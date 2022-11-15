Is Epoxy Good for Interior Floors? What are the Benefits?

Epoxy is a new flooring trend that sophisticated designers love. It’s an excellent choice for flooring in any room of the house, not just the garage or warehouse where it was first used.

What is Epoxy?

Epoxy is a polymer of epoxides that can be a paint, plastic, and glue, among other things.

Epoxy-based coating

It has different chemicals than other paints, and it sticks to the surface and is composed of polymer resin and a hardening agent, like epoxy glue.

Epoxy Flooring

Epoxy flooring differs from ‘epoxy coating’ since it is thicker. It has a thickness of at least 2 millimeters.

Epoxy Uses

Construction and building for more than just concrete floors use epoxy, which has many uses. Even local contractors of Epoxy Floors Dallas finds the material the best to use for their industrial projects. It is why it has many practical benefits for builders and interior designers.

Adhesives

It laminates roofing and decking and applies to wood, glass, metal, stone, and even plastics.

It can also withstand higher temperatures for longer.

Basecoats and topcoats

Water-based epoxy paints have better adhesion and dry time than other paints.

It also safeguards the walls of a building and adds a touch of stain-resistant beauty to the decor.

Sealants

As a sealant, for instance, it sees frequent use in the context of kitchen renovations.

Plastics

It is excellent in electronics, planes, and building materials since it is light and resistant to corrosion.

Epoxy Indoor Floors Are Ideal

Since it is:

Customizable Look

Which type of flooring surfaces do you like best? Some people like it to be quiet, while others like it to have loud noises bounce. The flooring sets the ambiance of the space.

You can create stunning visual effects using different pouring techniques and colors with your interior epoxy flooring. Besides being aesthetically inviting, it also helps fix several internal design issues.

Rooms can appear larger than they are when using self-leveling epoxy coatings in conjunction with a well-planned 3D floor design, color scheme, and pattern.

It helps put the designer’s boundless creativity into action and never fails to daze.

Strong

Epoxy is resistant to acids, chlorine, bleaches, and everyday cleaners, making it nearly indestructible. The same quality that makes the floors suitable for homes also makes them ideal for factories.

After proper installation, an epoxy floor will retain its pigment for at least 15 years.

Water and Stain Resistant

Epoxy flooring does not warp or stain from water damage like wood, laminate, or other types of flooring.

Fire Resistant

Industrial warehouses, hospitals, daycares, and other buildings require stricter fire regulations and use coatings made of epoxy and other polymers.

Hygienic and Environmental Friendly

It is sustainable because it will not chip off and cause pollution.

Since it is non-porous, cleaning it doesn’t need toxic solvents.

Budget Friendly

This one is affordable, but the quality is exceptional compared to other flooring options. The real value comes from this flooring won’t need to be replaced for a long time and can be kept looking great with minimal effort.

The price depends on many things, like the subfloor’s condition, the total square footage, the system’s complexity, etc. Materials for high-quality epoxy floors would cost more.

Challenges To Consider

Even though it has a lot of pros, there are still some things to consider.

Slippery

Epoxy flooring can be slippery when wet because the surface is smooth. You should add a coating that won’t let people slip and fall.

Smell as it dries

They smell like chemicals upon drying. The vapors from epoxy flooring can be dangerous if you breathe them in. But if you give the floor enough time to cure, the smell only lasts for a short time.

Base flooring needed

Before you put epoxy flooring, you will need to put a floor. You can use wood, steel, cement, or concrete for the base, and it can be more expensive if you start from scratch but less pricey if you are replacing an old floor.

Cure for days

Some epoxy floors can take longer than other floors to dry. But there are epoxy glues that cure faster than the usual 24-72 hours. Before using a floor, it is essential to let it dry.

Sensitive Tendency

The UV radiation would damage the flooring if no finish was applied. It only takes 1 or 2 coats of finish coat to increase the resistance significantly.

Important Seal

Epoxy, as an identity, is spontaneous, knows how to have fun, yet stays responsible. Would you want that vibe in your house? Contact epoxy floor experts to create 3D designs if you want the best epoxy floors.