What Expenses Can be Claimed by a Landlord?

Landlords have a lot of expenses to keep track of. There are many things that can be claimed on tax returns, but it’s important to know which ones are applicable to landlords. Here we will outline some of the most common expenses landlords incur and how they can be deducted. Keep in mind that this is not an exhaustive list, so please consult with a tax specialist if you have specific questions.

Now let’s look at what expenses can be claimed by landlords.

1. Claiming mortgage interest

Mortgage interest can be a large expense for landlords and it is tax deductible. The amount of interest that can be claimed will depend on the mortgage arrangement and the tax rules in place at the time. It is important to remember that when you’re repaying your loan back each month that the only deductible payments are the interest charges. The principal amount borrowed is not tax deductible.

2. Property taxes

Property taxes are another common expense for landlords and they are also tax deductible. This means that you can deduct the property taxes you paid from your taxable income. Property taxes are dependent on which area you live in and can vary significantly. For example, in Toronto, the property tax rate is 1.3%. This means that if your property is worth $500,000, you would owe $6,500 in property taxes.

3. Insurance Premiums

Insurance is another common expense for landlords and it is tax deductible. This means that you can deduct the insurance premiums you paid from your taxable income. Insurance protects landlords in the event that their property is damaged or destroyed. It is important to have insurance, as it can protect you from having to pay for repairs out of your own pocket. If you employ people also, the cost of their health and workers’ compensation insurance can be deducted.

4. Repairs and maintenance

There are certain repairs and maintenance costs that can be deductible. If you have to repair a roof or replace a furnace, those costs can be deducted. In order to deduct these expenses, they must be necessary and directly related to the property. For example, painting the interior of your rental property would not be considered a necessary repair and would not be tax deductible.

The difference in these examples is that the repairs and maintenance should not be adding much value to your property. You are carrying out repairs and maintenance tasks so that the property is still ok to rent.

5. Advertising and marketing expenses

If you incur any expenses while advertising your rental property, those costs can be deducted. This includes the cost of print ads, online ads, or even signs that you put up around your neighbourhood. The important thing to remember is that the advertising must be directly related to your rental property. For example, if you take out an ad in the local newspaper for your business, that cost would not be tax deductible.

6. Legal and accounting fees

Legal and accounting fees are another common expense for landlords and they are also tax deductible. This means that you can deduct the costs of legal and accounting fees from your taxable income. For example, if your taxable income is $50,000 and you spent $1,000 on legal and accounting fees, your taxable income would then be $49,000. This can save you a significant amount of money in taxes.

7. Depreciation

Depreciation is a tax deduction that can be claimed for the wear and tear of your property over time. This means that even though you may have paid for your property in full, you can still claim a deduction for its value declining over time. The amount of depreciation you can claim depends on the type of property you own and how long you have owned it.

8. Travel expenses

Imagine that you have a few rental properties in different locations and you need to travel back and forth. Then you would be using a significant amount of fuel to do so. These travel costs are then tax deductible. You can claim per mileage or you can keep all of your receipts and claim the actual amount that it cost you to travel. Keep in mind that the travel must be directly related to your rental property. For example, if you drive to the grocery store to buy food for your family, that cost would not be tax deductible.