Here Are 5 Places LED Lights Can Be Used

Before 1961, people were limited to using traditional lighting that was highly energy inefficient. Utility bills were high, and the substantial replacement costs did not help matters. Therefore, when two engineers from Texas Instruments came up with the LED lights, it was a global milestone. These energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lights have become even better with time, increasing their applications. So, where can you use LED lighting?

Offices and retail stores

Often, people have claimed that using LED lighting in workspaces improves productivity among employees. But is there any truth to this widely accepted claim? Why, yes!

The Harvard School of Medicine once conducted a study on the effects of LED lighting on people at work. The results showed that workers had better work attitudes, were more alert and less tired, and performed better. Using these lights also reduced the occurrence of accidents at work because workers could now concentrate better. Take the example of garages. These spaces require people to be always alert; else, someone could get hurt. So it is no wonder UFO high bay LED light fixture have increased in the market. People want to take advantage of LED lights to remain safe in the workplace.

LED lights have another advantage. Their cool temperatures and blue-enriched white lights also make them even more suitable for workspaces. Studies show that this kind of light enables people to remain alert even after long hours of working. As much as you can also get warmer LED temperatures, when sourcing for 150w UFO LED high bay light bulbs, keep your eyes out for higher kelvins. You can also get dimmable options that allow you to alter the light to achieve the mood you want in the workspace.

The final benefit to using LED lights in the workspace is the reduced operational costs. People are in business to make money, and it does not make sense to spend thousands of dollars on lighting if it is avoidable. In addition, LED lights are highly energy efficient as they do not waste energy in heating the bulbs before working. Plus, they do not emit any heat and will not have you racking up charges to run the AC. Any business hoping to go green, reduce emissions and still save money can consider using LED lights.

Community spaces

People need to feel safe when walking around at night. Take the example of a business. Without proper lighting in the parking lot and outside the business, customers will likely avoid the business. Other public spaces include sports fields, schools, gas stations,streets, and community parks. Having LED lights in these public spaces comes with numerous advantages.

First, their energy efficiency enables businesses, local governments, and other light providers to save money. Businesses no longer need to break the bank to provide their clients with good lighting. Secondly, LED lights are very bright, and one bulb can cover a long distance. Compared to traditional lights, you need only a few of these lights to cover one space. Thirdly, when people feel safe due to the availability of adequate lighting, the community can thrive. As a result, the crime rate lowers, which translates to more trust in the community. Eventually, people will be more open to closing their shops later in the night or even shopping later at night.

Other than in community lighting, LED lights have also proven to be gems in flashlights. These reliable lights consume low energy and last way longer than traditional flashlights. They are an easy way for people to arm themselves when walking around at night. They emit intense light rays, can endure physical shock, and some do not even need batteries.

Healthcare

For a long time, people had been using traditional lighting in hospitals. It was not until 2006, when the American Institute of Architects (AIA) banned such lights, that it became apparent that they were not ideal. In its statement, the AIA admitted that most of the traditional lights at the time contained mercury. They thus recommended that people switch to LED lighting, which had no mercury or any other harmful materials.

Even so, it took a while before hospitals and other healthcare facilities changed their lighting. At the time, LED lights were expensive, and making such a turnaround proved too costly for some facilities. However, as LEDs became more accessible and cheaper, the number of hospitals using these lights increased. As a result, it is now quite common to walk into a healthcare facility and find LEDs adorning the spaces.

LEDs are especially useful in hospitals because they do not emit any radiation. In healthcare facilities and other spaces at large, such radiation can prove harmful to some people. Additionally, LEDs are highly energy-efficient and do not rack up utility costs. Their dimmability also makes them a favorite as hospitals can alter the light based on patients’ needs.

Residential spaces

LED lights are also standard in residential spaces where they serve three main roles: task, ambient, and accent lighting. They come in different forms, including recessed lighting and strip lights, making it easy to use them in any room. LED lights for the home also offer the same energy efficiency and ROI as those in other spaces.

In the home particularly, they set the mood. For example, in bathrooms, kitchens, and home offices, people go for cooler temperatures. These increase alertness and make it easier to navigate these spaces. Bedrooms, dining areas, and living rooms, on the other hand, require warmer temperatures. These make the rooms cozy and ideal for relaxation and winding down after a long day.

Automobiles

Did you know that car manufacturers are now incorporating LED lights in cars? They use the lights on both the interior and exterior of automobiles to increase energy efficiency and reduce the strain on the car’s battery. It takes an LED light a few milliseconds to light up and start working, while traditional lights take much longer. This high responsiveness also makes them ideal for brake lights. When the driver ahead steps on their brakes, you can notice it almost immediately and come to a stop in time.As more car manufacturers incorporate such lights in their cars, rear collisions will decrease.

Can you think of any other LED applications?



















