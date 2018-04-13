Meeting A New Guy? Here’s How To Get Rid Of Those First Date Jitters

First dates are always nerve-wracking, but they don’t have to be! There’s no point in getting yourself all worked up and nervous before a first date; you already know that he likes you or he wouldn’t have asked you out—so why worry? I know, not stressing over a date with a guy is much easier said than done. But if you are the type prone to anxiety, all you need to do is prepare. The less you have to worry about, the easier it is to stay cool, calm, and collected while he takes you out to dinner or date of choice. Keep reading for some helpful tips on how to ditch those first date jitters and show up with full confidence.

Pick Out an Outfit the Night Before

The last thing you want to do is scramble trying to figure out what to wear before a date. Planning your outfit ahead of time will save you from a world of stress and panic. Headed out for drinks? Get your favorite black cocktail dress out of that dry cleaner bag and onto a hanger by the door. Coordinate your jewelry and shoes as well so you have fewer things to worry about before the big night.

Keep Your Skin Clear

Nothing will stress you out more than seeing a giant blemish forming right before a date. Even if you regularly wash your face and take care of your skin, acne can still show up out of nowhere, seemingly at the worst times. It’s never a bad idea to go the extra mile a few days before the date and use a face mask for acne. A rejuvenating face mask will not only feel amazing but help keep your skin clear. Make a day of it! Call one of your girlfriends over and pop open up a bottle of wine while you pamper yourselves.

Jot Down Conversation Topics

If you’re the type to get extremely quiet when you’re nervous, it might be a good idea to brainstorm some conversation topics for the big night. Don’t laugh at the idea; you might be incredibly surprised by just how well this method of preparation actually works. When you’re out to dinner and the conversation is seamlessly and naturally flowing, your future self will thank you.

Call Your Mom or Your Best Friend

Before you start panicking and looking for excuses as to why you need to cancel, phone a lifeline. A best friend or your mom will know how to talk you off of the ledge and save you from yourself. Don’t make the mistake of psyching yourself out of a potentially wonderful date and a shot at a relationship with a great guy.

Challenge Your Anxiety

Don’t let your subconscious take control and fill your head with negative thoughts. When you start to feel the anxiety and stress creeping in, grab a hold of the reins and reel yourself back in. Challenge your irrational thoughts with logic—it works every time.

Have a Drink

There is nothing wrong with having a glass of wine or quick cocktail before he shows up to take you out. There’s a reason they call it liquid courage, right? Just don’t get too carried away; you don’t want to stumble on your way out the door because you had too much to drink. Don’t stress! Your date probably won’t care that you had a couple drinks before he showed up (and what he doesn’t know won’t hurt him).

Pump Yourself Up

Don’t doubt your self-worth for one second. Block out all of those negative thoughts of self-doubt and stay positive. Get all dressed up and finish your makeup, stand in front of the mirror, and tell yourself who and what you are; remind yourself what a strong, beautiful, and intelligent woman you are. Get excited! Someone found you attractive and desirable—don’t forget that!

Don’t let first date jitters keep you down; hang onto these tips so you don’t text your date in a panic wanting to cancel.

Featured photo by Kevar Whilby