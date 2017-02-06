Stop Screwing Up Your Job Search: Use This Guide To Land The Job Offers You Really Want

Let’s get one thing straight before we proceed. If you want to be self-made, then you’ve got to build up your assets to the point where it outweighs any debts or liabilities you may have. Your cash flow must be popping and your income must be diversified. Assets are anything that can be purchased or sold in a private or public marketplace. Did you know that your career is a financial asset? Yep, everyday your skills, knowledge and (most importantly TIME) is bought by a company (when they take you on as an employee) and sold by you (when you accept a job offer).

Clever, right? Have you ever thought of it that way?

Well, what we are sure that you do know is that without a job or a highly profitable business, it’s going to be pretty tough to reach those financial self-made goals that you have in your head. This is why strategy and logic are important when it comes to your job search. If your job search process has simply been to click around online and submit your resume to ten postings a day then you’ve been doing things totally wrong. In fact, that (with a bunch of other little zingers) might be why you’re not getting any calls for interviews.

Your job search is only successful if you land an actual offer, right? Stop doing things the hard way and use this amazing guide that the career gods dropped in our laps to save yourself.

This is the most advanced, comprehensive, non-cliche job search guide that you will ever read. No, seriously. We read it and were blown away by the amount of data and science that were used to back up these practical techniques for being successful in today’s highly competitive job market. The creator of this guide actually landed $1.6MM dollars in job offers using this advice – and we want you to have that type of luck too.

Check out this guide from Modern Career Advice today and start putting these tips to use. It’s a bit lengthy for one sitting, but can be broken up into digestible videos and chunks of information.

Seriously – pass this on to your friends (especially the ones that are unemployed, looking to jump ship, or are graduating soon!). We promise that you’ll thank us later for being the plug.

Now have at it! Here is The Most Advanced, Comprehensive, Non-Cliche Job Search Guide.