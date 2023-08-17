Top Budget-Friendly Things to Do in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, renowned as the entertainment capital of the world, often conjures images of extravagant casinos, opulent shows, and high-rolling indulgence.

However, beneath the glitz and glamour lies a treasure trove of wallet-friendly experiences that can be savored without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a first-time visitor, the vibrant city offers a myriad of affordable attractions and activities that ensure an unforgettable vacation.

In this guide, we’ll delve into the best ways to make the most of Las Vegas on a budget, proving that you don’t need to be a high-roller to revel in its excitement.

From captivating performances by world-class magicians to exploring stunning natural landscapes, here are six affordable endeavors that promise an enriching and unforgettable Las Vegas experience without draining your savings.

So, leave the notion that Vegas is only for big spenders behind as we embark on a journey through the top budget-friendly things to do in this exhilarating city.

How Much Money Should I Bring to Vegas?

People on low and high budgets can have a fabulous time in Las Vegas. In fact, you can experience some of the best shows, activities, tours, and attractions in Las Vegas for an affordable amount of money. It all depends on which ones you want to experience and how many of them you can fit into your schedule.

The average tourist can spend a week in Las Vegas on $500 to $1,000. This price range includes a modest hotel room per night, food, low-cost shows, free attractions, and other affordable activities for the week. Most vacations to different places will cost about this much anyway. So, why not visit the most exciting city without spending more than a grand?

Top Affordable Things To Do In Las Vegas

Explore the dazzling realm of Las Vegas without draining your wallet with our guide to the city’s top budget-friendly attractions. From the astonishing magic of Shin Lim, who transformed himself from a YouTube-taught magician to an international sensation, to the natural beauty of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, just minutes away from the Strip. Discover the mesmerizing Bellagio Fountains, with choreographed water displays that come alive under the night’s enchanting lights.

Capture the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign up close and personal, where Elvis impersonators might just join your selfie. Experience the spirit of Elvis himself in the “All Shook Up” tribute show, an affordable musical journey through his legendary hits. Dive into history at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, famed for its reality TV fame and fascinating collectibles.

In this guide, we’ve curated the most cost-effective ways to experience the allure of Las Vegas. Whether you’re strolling the Strip or venturing into the captivating outskirts, these budget-conscious activities offer an unforgettable taste of the city’s magic, culture, and charm without breaking the bank. Experience the glitz and glam without the hefty price tag – Las Vegas has something special for everyone.

1) Shin Lim

Shin Lim is a master magician who first made a name for himself as a contestant on the popular reality television show “America’s Got Talent.” He first learned magic by watching YouTube tutorials, if you can believe it. Once he obtained his core magic skills from observing these online videos, Shin modified and enhanced his magic tricks to make them unique. Now he is a world-class magician performing for hundreds of people almost daily.

Shin Lim’s self-choreographed magic routines have earned him international stardom. He has mastered the art of card manipulation and sleight-of-hand so well that it made him the winner of the 13th season of the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” He also returned for the special “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” only to win that as well.

See Shin Lim in the Mirage Theatre of the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. Check the following link to get discounts on Las Vegas tickets for shows like Shin Lim.

2) The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is a natural and beautiful attraction just minutes from Las Vegas. Many local companies offer guided tours that will escort you to the canyon on a bus and give you an informative tour of its best locations. Some tours let you ride ATVs, horses, bikes, or walk on foot.

Red Rock Canyon contains many natural wildlife and historic sites, such as Ancient Native American pictographs, gorgeous desert wildflowers, unique vegetation, unusual red rock formations, fossilized sand dunes, and many more attractions. It is no wonder why Red Rock Canyon has been the backdrop for countless television commercials and movies.

3) The Bellagio Fountains

The Bellagio Fountains contain approximately 1,214 water jets, each one shooting water up to 460 feet above an 8.5-acre manufactured lake in front of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Anyone can observe the Bellagio Fountains even if you are not a guest of the Bellagio Hotel.

A well-choreographed fountain show occurs every 30 minutes between 3 PM and 8 PM and every 15 minutes between 8 PM and 12 AM. The nighttime shows are the best because hundreds of lights illuminate the water to create a magical glow in the fountains. You will not want to miss it.

4) The Las Vegas Sign

Stop by the incredible “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign at the southern entrance to the Las Vegas Strip. You have probably seen this sign in countless movies and television shows set in Las Vegas. Now is your chance to see the sign up close and personal.

Feel free to pull your car over and see the sign up close. You may even see Elvis impersonators greet you at the sign because they like to hang out there. Even better, they’re willing to take selfie photos with guests too!

5) All Shook Up

All Shook Up is a popular musical tribute show to the King of Rock n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley. This 75-minute show features a brilliant Elvis impersonator who sings all your favorite Elvis songs with similar vocals, personality, wardrobe, and style as the legend. These songs include “Suspicious Minds” and “Heartbreak Hotel” from Elvis’ hits collection.

All Shook Up only costs about $50 per ticket. It is performed in the Pegasus Showroom of the Alexis Park All Suite Resort Hotel. You can find discount opportunities for all Las Vegas shows in November and other months from Vegaslens.com.

6) Gold and Silver Pawn Shop

How can you resist the urge to visit one of the most famous pawn shops in the world? Gold and Silver Pawn Shop is the same pawn shop featured on the History Channel reality television series “Pawn Stars” starring Austin “Chumlee” Russell, Rick Harrison, and Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison. It is on the Las Vegas Strip near several other landmarks and attractions in the city.

You do not need to spend hardly any money when you visit the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. It has become more of a tourist attraction than anything because the in-store products sold are mostly souvenirs dedicated to the show. But you can still view some of the valuable artwork, jewelry, and rare collectibles owned by the pawn shop. Some of which have been featured on the show.

———————–

You do not need to spend much money to have a great time in Las Vegas. There are plenty of cheap and free shows and attractions to experience on a budget. Of course, if you can spend a few thousand dollars versus one-thousand dollars for a week, you could have an even better time. It all depends on how much you are willing to spend. Either way, it will be a memorable experience.