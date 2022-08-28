5 Dress Hacks To Boost Your Confidence ASAP

Confidence is a huge embodiment of what it means to be a BAUCE. It’s a huge belief in one’s self and abilities. It’s the way your carry yourself. It is the way you approach life each day. It is the vibe you give off.

But, despite how secure and confident you may be, life does throw its curve balls each day. There are days you wake up feeling meh, feeling inadequate, feeling overweight or feeling insecure. Well, these 5 dress hacks are sure to put a smile on your face and give you the confidence boost you need to smash your day.

Wear your favorite perfume

Fragrance expert, Danielle Fleming states: “Fragrance plays a huge role in how you feel and has the ability to elicit a range of emotions from feeling confident to sexy, happy, relaxed and more’. They go on to reference a study where ‘90 per cent of women surveyed (ranging from teenagers and up) said they feel more confident when wearing a fragrance compared to when they aren’t. Thus, we can agree that when you smell good, you feel good. You feel confident walking into a room, approaching people and strutting around. Girl, invest in good perfume and throw on some whenever you are feeling blah. You can’t mess with a girl that smells good. She is not to be talked to anyhow.

Get your hair and nails done

When you look fly, you feel fly and this energy reciprocates in your attitude and how you handle your day in general. Make it a duty to always look on point from your hair to your nails. Naturally Curly states: ‘hair is one of the top three features mentioned when describing another person aesthetically. It creates a first impression, similar to one’s smile, eyes, and skin’.

Be intentional about your appearance. Yes, life gets busy but your emotional well-being is paramount. It could be scheduling in a nail appointment during your lunch break or after work. Once you’ve done some fire braids and got your nails done, you will be surprised by how confident you feel.

Wear clothes that enhance your natural beauty

Throw on that pencil skirt or that dress that enhances your curves or shows off your legs. Everyone is blessed with natural assets be it a good bum, small or big boobs, a figure eight, a nice back, gorgeous legs- whatever asset you have, wear clothes that enhance it. Research from the University of Hertfordshire states that the clothes we wear impact our mood. So, if you wake up feeling meh, you are more likely to choose more lowkey and dull clothing. Thus, this research suggests doing the opposite i.e wearing your best clothing can boost your mood and make you feel happier even when you are not feeling your best.

Embrace your natural beauty and make it a point of duty to only wear clothing that makes you feel good about yourself.

Put on a pair of heels or your fly sneakers

A BAUCE in heels cannot be talked to anyhow. Putting on heels gives a sense of elevation which in turn boosts confidence. For BAUCEs who are not fans of heels, invest in fly pairs of sneakers and throw them on with your outfits. Nowadays, sneakers have been integrated into formal wear. You can throw a pair on with a dress or with a suit. Do what makes you feel good and happy. Check out this BAUCE weather reporter @itsbrittwaters aka “Sneakerhead reporter” who wears sneakers with everything- doesn’t she look fly??!

Throw on a badass pair of sunglasses

A badass pair of sunglasses give off an alpha female energy; it’s giving ‘I’m making lemonade from today’s lemons’. It is giving ‘don’t mess with me’ vibes. It also serves as a cover-up so people can’t really see the stress or bland feeling in your eyes. Invest in a pair that looks good on you and throw them on whenever your confidence levels are low.