Top 10 Black Life Coaches For BAUCES To Work With In 2023

Hiring a life coach can be incredibly beneficial in improving your life both personally and professionally, especially at the start of a new year. Life coaches provide personalized and customized guidance and support to help you focus on setting goals, creating strategies, and finding solutions to any obstacles that may be in your way.

If you’re on the hunt for a life coach to help steer you in the right direction this year, we’re sharing ten black life coaches for BAUCES like you to work with this post.

The coaches below have a passion for helping women to become their best selves and to live their best life, from providing life–changing advice to assisting clients to make positive changes in business, mental wellness, finances, and anything in between.

Alexandra Elle is a notable speaker, certified breathwork coach, restorative writing teacher, and an NYT best–selling author of several notable titles, including her latest release, “How We Heal.” Alex offers emotional wellness group coaching, workshops, courses, and retreats.

She is passionate about inspiring others through her work and has built a global community of readers, writers, and creatives.

Maya Elious is a coach and brand strategist who helps entrepreneurs and small business owners build meaningful and profitable businesses that impact millions.

She has worked with hundreds of successful entrepreneurs, helping them to create and develop powerful personal brands.

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche is an award-winning financial educator and bestselling author. She is the creator of the Live Richer Challenge and the Live Richer Academy and the host of the popular podcast The Budgetnista.

Tiffany is passionate about helping people of all ages and backgrounds to become financially literate and reach their financial goals.

Koya Webb is an international holistic health and wellness coach, inspirational speaker, author, and founder of The Koya Way and Get Loved Up, two lifestyle brands that promote holistic health and healing.

Koya is passionate about helping people reach their highest potential by embracing a holistic lifestyle. She believes in the power of self–care and self–love and is an advocate for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

Dawn Vason is a 500HR Yoga Instructor, Reiki & Belief Clearing Practitioner, and certified life coach.

She is also the founder of JaviWellness, an online platform that offers an on-demand library filled with yoga classes, meditations, mindfulness exercises, and coaching. Her mission is to help her clients cultivate abundance and create sustainable good habits

Valorie Burton is a motivational speaker, best-selling author, life strategist, positive psychology expert, and founder of The Coaching and Positive Psychology (CaPP) Institute.

Valorie focuses on getting people unstuck and being unstoppable in every area of life. She focuses on helping her clients build resilience, become happier, navigate setbacks, and speak up with confidence and influence.

Yasmine Cheyenne is the author of “The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life.”

She is also the host of The Sugar Jar podcast and the creator of The Sugar Jar Community ä App: “a safe space to develop self-awareness, learn boundaries, and find tools and recourses to support you on your self-healing journey.”

Yasmine is also a motivational speaker that hosts interactive workshops and classes that promote self-healing, wellness, and mental health awareness.

Rachel Rodgers is an intellectual property attorney, business coach, author of “We Should All Be Millionaires,” and the founder of Hello Seven, a women-run company specializing in business, marketing, financial, and legal training.

She has been featured in The New York Times, O Magazine, Forbes, and The Washington Post. Rachel is passionate about helping others turn their dreams into reality.

Alisha Robertson is an author, community builder, and host of the Intentionally Made podcast who prides herself in helping overwhelmed women entrepreneurs build their life and business with intention.

She believes that life is about living intentionally and with purpose.

Nakeia Homer is a well-being educator, self-healing guide, speaker, Author of “I Hope This Helps,” and founder of Heal & Grow Daily. Heal & Grow Daily is a community that features workshops, events, and retreats that promote guidance and accountability.

Nakeia provides well-being education and self-healing practices for those seeking purpose, healing, and spiritual guidance.

Working with a life coach this year is a great way to get motivated and focused on new goals or finish what you started last year. Wherever you are on your journey, the coaching experience will help you establish a plan to ensure you are consistently working towards achieving your goals while receiving guidance and accountability.