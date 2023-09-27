3 Top Ways to Be a Good Manager

Whether you are a project manager or you are a manager of a team of healthcare professionals, being a good leader is going to be the key to your team’s success. As long as you have hired the right employees to start with, you will have many opportunities to grow as a manager and develop a thriving team.

An effective manager keeps their team motivated and working productively. As the manager, you will have a direct impact on how your team performs, their morale, the quality of their work, their attitude, and how the team performs as a whole. You can have the best employees in the world, but if you do not treat or lead them effectively, then your team will become a shambles.

To help you on your journey as a new or established manager, here are some important top tips.

Communicate clearly

Communication is an important pillar of any team. When you learn how to communicate effectively and communicate in a way that works with the individual needs of your team members, you will find that everything runs smoothly. This might take some time at first, as different individuals may require different methods of communication, but this will help you build better relationships and a stronger team. You will have to learn how to speak to people, how to delegate work, and how to listen and receive information, too. You also need to set the standard for good communication, so it not only flows well between you and the team members but also between the team members themselves.

Set your team up for success

As the manager of a team, it is your responsibility to ensure that the team is set up for success. There are different layers to what this means. Firstly, you want to ensure that your team has the right space to work in and is fully equipped with everything they need, from stationery to software. This extends beyond material things, as you want to ensure that they are also mentally equipped and you have their well-being in mind. Lastly, setting your team up for success is going to heavily rely on their personal and professional development, especially if you work in a sector such as healthcare, which is already struggling with staff and skill shortages. Upskilling and reskilling the healthcare sector workforce is going to be a key initiative that any manager should be willing to take on, to better serve their staff and the clients that they help.

Trust your employees

Putting your trust in employees is going to make a huge difference in how they act and respond on a day-to-day basis. You should learn to trust your employees and be able to show them that you trust them. This can be done via words and praise. It can also be done by delegating them new work, giving them opportunities, and taking a step back to let them take on more responsibility. This is a great way to give your employees confidence and help the whole team grow. This is especially important in sectors such as healthcare, where they can better achieve their potential and help the flow of work.

Being a manager is a challenge. Make sure you follow these top tips to ensure you are a good and effective leader for your team.