5 Things You Need For Your Backyard BBQ

When it comes to thinking ahead to better times, which is what many of us have been doing since March of 2020,there is typically a season that most people look forward to: summer.

Maybe it’s a holdover from when we were younger and given the entire summer off from school; or perhaps it’s the increase in positive emotions from the warmer temperatures. Whatever the reason, many people think about and feel very fondly towards summer, even planning for summer activities months in advance.

If this sounds like you, then you’re likely already on the level and contemplating the best way to plan one of the most iconic and fun summer events… your backyard BBQ.

Of course,, you must make sure that you have the proper supplies for your BBQ to go off without a hitch. Read on to learn about some of the most important things you need to throw a successful BBQ, from food to entertainment, to even small things like bamboo toothpicks.

Music and Entertainment

No shindig – especially a BBQ – is going to be successful unless you have music and/or entertainment with which to entertain your guests. Having both is a great choice, as it allows those who want to be more entertained to have the choice of seeking out provided entertainment, and those who want to have a more chill vibe can relax to the music.

As for provided entertainment, you can set up a movie with a projector, or provide a football or soccer ball if your guests enjoy running around in the sun. For children who might be there, you could provide them with water balloons to entertain them and also keep them from overheating.

You know your family best of all, so ensure that you’ve thought long and hard about how to keep them distracted and busy while the food is cooking.

Bug Repellent and Sunscreen

Bug repellent and sunscreen are two things that can keep your BBQ party from turning into a disaster. Especially with the summer heat, bugs are going to be everywhere. On top of that, the sun is going to be trying to cook you to a crisp.

Avoid pain and sunburns by stocking up on bug repellent and sunscreen. Especially for the younger guests who might be at your party; keeping them free of bug bites and sunburns will keep them in a good mood, which will help keep all of the parents there from getting frustrated or having to leave early.

Also, bug repellent and sunscreen aren’t just one-and-done sorts of things! It is important to make sure that you’re constantly applying it so that you can stay protected from those pesky outdoor elements, without allowing them to ruin your day.

Bamboo Toothpicks

Remember, you’re not throwing any ol’ backyard BBQ here. You’re throwing the backyard BBQ of the year, the one that all of your friends and family are going to talk about for the next six decades. As such, you can’t skimp on even the smallest detail, or else your whole vision for the great day will be spoiled.

And if you’re looking for small things, nothing is much smaller than the toothpicks you’ll provide to your guests (and that you’ll use to help with plating the finger foods). Thus, you should consider bamboo toothpicks.

Bamboo toothpicks end up being stronger (but thinner) than regular toothpicks, and this means that they will fit in between your guests’ teeth a lot easier. Additionally, you can spice up the presentation of your food with bamboo toothpicks (which are hip and neat) as opposed to normal toothpicks which are flimsy and prone to breaking.

Food and Water

No party is complete without food. Especially if you’re having a BBQ; then food is going to be of paramount importance. You could skimp on absolutely everything else, but the food needs to be top-notch.

Make sure to get a wide variety of things to eat, from hot dogs to steaks, to burgers, to sides… anything you’ve ever seen in conjunction with a BBQ needs to be here if you’re going to want your soiree to be – as the kids say – lit. If you truly want to hit it off with your guests, you could also poll them for their favorite BBQ dishes to make sure that everyone is going to get a little bit of food happiness from your selection.

Food is a great way to touch a person’s heart.

As for water… that’s self-explanatory. With average heat temperatures rising all over the world, don’t skimp on the water. Keep a lot on hand for all of your hydration needs.

Outdoor Furniture

Even if you just rent some collapsible chairs, you’re going to ensure that your guests have places to sit. You can be fancier and renovate your entire backyard for socializing, but if you’re up against the clock or if it’s not in the budget, then something basic is better than nothing!









