Globally, there has been a growing awareness around polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as it rises to become one of the most rampant disorders among women. According to the WHO, nearly 13% of all women of reproductive age suffer from PCOS. Able to manifest in a multitude of ways, PCOS is more known for being the leading cause of infertility and anovulation.

As such, compared to a decade ago when PCOS was less known and even considered taboo in some circles, today, it’s become almost a buzzword among health stakeholders who want to cater to the massive women-centered wellness market. Sadly, this attention to PCOS seems to leave out women of color. Perhaps this is why, per the same report cited above, up to 70% of PCOS cases remain undiagnosed. Black women, specifically, have historically had a more challenging time getting a diagnosis for PCOS, even though the condition is more prevalent and often more severe among this population.

How PCOS impacts Black women

As a chronic condition that primarily impacts hormones, PCOS can cause a variety of related problems ranging from irregular periods to excess hair growth. Unfortunately, a woman who is already genetically predisposed to these concerns is then more likely to experience worse manifestations of these should she develop PCOS. Such is the case for Black women, who have a higher risk for many PCOS complications like hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and more.

According to research from Cornell University, this creates a disproportionate risk for Black women who have PCOS. Along the same vein, the Fertility and Sterility Journal published evidence that notes that Black women are also more susceptible to PCOS-based psychological comorbidities. This includes higher rates of depressive burdens, which significantly lower the overall quality of life.

PCOS treatments and how they can help Black women

The good news is that while PCOS is incurable, there are many ways to treat and manage this. Chief among these treatments are lifestyle changes, like losing excess weight, exercising regularly, and sleeping better. These holistic management options aim to balance out hormones, lower stress levels, and strengthen the body so it can reduce the impact of PCOS.

That said, since PCOS is a complex condition, many women also require more aggressive interventions like medications. Given that up to 80% of women with this problem are overweight or obese, medication is commonly prescribed under GLP-1 weight loss programs. These programs combine FDA-approved prescription medication with daily activity and food goals, creating a powerful approach for women with PCOS to manage their symptoms. These programs make semaglutides like Wegovy available, as they were designed to reduce appetites and cravings to prevent binge eating and support a caloric deficit. Getting to an ideal weight has been found to help PCOS patients regulate their symptoms, like excess hair growth and hypertension. Another medication often prescribed is PCOS medicines for insulin resistance. For example, Victoza is an injectable drug that can control insulin and glucose. These are helpful for PCOS patients since up to 70% will develop diabetes or prediabetes, given their insulin resistance. Should a patient become pregnant, they’re also at risk of gestational diabetes.

Now, these medications and lifestyle habits can help Black women and are often prescribed to patients, too. However, the point of contention here is that getting these treatments may be harder for Black women and other minorities.

PCOS: the invisible disease among Black women

So why is it difficult for Black women to get the help they need? Because PCOS, much like other diseases and conditions across history, was first observed and studied among White populations. This effectively makes White women the standard to which other PCOS patients are held. As a result, this effectively eliminates any nuances and allows any racial or medical bias to breed. For Black women who already face medical discrimination, this further prevents their symptoms from being correctly identified. Sadly, this causes many women to deal with their pain silently until a time when its manifestations become “visible enough” for doctors to treat.

This is not dissimilar to the issue with the BMI scale, which more healthcare experts are beginning to shun for lack of complexity. Designed off White men, the BMI has been found to unfairly categorize more Black women as obese or overweight, thereby leading more patients to experience weight-related prejudice when seeking help. While the leaps in modern women’s medicine are promising, it’s crucial for healthcare experts to keep an inclusive perspective that promises fair and not selective healing. Moreover, the Black community itself needs to step up in managing this condition and its symptoms, as in the case of Cherice Williams and her hair care brand, which she established after she realized PCOS was causing her hair to be brittle. By creating products made by and for Black women, you can better empower and address the immediate needs of your community.