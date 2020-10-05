Get The Most Out Of Your Next Massage With These 7 Tips

When you’re looking to take a break from the hustle and stresses of life, hit the spa and get a massage. This indulgent pampering offers many benefits for your body. A massage helps stimulate the oil glands. This improves the condition of the skin and reduces dryness.

If you’re looking for neck pain treatment or relief, a massage is an option. This form of therapy helps alleviate pain by relaxing the joints and muscles. When getting this therapy, make sure you’re comfortable, satisfied and recharged after the session.

Before you make any reservation, take note of these pointers to help you enjoy the massage experience to the fullest:

You’ll want to take a long and hot shower before stepping foot in the spa. The warm shower relaxes your mind and makes your muscles less tense during the session. It’s also plus points for your therapist, as they appreciate you getting cleaned up before a session.

If you book a massage at an Asian spa, you may not have to take a shower. The staff will do that for you. Some Asian spas have table showers as part of spa treatment or package. Before the actual massage, the therapist will cleanse your body as you lie still. This type of shower is an effective way to eliminate dead skin cells and open up the pores.

Drinking water or tea post-massage is important. Just like a workout, the tissues in your body can lose water during the session. Make sure that you rehydrate by drinking plenty of fluids.

Feeling underwhelmed is the last thing you want to happen in a massage session. Although therapists have undergone massage training, they can’t read your mind. Before you book your appointment, specify your massage pressure and preference. This allows the spa center to match you with a therapist that can work with your needs.

Not sure what massage style is right for you?

Here’s a quick guide to the common types of massages:

Holding your breath and tensing up can be tempting once your massage therapist starts working on your problem areas. Don’t do this, as you won’t appreciate the comfort and relaxation offered by a massage. If you’re beginning to feel tense, take deep breaths and let your therapist work on your body.

Don’t hesitate to talk to your therapist about the session. Specify if you want more or less pressure in the massage. Also, you could request your therapist to spend more time working on your problem areas.

Massages may involve pressing down on your back or stomach, which can aggravate the discomfort of bloating. Instead of big meals, consume light and nutritious snacks an hour or two before the session.

Although there’s no ideal hour for a rubdown, you’ll want to choose your massage time wisely. Ideally, you should book your appointment when you don’t have a lot of stuff to do for the day. An example is a weekend or a holiday. Also, get a massage after a workout. You may lose your motivation or feel too tired when you exercise after your rubdown.

