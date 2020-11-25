Women of color are changing the beauty and technology game daily. The rise of social media in the recent past has only reinforced this truth. Here are seven female Influencers who have built their businesses from the ground up using their own blend of entrepreneurial talent and tech prowess.

Robyn Atwater

Source: Curldaze via Curldaze.com



Natural haircare vlogger and creator of the Horseshoe Method, Robyn Atwater launched Curldaze in 2015 after her creating her own hair growth oil in her home kitchen. Flash-forward to 2020 – Curldaze has been featured in magazines like Essence and Black Hair Magazine and boasts multiple award winning products, including the Curl Creator Brush, voted one of the Best Beauty Tools of 2020 by Kontrol Magazine.

Jamika Martin



Source: ROSEN Skincare via rosenskincare.com

ROSEN Skincare was born in Jamika Martin’s UCLA dorm room, formulated out of her desire for clean products that fit her unique skincare concerns. Combining business ingenuity and the power of influencer marketing, she skyrocketed her small batch project to success, landing ROSEN its home in the aisles of such retailers as Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters in record time.

Jackie Aina





Photo by Brandon Lundby

Nigerian-American makeup artist Jackie Aina started making YouTube videos about products that worked for a diverse range of skin tones and shades after growing weary of hearing that some of the trends she loved “didn’t work for her complexion.” Aina has since collaborated with Anastasia Beverly Hills, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Too Faced and Sephora among others, and recently unveiled her own lifestyle brand, FORVR MOOD in July of 2020.

Stormi Steele





Source: Canvas Beauty Brand via VoyageAtl Magazine.





In 2018, 6 figure stylist and salon owner Stormi Steele went out on a limb and started all natural hair care line Canvas Beauty Brand. Thinking progressively, she took her business completely virtual, with products created based on her own hair care journey and what she learned from her work as a stylist.



Kitan Akinniranye





Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for JNSQ



Kitan Akinniranye is a content creator whose primary drive is to empower her audience of over 1 million social media followers. Her accessories line, Atarah Avenue is an extension of this, spotlighting the beauty and culture of the African diaspora with its debut collection of headwraps handmade in Lagos, Nigeria.

Reynell Steward







Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

New Orleans native Reynell Steward (aka Supa Cent) gained Internet notoriety on a viral level years ago for her irreverent and often unapologetic personality. She is most known these days for her equally vibrant cosmetics brand, The Crayon Case, that turned heads when it made Steward her first million in just 90 minutes one fateful Cyber Monday.

B Simone



Source: B. Simone via Instagram

You might know B. Simone from her comedy or music, or maybe you’re one of her over 5 million social media followers. Regardless, her iconic style shines through in all of her endeavors – including her B. Simone Beauty line of products and her first-of-its-kind B. Simone x Footaction collaboration.“Influencers” or Innovators? The ever-changing virtual landscape makes it impossible not to be both. With a little help from social media, women of color are constantly paving new paths in the world of business and we can’t wait to see what’s next.















