How The ‘Marketing Mix’ Can Help You Go From A Half-Baked Idea To A Simple Business Plan

I had a great idea in 2015. I wanted to start a digital magazine for young professionals in Beijing, China where I was living at the time.

I could envision the magazine vividly in my mind from inception. I knew exactly what I wanted it to look like and how I wanted it to function. The business plan behind the idea though was anything but clear.

I didn’t understand what I was selling when I started. Since I didn’t understand what I was selling, I wasn’t generating revenue. I was doing the opposite. I was pouring my hours and savings into something without any plan as to how I was going to make the money back, much less profit.

Not a very sound business, right? I can admit that now. But the problem wasn’t with the idea. It was with the plan or lack thereof.

I realized that when I went to business school years later.

The power of creating even the most basic business plan is that you always have a road map to look at which highlights the path you’re taking to reach your goal. It helps you, as the saying goes, “plan your work and work your plan.”

According to an article by J.P.Morgan, Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. right now.

If you’ve been thinking of turning an idea into a business, I’d love to introduce you to some Business Theories that I think can be leveraged to create the simplest version of a business plan to help you avoid what happened to me and get the ball rolling in a successful direction from the get-go instead.

What is Business Theory? It’s just a fancy name for truths people have discovered about business after doing it for a long time. Those truths or ‘lessons learned’ have been organized and packaged into frameworks (aka theories) to help others understand them, use them, and reap the rewards without having to learn the lessons the hard way.

Introducing: The Marketing Mix

The Marketing Mix is one of many business theories. This theory has a nickname. It’s sometimes referred to as The 4Ps of marketing (you’ll understand why later).

The Marketing Mix theory says every business is made up of 4 core elements.

If you’re starting a business from scratch, these four elements out first.

Why? Because, when these 4 elements are established, they act as a foundational guide helping you get to where you want to go. Essentially, knowing the 4Ps of your business is kind of like a very basic business plan.

So, what are the four core elements (ie. the 4Ps) that make up every business?

Product Price Place Promotion

Product

Every business has a product. Your product is the ‘thing’ people are giving you money in exchange for. It may be a physical object (like a jar of whipped Shea butter) or it can be intangible for example, a service (like a one-hour coaching call).

What is your target audience going to buy from you?

Price

Every business establishes a price for its product. The price should be aligned with what your target market is willing to pay for your product but it should also make sense from an expense and profit point of view. What I mean is, that the price you charge should allow you to cover any costs associated with producing your product, plus pay you for your time while still being attractive to the people who need what you have to offer.

After doing the math, what are you going to charge for your product? Considering other businesses selling similar products, are your prices at the higher or lower end of the market?

Place

Establishing where you are going to sell your product is another foundational element. After all, the success of your business relies on people buying your product, but they can’t buy it if they can’t access it. Think about where your target audience frequents and work to get your product into those places. Maybe your target audience loves hanging out and shopping online. That’s one location you could choose to sell your product.

But here’s a word of caution, while it seems like everyone hangs out online these days, not everyone is shopping online. Online shopping requires your target audience to have bank cards and to trust online banking systems and online shopping in general. Maybe your audience spends more time shopping with cash at pop-up markets or somewhere else. Put your product in the places that make the most sense for your business.

Thinking about the specific group of people you are trying to help with your product, what are the best locations to place your product that makes it accessible to them?

Promotion

Finally, the last core element businesses must establish is a promotion plan. In the words of Investopedia, promotion is all about how you will communicate “…to consumers that they need [your] product and that it is priced appropriately. Promotion encompasses advertising, public relations, and the overall media strategy for introducing a product.”

Thinking about how your target audience learns about new products, where will you tell them about your product? How will you get your target audience to understand that your product is the best on the market for them? How will you convince your target audience that the price you’re selling your product for is good value for them?

Writing down the 4Ps of your business idea can help you go from a half-baked idea to a more solid, basic business plan. With this ‘map’ established you’re ready to move on to the next steps in bringing your business to life. Good luck!