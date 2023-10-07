    SUBSCRIBE
    The Real Impact of Remote Working for Women in Tech

    There was a time when women had to choose between their career and their families, when
    a mother who wasn’t there for every school pickup, for concerts, or for sick days was a failure at
    home, and the woman who had to dash to look after their child was a failure in the
    workplace. This all changed with the advent of home working and the realization that, for
    the most part, it doesn’t matter when or where you work, as long as you get the job done.
    In fact, often those who choose the where and the when tend to be more productive.
    The world of technology has witnessed a dramatic transformation in recent years, and one
    of the most significant changes has been the widespread adoption of remote working. The
    The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, forcing companies to quickly adapt to a remote
    work environment. While remote work has affected professionals across various industries,
    its impact on women in tech has been particularly noteworthy. This article explores the
    multifaceted impact of remote working on women who are looking for, or working in, tech
    jobs.
    The Benefits of Home Working
    The benefits of home working have been discussed at length over the past three years and,
    although it is not right for all organizations, outside of the service industries, home and
    hybrid working approaches do undoubtedly have a host of advantages:
    Increased Access to Opportunities
    Remote working has expanded the horizons of employment opportunities for women in
    tech. Traditionally, the tech industry has been male-dominated, making it challenging for
    women to access job opportunities, especially at higher levels. In fact, more than 70% of
    women in tech say that they are used to working in “bro cultures” and, for the most part,
    have adjusted to the less-than-hospitable environment. However, remote work has broken
    down geographical barriers, enabling people to work for tech companies that are outside of
    their previous distance-enforced radius. This newfound accessibility has opened up a
    plethora of potential opportunities for women in tech, allowing them to compete on a more
    level playing field. There are doubtless many advantages to remote and hybrid working,
    which benefit people of all genders:
    Improved Work-Life Balance
    One of the most significant advantages of remote work for women in tech is the potential
    for improved work-life balance. Women have historically borne the lion’s share of domestic
    responsibilities, which can often be at odds with demanding tech careers. Remote work
    provides the flexibility to manage both professional and personal responsibilities more

    effectively. This, in turn, can potentially alleviate some of the career-related challenges that
    women in tech have traditionally faced.
    Reduction of Gender Bias in the Workplace
    Remote work can help mitigate gender bias in the workplace. When working remotely,
    employees are evaluated primarily based on their output rather than physical presence or
    perceived membership of a club or group. This shift in focus from office politics to tangible
    results has the potential to make working life less hostile for women, as it becomes more
    challenging to perpetuate gender bias when performance is the primary metric for success.
    Increased Mentorship Opportunities
    Mentorship is crucial for career growth, but for a rare being such as a woman in tech, it can
    be almost impossible to find an appropriate mentor in the same time zone, let alone zip
    code. Remote mentoring has arisen in part as a reaction to the upsurge in remote working,
    but it also has the potential to override some of the downsides of in-person mentoring. This
    has made it easier for women in tech to find mentors and sponsors that are the best fit for
    their aspirations and niche, not just their gender. Virtual communication tools have made it
    easier for women to connect with senior professionals within, as well as outside of, their
    organizations or industry. This increased accessibility to mentorship opportunities might
    have the potential to help women advance their careers and navigate the often complex
    tech landscape more effectively.
    Winning at Caregiving and Career
    One of the unique challenges faced by women in tech is balancing caregiving responsibilities
    with their careers. Remote work can provide a more supportive environment for managing
    these responsibilities. With the ability to work from home, women can be more present for
    their families while pursuing their tech careers, reducing the need to make difficult choices
    between the two.
    Combating the Gender Pay Gap
    With new working practices come new policies, and this is a great opportunity for
    organizations to address any pay gaps that may be present. A time when people are paid for
    their quality of work and contribution to the organization instead of where they live, who
    they know and their protected characteristics may just be on the horizon.
    Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
    Remote work has the potential to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in tech. By
    removing geographical constraints, companies can tap into a more diverse talent pool,
    including women from different backgrounds and regions. This increased diversity can lead
    to fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and a more inclusive tech industry.
    Challenges of Remote Work for Women in Tech

    There are doubtless numerous advantages in home working and most of them will be
    experienced by those who are able to work from home or adopt a hybrid working
    arrangement, regardless of their gender. However, home working may not be the silver
    bullet that it appears to be for women in tech. In fact, there is a possibility that the option to
    work from home could have a negative impact:
    Isolation
    Remote work can be isolating, as it lacks the in-person interactions that foster a sense of
    community and camaraderie in the workplace. Team members may miss out on networking
    opportunities and informal mentorship that often occur in physical office spaces.
    Work-Life Boundaries
    The counter-side of improved work-life balance is the lack of work-life boundaries. Remote
    work can blur the boundaries between work and personal life, making it challenging to
    disconnect from work-related stress and demands. This can impact overall well-being and
    can particularly affect women who are primary caregivers.
    Visibility
    Remote workers may struggle to gain visibility within their organizations, making it harder to
    advance in their careers. This can be particularly challenging for women in tech, who may
    already face visibility issues due to gender bias, and can mean that the bro-culture prevails.
    Value
    The challenge for all employers is to determine how they assess the quality and value of
    their team members’ outputs. It is easy to look at date: number of outputs achieved in a
    specific timeframe. However, how do you go about quantifying ideas, or networking, or
    strategy creation? In order to assess the value of less quantifiable elements, and hence
    determine the impact of an employee, an element of subjectivity must be deployed. And
    this is where the real disadvantage of homeworking comes in. Jane in the office can offer
    help to a manager, run an idea by them, or chat with coworkers at the water cooler and
    come up with a brilliant solution to an ongoing problem. Jane at home can be hardworking,
    talented, and eager to provide value, but without those minor interactions, her endeavours
    may go unnoticed or unvalued.
    The Gender Divide – the Real Impact on Women
    Home and hybrid working undoubtedly has benefits and disadvantages for everyone. So
    why does this affect women in tech more than men? In simple terms, women have more to
    gain from working from home. As cited by Forbes, 19% of women would never return to office-
    based work, compared to 7% of men    . Women are benefitting marginally more than men from home
    working, but this also means that they pay a greater price. More women working from home means
    more women missing out on imposing their physical presence – and demonstrating their
    considerable capabilities- in the office, because they miss out on the hundreds of micro-interactions
    that help to build trust and respect.

    Conclusion
    Remote and hybrid working undoubtedly has numerous advantages and disadvantages for
    all involved. Many women will say that the advantages far outweigh the downsides, and
    their agency to choose how and where they work is more valuable than any other
    employment benefit. However, the onus is on the organization to ensure that the
    opportunities, team participation and reward for all employees, regardless of their working
    structure or gender, is equitable. It is, therefore, essential for organizations and
    policymakers to address these challenges and create an inclusive remote work environment
    that empowers women in tech to thrive. If this is done successfully, as the tech industry
    continues to evolve, embracing remote work as a long-term strategy can help pave the way
    for greater gender diversity and equality in the field.

