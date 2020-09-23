We’re all going to need a vacation by the end of this year. The year 2020 has brought us unprecedented disasters from a global pandemic through roaring wildfires and devastating floods to civil unrest. Our way of life has been entirely upended, too, thanks to companies pivoting to work-from-home models and schooling now being done online. Really, a luxurious, relaxing vacation is just what the doctor ordered.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to ease, a simple staycation at a luxury hotel could be a start. You could also visit spas with massage services to help get those stress knots out of your shoulders. But if you really want to kick it up a notch, start saving and planning for an ultra-luxurious dream vacation at any one of these health resorts.

Best Destination Spas

The very idea of spending a few days in a destination spa can already be relaxing. Imagine never having to lift a finger to cook or clean the house. Imagine not feeling guilty in lounging and lazing about as you take advantage of much-deserved me-time. Excited yet? Here we have three wellness resorts where you can have a transformative experience.

Aro Ha, New Zealand

First on our list is in the country that was lauded for its effective response against the coronavirus. So why not visit and see it for yourself? With Aro Ha’s slogan of “Adventure in Well-Being,” you’ll know you’re in for a treat. Luxury industry pundits are praising it for its seamless use of wood, glass, and stone features to make it look like its part of the Southern Alps landscape. And the best part? They’re solar- and hydro-powered so you’ll feel more relaxed knowing you’re doing so without harming the environment.

Villa Stephanie, Germany

From the southern hemisphere, let’s take a trip to Germany. Specifically, to Baden-Baden and the palace-like architecture of Villa Stephanie. The town itself is known for being a spa town, where spa-loving Romans used to visit thanks to its location near the creepily romantic, Black Forest, and its many springs. However, more than a spa for rest and relaxation, Villa Stephanie also boasts a comprehensive medical services menu that includes stem cell rejuvenation therapy, gynecology, and dentistry.

SHA Wellness Clinic, Spain

Speaking of medical spas, SHA Wellness is famed for being one of the best in Europe. We believe it’s because of its location. After all, who wouldn’t want to be rejuvenated in a facility that boasts more than 6,000 square meters of space and overlooks the Mediterranean Sea? They also use a combination of technologically advanced Western medical knowledge and old-world Eastern medicinal philosophies. It is also one of the few spas that offer a month-long spiritual retreat that promises to reset your life.

Vacations are meant to be a time when you let go of your inhibitions, learn about different cultures, and go on an adventure. A destination spa vacation has the added appeal of being able to turn your life around. These spas offer relaxation techniques you can take home with you and also offer ways you can live healthier, more stress-free lives.















