Home Upgrades Worth Considering to Increase House Price

Whether you have recently acquired a new house or you are planning for a complete remodel, investing in your home can be exhilarating as long as you know what you’re doing. Making upgrades to your house improves the quality of your life as you will be living in a more comfortable and energy-efficient space. In addition, the right upgrades increase the value of your home, and so, you will be seeing a high return on investment. But what upgrades are really worth it and what will help to sell a house fast? This article will shed some light.

1. Cool Roofing

Summer comes with the concern of heat and according to Matt Power, Green Builder magazine editor, it is the number one issue people are tackling currently. If you want to live comfortably and save on energy bills, Matt recommends replacing your current roof with an iteration that absorbs less heat and reflects more sunlight. You will come across a wide array of cool roofing materials including reflective coatings, tiles, sheet coverings, shingles, and even metal roofing. While you have a wider array of options when replacing the roof, you can upgrade your existing one with a retrofitted reflective material or reflective coating to achieve the same benefits of cool roofing.

2. Zero-Threshold Showers

Get rid of barriers and achieve a sleek look by getting a shower that doesn’t have the edge or lip of a conventional shower floor basin. According to Jamie Gold, a wellness design consultant, zero-threshold showers are extremely beneficial if you are building a new home or remodelling your ‘’forever’’ bathroom. While it involves a lot more work and expense, the benefits of a barrier-free shower are unmatched, particularly for injured people or seniors. As larger showers become more and more popular, this style is both stylish and practical and also creates a relaxing space to help you unwind.

3. Updated Garage Doors

With numerous styles to pick from, a new garage door is one of the easiest and fastest ways to boost your curb appeal. If you use the garage for workshop activities, for example, a replacement door with windows for natural light and better insulation can make the space more comfortable and practical. According to Warren Wilson, owner of Wilson Homes in Vancouver and a general contractor, the cost vs value remodelling data proves that a garage door has one of the highest returns on investments compared to other home improvement projects.

4. Kitchen Countertops

Countertops are a vital aspect of your kitchen’s function and style. Physically, they should be able to withstand food preparation, spills, and regular cleaning. Visually, they should make a big statement. If you have countertops that are unappealing or hard to maintain, it is time to get new ones.

According to trend reports from the National Kitchen, Bath Association, and Houzz, picking quartz countertops lend your kitchen a new look, while making the space more practical and easier to maintain. Keep in mind that getting new countertops can affect the existing sink, faucet, and backsplash. As you replace the countertops, consider a slab backsplash, brushed faucets, and an under-mount sink for an even easier-to-clean setting.

5. Radiant-Heat Flooring

Radiant heating systems are installed under the floor providing evenly distributed heat that is cozy for the feet. Installing a radiant heating system requires tearing out the current floor. As such, it does not come cheap. However, the investment is worth it as you get to live luxurious during those cold days. These systems are also quiet compared to rumbling forced-air vents and rattling radiators. In addition, they can be added to any room and are more energy-efficient, a huge benefit in this day and age. One of the most popular uses of radiant-heat systems is the bathroom floor, but whole-house installation is also worth considering. They work best with natural stone, porcelain, and ceramic tiles, but they can also be paired with laminate and vinyl floors.