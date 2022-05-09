What is Involved in a Hairdressing Claim? Your Top Questions Answered

In a real sense, your hairdresser can be your best friend. They are, after all, knowledgeable about your goals and what you would like to attain, and most of us tend to confide in them, too. But what happens if the hairdresser you put all your trust in fails to keep their end of the bargain and harms you? What if they have neglected to perform their duty of care and have instead done you an injury, not just physically but also psychologically? Don’t you think you are entitled to just compensation and damages? Of course, it’s not enough that you are dissatisfied with their service – the burden of proof is on you, and you have to be the first to file a claim. But what is involved in a hairdressing claim? Here are the answers to your top questions.

The process of filing a claim

Can you sue a hairdresser? Yes, you can, but it has to be done correctly. It involves a step-by-step process, and it can begin with the following:

Take note of the details of your appointment – when it was, what time, and where, if you have finalised the schedule with someone, who was it and when? If you have any appointment slips, it would be best to hang onto them.

Take photos of the damage or injury, preferably at different stages or phases. For example, if you can, have photos of your hair before the damage or injury to show its condition before the injury.

Make sure you take note of the name of the salon and the name of the hairdresser.

If possible, take down whatever names of the products were utilised for the treatment.

If you can, keep a few hair strands to serve as evidence.

See a medical professional, and keep whatever records are given to you. Make it a point to keep all your medical records and keep track of the receipts. For example, you should also save all your travel expenses to and from the doctor.

Get in touch with a professional solicitor who can give you the right advice on what steps to take following your injury. They can also advise you on what records to keep and how to file a claim properly.

What else to expect

All the steps in the claims process can differ, but generally speaking, it will involve a letter to the salon or your hairdresser detailing the issues and the resulting injury. The salon will most likely want to settle it out of court, as with most cases in the UK. But there will also be a gathering of experts and a collation of all the evidence (photos, videos, testimony) who can help solidify your claim. Then, if all else fails and you are taken to court, the same solicitors will help you and represent you.

It usually takes about a year and a half from start to finish, although this could take longer or shorter depending on your case. The amount of compensation can vary, as it will also depend on the severity of your injury. However, as a general rule, you can expect anywhere between £3k to 9k as a settlement.









