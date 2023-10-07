The Real Impact of Remote Working for Women in Tech

There was a time when women had to choose between their career and their families, when
a mother who wasn’t there for every school pickup, for concerts, or for sick days was a failure at
home, and the woman who had to dash to look after their child was a failure in the
workplace. This all changed with the advent of home working and the realization that, for
the most part, it doesn’t matter when or where you work, as long as you get the job done.
In fact, often those who choose the where and the when tend to be more productive.
The world of technology has witnessed a dramatic transformation in recent years, and one
of the most significant changes has been the widespread adoption of remote working. The
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, forcing companies to quickly adapt to a remote
work environment. While remote work has affected professionals across various industries,
its impact on women in tech has been particularly noteworthy. This article explores the
multifaceted impact of remote working on women who are looking for, or working in, tech
jobs.
The Benefits of Home Working
The benefits of home working have been discussed at length over the past three years and,
although it is not right for all organizations, outside of the service industries, home and
hybrid working approaches do undoubtedly have a host of advantages:
Increased Access to Opportunities
Remote working has expanded the horizons of employment opportunities for women in
tech. Traditionally, the tech industry has been male-dominated, making it challenging for
women to access job opportunities, especially at higher levels. In fact, more than 70% of
women in tech say that they are used to working in “bro cultures” and, for the most part,
have adjusted to the less-than-hospitable environment. However, remote work has broken
down geographical barriers, enabling people to work for tech companies that are outside of
their previous distance-enforced radius. This newfound accessibility has opened up a
plethora of potential opportunities for women in tech, allowing them to compete on a more
level playing field. There are doubtless many advantages to remote and hybrid working,
which benefit people of all genders:
Improved Work-Life Balance
One of the most significant advantages of remote work for women in tech is the potential
for improved work-life balance. Women have historically borne the lion’s share of domestic
responsibilities, which can often be at odds with demanding tech careers. Remote work
provides the flexibility to manage both professional and personal responsibilities more
effectively. This, in turn, can potentially alleviate some of the career-related challenges that
women in tech have traditionally faced.
Reduction of Gender Bias in the Workplace
Remote work can help mitigate gender bias in the workplace. When working remotely,
employees are evaluated primarily based on their output rather than physical presence or
perceived membership of a club or group. This shift in focus from office politics to tangible
results has the potential to make working life less hostile for women, as it becomes more
challenging to perpetuate gender bias when performance is the primary metric for success.
Increased Mentorship Opportunities
Mentorship is crucial for career growth, but for a rare being such as a woman in tech, it can
be almost impossible to find an appropriate mentor in the same time zone, let alone zip
code. Remote mentoring has arisen in part as a reaction to the upsurge in remote working,
but it also has the potential to override some of the downsides of in-person mentoring. This
has made it easier for women in tech to find mentors and sponsors that are the best fit for
their aspirations and niche, not just their gender. Virtual communication tools have made it
easier for women to connect with senior professionals within, as well as outside of, their
organizations or industry. This increased accessibility to mentorship opportunities might
have the potential to help women advance their careers and navigate the often complex
tech landscape more effectively.
Winning at Caregiving and Career
One of the unique challenges faced by women in tech is balancing caregiving responsibilities
with their careers. Remote work can provide a more supportive environment for managing
these responsibilities. With the ability to work from home, women can be more present for
their families while pursuing their tech careers, reducing the need to make difficult choices
between the two.
Combating the Gender Pay Gap
With new working practices come new policies, and this is a great opportunity for
organizations to address any pay gaps that may be present. A time when people are paid for
their quality of work and contribution to the organization instead of where they live, who
they know and their protected characteristics may just be on the horizon.
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
Remote work has the potential to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in tech. By
removing geographical constraints, companies can tap into a more diverse talent pool,
including women from different backgrounds and regions. This increased diversity can lead
to fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and a more inclusive tech industry.
Challenges of Remote Work for Women in Tech
There are doubtless numerous advantages in home working and most of them will be
experienced by those who are able to work from home or adopt a hybrid working
arrangement, regardless of their gender. However, home working may not be the silver
bullet that it appears to be for women in tech. In fact, there is a possibility that the option to
work from home could have a negative impact:
Isolation
Remote work can be isolating, as it lacks the in-person interactions that foster a sense of
community and camaraderie in the workplace. Team members may miss out on networking
opportunities and informal mentorship that often occur in physical office spaces.
Work-Life Boundaries
The counter-side of improved work-life balance is the lack of work-life boundaries. Remote
work can blur the boundaries between work and personal life, making it challenging to
disconnect from work-related stress and demands. This can impact overall well-being and
can particularly affect women who are primary caregivers.
Visibility
Remote workers may struggle to gain visibility within their organizations, making it harder to
advance in their careers. This can be particularly challenging for women in tech, who may
already face visibility issues due to gender bias, and can mean that the bro-culture prevails.
Value
The challenge for all employers is to determine how they assess the quality and value of
their team members’ outputs. It is easy to look at date: number of outputs achieved in a
specific timeframe. However, how do you go about quantifying ideas, or networking, or
strategy creation? In order to assess the value of less quantifiable elements, and hence
determine the impact of an employee, an element of subjectivity must be deployed. And
this is where the real disadvantage of homeworking comes in. Jane in the office can offer
help to a manager, run an idea by them, or chat with coworkers at the water cooler and
come up with a brilliant solution to an ongoing problem. Jane at home can be hardworking,
talented, and eager to provide value, but without those minor interactions, her endeavours
may go unnoticed or unvalued.
The Gender Divide – the Real Impact on Women
Home and hybrid working undoubtedly has benefits and disadvantages for everyone. So
why does this affect women in tech more than men? In simple terms, women have more to
gain from working from home. As cited by Forbes, 19% of women would never return to office-
based work, compared to 7% of men. Women are benefitting marginally more than men from home
working, but this also means that they pay a greater price. More women working from home means
more women missing out on imposing their physical presence – and demonstrating their
considerable capabilities- in the office, because they miss out on the hundreds of micro-interactions
that help to build trust and respect.
Conclusion
Remote and hybrid working undoubtedly has numerous advantages and disadvantages for
all involved. Many women will say that the advantages far outweigh the downsides, and
their agency to choose how and where they work is more valuable than any other
employment benefit. However, the onus is on the organization to ensure that the
opportunities, team participation and reward for all employees, regardless of their working
structure or gender, is equitable. It is, therefore, essential for organizations and
policymakers to address these challenges and create an inclusive remote work environment
that empowers women in tech to thrive. If this is done successfully, as the tech industry
continues to evolve, embracing remote work as a long-term strategy can help pave the way
for greater gender diversity and equality in the field.