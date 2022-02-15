How To Enjoy This Season Of Love Even If You Are Single

Celebrating the day of love can be a challenge for everyone, whether you’re single or in a relationship. For those that are single, you might be feeling the pressure of being with a significant other and questioning your singleness. There is a lot of pressure for women to find someone to be with or risk being shamed by others. It’s even stressful if you’re in a relationship. Added stress over finding the perfect gift or how to spend this holiday.

Regardless of what you hear from jewelry store advertisements, this day doesn’t have to be about buying things. And if you aren’t in a relationship, you are no less worthy or special than those who are. Being a BAUCE woman, you can make this day your own by focusing on taking care of your mind, body, and soul. Here are 8 self-care practices that give you an alternative way to celebrate valentine’s day whether you are single or in a relationship.

Start a new novel or book

Yes, dinner and a movie is the typical romantic date, but what can be as romantic and even more rewarding is starting a new book. Instead of going to the movie theater, stop by your local bookstore and browse the aisles. You can also try dusting off a book that’s already on your bookshelf. Either way indulge in the feeling by lighting some candles, finding a cozy spot on the couch, and running your hands through the pages of a new book.

Research reading fiction books that the share inner emotions of characters, help readers develop more empathy over time.

Take time to work on your passion project

This is a great time to set aside a morning or an afternoon and devote yourself to the work you’re passionate about. A passion project is an activity or hobby that you enjoy doing but don’t have time for. Making time for your passion project can look like journaling at your favorite cafe. Or you could go to the local park or botanical garden and revitalize your photography skills. Whatever it is that you’re passionate about, V-day is the time to reignite that flame.

Volunteer at a local shelter or non-profit organization

Giving back to your community and supporting those in need is a great way to help others and feel good about yourself. Volunteering can also have many career advantages as well. Depending on the task you can build upon or practice certain skills sets like teamwork, task management, delegation, and leadership skills. If you’re looking to change careers, try volunteering in the field you want to move into.

Get active with outdoor activities or fitness classes

Sometimes the best way you can show yourself self-love is by moving your body. If you’re feeling a little lonely, a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is through a fitness class. Try taking a ballroom dance class, or an Acro yoga class that will help you connect to others through touch. If you prefer to spend this day solo, take a scenic bike ride, or go on a long hike to get those endorphins following. According to an article in MayoClinic.org, not only can regular exercise boost your mood and energy it can also help improve your sex life.

Instead of going out, enjoy a night in

Going out can be such a hassle. With limited seating, reservations, traffic, parking, etc., trying to have a night out on the town can be stressful. Instead, you can plan a fun night in. Invite some friends over and play some old board games. Create a new playlist with all your favorite songs and have a living room dance party. There are so many things you can do with in the confines of your apartment or house.

Visit a museum or art gallery

A museum is a great place to share with someone new. If you’ve been in the dating scene, you may have suffered from having mundane conversations around work, hobbies, and past relationships. Going to a museum or art gallery is a great way to change the typical conversations and talk about different ideas and perspectives. It can allow for deeper more meaningful conversations that can create a strong bond from the start.

Make a vision board

Vision boards are great ways to help you get excited and stay focused on your goals. By cutting out and pasting pictures of things you want in your future it helps your brain figure out ways of making those desires a reality. The power of visualization is something that has been discussed by Gurus and professionals alike. A common practice, done around the new year can be a great Valentine’s Day project. If love is something that you want in your life, make sure that it shows in your vision board. Update your board with new desires or things you want more of.

Watch a comedy show or funny movie

It’s typical to see a romantic film on Valentine’s Day. Instead of watching something that will make you tear up because of a sappy ending, evoke tears from laughter. According to healthguide.org laughter has many benefits including boosting your immune system, relaxing your muscles and protecting your heart.









