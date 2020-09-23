7 Uplifting Things You Can Do When Life Overwhelms You

You wake up one morning, and the thought of going to work makes you want to cry. Deadlines are piling up, backlogs even more so, and you’ve consumed nothing but coffee for twelve hours. You feel like a pile of rocks, and you feel like you’re on the verge of shutting down from the stress. Sound familiar? Don’t worry. You are not alone. We’ve all had days like this, and we’re probably going to experience them again. But everyone needs to learn when to step back and what to do when life starts getting to you.

If life is overwhelming you, here are some strategies to protect your well-being and help you get back on track:

1. Take a break

If you’re taking calls, answering emails, and researching self-publishing vs. traditional publishing at the same time, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. However, don’t wait for the stress to get the best of you. Take a break, get some coffee, walk around the floor, or perhaps have your lunch at the park instead of the office cafeteria. Continuing your work when you’re stretched out like a guitar string is only going to lead to more problems, both physically and mentally.

2. Learn when to say no

Is a co-worker asking you to cover their shift? Is your boss asking you to take on an additional project on top of your already heavy workload? Is your family pressuring you to attend a certain event? Even if you want to say yes to all of these things, you have to set your boundaries at some point. If you think that additional commitments will burn you out, don’t hesitate to say no to them. Your physical health and mental well-being should not come second.

3. Ask for help

Sometimes, we want to do everything ourselves because we think it’s the right thing to do. We’ve taken all these responsibilities on our own, so shouldn’t we finish them the same way we started? The answer is no. No, you don’t have to do everything yourself, especially when things are getting a little too heavy to carry on your own.

Learn how to ask for help when you need it. Ask your co-worker for a little assistance. Have your parents help you out with babysitting. Let your spouse take charge of the household chores tonight. In this way, you can have some more time to recoup and get back on track.

4. Sleep

Sometimes, the best cure to burnout can be a good night’s sleep, especially if you haven’t slept lately. Take a shower, clear all of your responsibilities from your mind, put your phone down, and get some well-deserved Zs.

5. Eat healthily

Feeling overwhelmed can lead to overeating, and most of the time, the first things we reach for are sweets, chips, and other calorie-dense food. You might not notice it at first, but eating foods rich in sugar, fat, and salt can make us feel even more tired and moodier. Moreover, chronic stress eating can easily lead to weight gain, which is another problem altogether.

When you are feeling overwhelmed, actively avoid foods that are calorie-dense but offer little to no nutritional value. Instead, load up on greens, fruits, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and low-fat protein sources. If you’re the type to snack frequently when you’re stressed, replace your regular fixing of chips or chocolate with nuts, grapes, or other healthy snacks.

6. Reevaluate your work habits

Sometimes, we are the causes of our stress. It might be because you’ve waited too long to start a project, or you’ve spent a little too much time chatting with your co-workers instead of doing work. Procrastinating and being inefficient at your work will almost always lead to stress when deadlines approach. Hence, reevaluating your work habits can help you avoid burnout altogether.

7. Travel

Travel is a form of therapy in and of itself. Whether it’s local or international travel, just being in another place with different scenery is an effective way to decrease your stress levels. Hence, if you feel like life is ripping you apart, it might be time to file a vacation leave and hop on the next bus to the beach or mountains.

When life gets overwhelming, it’s essential to take a step back for the sake of your sanity and well-being. Whether it’s twenty minutes or a whole week, taking some time for yourself is not something you should put on the back burner.

When you feel burned out, what do you do to cool off? Please share your ideas with us in the comments below.















