9 Amazing Perks That Only Nurses Get To Experience

When thinking about careers as a kid, you will often think of things like being a doctor, a lawyer or a vet. A nurse is also a popular job which many children want to do when they get older, and if you fancy taking on the mantle of of being a nurse, here are some of the reasons why you should do it this year.

Variety of places

The beauty of being a nurse is that you will have the opportunity to work in many different places. You could work in a hospital and tend to wards, you could work in a doctor’s office, a school… and you can even be a mobile nurse and visit your patients at their homes. There are so many different choices which means that you will never be bored of your job because you will always have somewhere new to explore if you want a change of scenery.

The uniform

One of the main benefits of working as a nurse rather than something in an office is that you don’t have to wear any heels or tight dresses. You are able instead to wear comfortable scrubs, badge reels for nurses and comfortable shoes. You will be so much more comfortable than any other job and this can be amazing for you.

Finding a job should be easy

You shouldn’t have any issues finding a job if you are a nurse because nurses are always needed. People will always get sick and they will always need someone to look after them. As a trained and qualified nurse you will never struggle to find a great job to suit you and your lifestyle.

You can travel

If you have always wanted to travel the world and experience everything it has to offer, becoming a nurse could be the perfect way to do it. As a nurse you will always be able to find a job abroad because medicine is a universal language and it applies to absolutely everyone. If you enjoy travel and your family enjoys to travel, you can be a nurse and see the world throughout the years of your life. It can be an incredibly fun way to live your life and you will find it amazing every single day. You’ll never get bored!

You can be an entrepreneur

Believe it or not, you can actually be a freelance nurse and be your own boss. You can research different things in the medical industry, start up a mobile nursing company or you can even patent your own medical devices for use in the field. It is a diverse job and if you have always wanted to be a business owner this will be a perfect challenge for you to try.

You can specialize

The good thing about becoming a nurse is that you don’t have to stay as a general nurse for the whole of your career. If you get bored of the usual work and fancy specializing in a certain area, you can take extra courses and work your way up to specialize in a specific form of nursing. It means that you will always be able to do exactly what you want to do with your life and you will be able to be totally happy with your job role.

You are trusted

As a person and a professional, you will be a trusted and respected member of your community. You will likely get to know a lot of people in your local area and they will all greatly respect you for the work that you do everyday. You will always be trusted because your job role is about helping people and keeping them happy.

You get to see babies

If you just love babies and their cute little beans for toes, then you will love being a nurse in the maternity ward of a hospital. As a nurse here you will be able to witness the start of life and you’ll be able to cuddle tiny babies all day long. Doesn’t this just sound like the most amazing job in the world?

You help people

The final and perhaps most amazing reason of all to become a nurse is the fact that you are helping people. If you are a naturally caring person you will love this job role because you have the chance to look after the most vulnerable people on the world and make sure that they are happy and safe. The sense of achievement you will gain from making someone feel better is amazing and something you should be proud of every day.