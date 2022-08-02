Tips for Women: How to Protect Your Online Safety

Recent studies from 2021 showed that the number of cyberattacks and data breaches has increased by more than 15 per cent compared to last year. While hackers won’t stop developing sneakier ways of stealing your online data, there are other risks you can face online, and some are primarily aimed at women.

Faced with cyberstalking, threats, doxing, and other methods of harassment, women are one of the groups most susceptible to online bullying.

To help you stay safe online, we came up with a list of suggestions on avoiding some of the most common cybersecurity risks and protecting yourself from becoming a victim of online harassment.

How to protect yourself

1. Use a VPN

Virtual private networks (VPNs) send your data through an encrypted tunnel, making your online traffic more private and out of reach of malicious third parties. VPN is beneficial if you frequently use public WiFis. You can never know who controls the open network you’re connecting to and who can access your private data. If you have never used this kind of technology, our recommendation is to go with a VPN that’s suitable for beginners. For instance, the ExpressVPN app has a straightforward interface and is super easy to set up. You’ll need only a couple of minutes for the whole set-up process, and the app will choose the best settings for you, depending on your network properties.

2. Use strong credentials for your accounts

Never underestimate the power of solid credentials. We tend to take our passwords for granted, and we don’t put too much effort into creating them. To strengthen your online security, ensure your passwords are at least fourteen

characters long and don’t contain any personally identifiable information like names and important dates. Also, create unique passwords for each account and never share them with others.

3. Check your social media security settings

While we may think we have absolute control over the content we post on social media, the truth is that we unintentionally reveal much more about ourselves than we would want to. If you want to restrict the amount of data you share online, start tweaking your social media security and privacy settings. Furthermore, consider using a nickname and a separate email address for your social media accounts to keep your identity more private and protected.

4. Choose who you follow on social media

Multiple studies have highlighted the link between heavy social media usage and poor mental health. Even though social networks can be an excellent way to stay connected with your loved ones and meet new people, they often promote unhealthy behaviors and set unreachable lifestyle and body goals. We encourage you to take a step back and review the accounts you follow. Delete or unfollow those that make you feel uncomfortable or less worthy. Also, since most cyberbullying incidents happen on social media, don’t accept friendship requests from unknown people, and surround yourself only with people you know and trust.

5. Report abusers

Speaking up against your abusers is never easy. Luckily, social media platforms have Block and Report options where you can report bullies anonymously and block any interaction with them. If online harassment continues, don’t hesitate to report it to the authorities. However, ensure you’re keeping track of abusive messages you’ve been receiving since it’s often required as evidence in court.

Conclusion

Every reliable cybersecurity strategy requires regular updates. Unfortunately, if you’re a woman, you may be at a greater risk of becoming a cyberbullying victim. Therefore, setting clear boundaries and doing everything possible to keep your online identity safe is essential. Surround yourself with people who bring value to your life and always report bullying when you see it.