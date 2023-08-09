The State of Mental Health Issues Today: What Gaps Can Psychologists Fill?

There are a lot of ways that we can handle mental health issues in today’s world. From medication to natural remedies, to simply talking about our problems. However, with several stressful events going on in the world, more events to come, and also personal events and dramas that are unique to every single person, the amount of people who need mental health help is much greater than the number of people who can provide it.

With a massive gap between mental health professionals and the people who need their care, others have stepped forward in an attempt to fill that gap. Nurses, doctors, and even psychologists can fill mental health gaps, and it is the last group that we are going to talk about today. Psychologists can do a lot of things to help people have better mental health, and it is important that people who are suffering and need help know that they can reach out.

Licensed Psychologists Fill The Gap Between Doctors and Patients

Many people who experience mental health issues, especially if those issues are severe, want to go for drugs or medical remedies that will make them feel better right away. However, not only does this add to the demand taking away from the supplies of doctors who can prescribe these medications, but not every single mental health issue requires a hard medical treatment.

While many licensed psychologists are able to provide treatment for mental disorders, they are not medical doctors and can’t give medication or write prescriptions. What they can do, however, is provide counseling and use talk therapy. They don’t even need to start choosing between Ph.D and Psy.D to do it!

That can be all someone needs to get a better handle on their mental health, just the freedom and catharsis to talk about what is bothering them and to have their problems be listened to and understood.

Often, having a psychologist take on the role of listening and figuring out what the best way to handle your mental health is, can be the best choice. Then, if they have worked with you and you still need additional help, they will direct you to medical help. That way, you can be sure that you are getting medical help when you need it, and not just having it be the first option.

Psychologists Can Help You Get To The Root Of The Issue

Another gap in the mental healthcare world is that many people do get better, whether through medication or other remedies and treatments, but they often never get 100% cured. Often many people get the symptoms of a mental illness under control, while not taking care of the root cause of their mental illness.

If you want to dig deep into yourself and make sure that you can figure out what’s caused your mental illness in the first place, then you are going to need the help of a mental health psychologist.

They will work to make sure that you are figuring out the reasons why you are dealing with depression, anxiety, and some of the other mental problems you might have. Then you can talk and work through that trauma and maybe get to a state where you don’t need medication anymore.

Additionally, psychologists can fill in the gaps after you meet the doctor, as they can help you build good habits to improve your self care and also prevent relapses when dealing with mental health disorders. With mental health being such a widespread (and thankfully well talked about) problem in today’s world, it is good that going to a psychologist can really help get you back on the right track.