying your negative thoughts & beliefs and rewriting your story is key. Whatever you think about you become.

Uncover Your Why: Drill deep in uncovering your ‘why’ in this work. This is so important because your ‘why’ is going to ground you when things get difficult and you’re ready to turn back and give up.

Discover Who You Need to Be: What is the most powerful BAUCE version of yourself? And how do you start showing up as her NOW (not later), in order to attract the things that you want in your life and business?

Take the Leap: You have to get into action but you don’t have to do it alone, I am with you every step of the ‘Journey’ to hold you to your highest to create a strategic plan and execute it to get the results you’re proud of.”

Blue’s love for helping women achieve their dreams and lead an intentional life has carried over to her talk show, The Journey with Blue.

“I truly started The Journey with Blue selfishly because it was everything I needed on my own personal ‘Journey’, so often we were seeing the glitz and glamour of entrepreneurship, but no one was really talking about what the process really looked like. How to handle more no’s than yes’s, and how to handle the inevitable failures along the way. I created the show to give a transparent and real look at entrepreneurship to let people know they were not alone and be inspired to continue along the journey,” she says.

Blue is always looking to help women entrepreneurs get clear on what they’ve been called to do and boldly carry out their vision.

“If you have a purpose-driven business idea that you feel called to bring into the world but are stuck in your head, I am here to help you gain clarity on your vision, create a strategic plan and gain the confidence that will help you move powerfully through your blocks,” she affirms.

You can apply to work with Blue 1:1 or opt for her group coaching program through www.taketheleapwithblue.com and connect with her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/themichelleblue. For more inspiration and tips to help you show up powerfully on your journey, watch The Journey with Blue at www.thejourneywithblue.com.