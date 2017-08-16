The digital influencer, beauty and lifestyle blogger and social media aficionado, Dayna Bolden wants people to know her secret to success is sacrifice.

Bolden is a social media entrepreneur. Her online influence began in 2013 on Instagram highlighting African-American women’s natural hair and style. When her audience began to rapidly grow, she knew she was onto something special.

However, being a mother, wife and working a 9 to5 as a communications professional for Under Armour didn’t provide much free time to grow a brand as a social media influencer. Following her intuition, though, she decided to create the time and space, knowing the additional role would require some sacrifice.

Little did she know, her days would entail waking up to her laptop at 5 AM to create content, answering emails and making sure her social media accounts were up to date. By 7 AM, it would be time to greet her husband, and get herself and her daughter prepared for work and school. If there was still work to be done after her late evenings, she’d find herself meeting her bed as late as 11 PM.

“It was definitely challenging. It involved a lot of late nights and early mornings.”

While her hard work drove results and helped expand her brand exponentially, it put a strain on her relationships, most notably her marriage. It was after noticing the distance between her and her husband that she realized it was time to refocus her priorities.

“For my husband, there were growing pains. I’d be lying if I said it was freaking roses. I was so nose down and heads down that I realized that I hadn’t spent time with my husband, [and] that’s when I had to alter my schedule at night. That meant me working at 4 am or on my lunch break, and putting down my phone.”

Juggling being an influencer created less turmoil at work, but still allowed for its own unique challenges, including giving her job an abrupt week’s notice for PTO requests to fly to Atlanta to be featured as a model in a national Cream of Nature campaign.

“At the beginning of this year I did have to take some paid vacation days like with Cream of Nature and literally the next week I had to fly out to ATL. There was nothing that she [manager] could have said that would have stopped me from going any place, but they were very accommodating.”

On the outside her success may appear like it happened overnight, but it’s the hard work and effort she continues to put in that fuels her brand’s visibility. With more than 39K Instagram followers, 1.5K Facebook friends and 1K Youtube followers, her income is poised to exceed its already $50,000 by the end of 2017 with more companies flocking to work with her.

“I have a vision. I visualize everything. I can see myself in a move. For me the sky is the limit. I can’t even visualize everything I can do, but I know I want to be the best I can be. I just see big things for me.”

As her future continues to unfold she hopes she continues to inspire her readers to reach for their goals and of course do all things with love, passion and style.

For more information on Bolden, visit her website daynabolden.com.