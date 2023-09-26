What Should You Do With an RV Totaled in an Accident?

Anytime you’re out on the roads, no matter where, there’s always the possibility of an accident. Despite an RV’s size, they’re not indestructible. Sometimes accidents do occur, ones that can unfortunately cause so much damage that they’re deemed totaled.

If you’re a Buckeye State resident who is left with a mess of a wreck, you can sell your junk RV in Ohio. Some specialized dealers will offer you decent money for a totaled RV and will even come to you and haul it away. So, what do you do with a completely wrecked rig? Fortunately, you do have options other than holding on to a hunk of junk.

What To Do With a Totaled RV

Unfortunately, for RVers who’ve been involved in a serious accident and their rig has been deemed totaled by the insurance company, the loss can be soul-crushing. Many owners of older RVs don’t carry comprehensive total loss coverage on their insurance policies. Without purchasing that additional and expensive policy, owners won’t get the check to buy a new rig. What they do get is a totaled RV, and worries about what their options are. Fortunately, there are options for what they can do with it.

Obtain a Salvage Title

In most states, before you can sell a totaled RV, you’ll need to get a salvage title. The difference between a regular title and a salvage is that the latter states the RV has been damaged to the point where the insurance company doesn’t see the value in repairing it. RV owners of totaled rigs can submit a request for a salvage title from their local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Having a salvage title, unfortunately, could make your rig more difficult to sell if you were to use traditional RV selling strategies. Fortunately, there are ways to sell yours where it won’t be an issue.

Donate It to Charity

One option is to donate your totaled RV to charity. There are plenty to choose from, and most will accept a wrecked RV. These non-profit organizations will either sell your RV for scrap or may actually employ volunteers to rebuild them into temporary housing for the needy, depending on which charity you choose. If they sell your junk RV, you’ll receive a document in the mail stating what they sold it for. You can use this document as proof of a charitable donation to use as a tax write-off.

Sell It to a Specialized RV Dealer

One of the easiest and most profitable things to do with a totaled RV is to sell it to a specialized junk RV dealership. They purchase all kinds of RVs, even those with a salvage title. Regardless of mileage, age, or condition, they’ll offer you more money than you’d expect. A major benefit of selling to a specialized RV dealer is that they’ll come directly to you and haul your wreck away. You can be paid with cash, check, or through your favorite cash app.

Haul It to a Junkyard

Although you may have to haul your totaled RV to a junkyard at your own expense, many junkyards will pay you for it by its value in whatever scrap metal they can harvest. Rates can vary by yard and by whatever the market rates are on any particular day, but if you can get your rig to them, most will buy them from you. Unfortunately, it could be pennies on the dollar.

Scrap It Yourself

Many with a lot of years under their belts who’ve lived the RV lifestyle have found themselves with handy DIY skills. This sometimes comes from the necessity of performing repairs while in the middle of nowhere. If this sounds like you, why not scrap your totaled RV yourself? Most likely, there are plenty of usable components that could be sold to other RVers. Things like microwaves, refrigerators, generators, and even your rig’s catalytic converter can be sold for a pretty penny.

What To Do With a Totaled RV: Final Words

Although an entirely unfortunate experience, a totaled RV doesn’t need to be a total loss. Despite the insurance company’s belief that your rig is now worthless, it actually isn’t, and it can still provide some type of value. It could be a charitable donation that will help the less fortunate or some cash in your pocket for its value in scrap metal.

The easiest and most profitable thing to do with an RV that’s been totaled in an accident is to sell it to a specialized junk RV buyer. They’ll come to you, haul your wreck away, and leave you with a decent payment for what others consider worthless.