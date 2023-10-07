The Real Impact of Remote Working for Women in Tech



There was a time when women had to choose between their career and their families, when

a mother who wasn’t there for every school pickup, for concerts, or for sick days was a failure at

home, and the woman who had to dash to look after their child was a failure in the

workplace. This all changed with the advent of home working and the realization that, for

the most part, it doesn’t matter when or where you work, as long as you get the job done.

In fact, often those who choose the where and the when tend to be more productive.

The world of technology has witnessed a dramatic transformation in recent years, and one

of the most significant changes has been the widespread adoption of remote working. The

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, forcing companies to quickly adapt to a remote

work environment. While remote work has affected professionals across various industries,

its impact on women in tech has been particularly noteworthy. This article explores the

multifaceted impact of remote working on women who are looking for, or working in, tech

jobs.

The Benefits of Home Working

The benefits of home working have been discussed at length over the past three years and,

although it is not right for all organizations, outside of the service industries, home and

hybrid working approaches do undoubtedly have a host of advantages:

Increased Access to Opportunities

Remote working has expanded the horizons of employment opportunities for women in

tech. Traditionally, the tech industry has been male-dominated, making it challenging for

women to access job opportunities, especially at higher levels. In fact, more than 70% of

women in tech say that they are used to working in “bro cultures” and, for the most part,

have adjusted to the less-than-hospitable environment. However, remote work has broken

down geographical barriers, enabling people to work for tech companies that are outside of

their previous distance-enforced radius. This newfound accessibility has opened up a

plethora of potential opportunities for women in tech, allowing them to compete on a more

level playing field. There are doubtless many advantages to remote and hybrid working,

which benefit people of all genders:

Improved Work-Life Balance

One of the most significant advantages of remote work for women in tech is the potential

for improved work-life balance. Women have historically borne the lion’s share of domestic

responsibilities, which can often be at odds with demanding tech careers. Remote work

provides the flexibility to manage both professional and personal responsibilities more

effectively. This, in turn, can potentially alleviate some of the career-related challenges that

women in tech have traditionally faced.

Reduction of Gender Bias in the Workplace

Remote work can help mitigate gender bias in the workplace. When working remotely,

employees are evaluated primarily based on their output rather than physical presence or

perceived membership of a club or group. This shift in focus from office politics to tangible

results has the potential to make working life less hostile for women, as it becomes more

challenging to perpetuate gender bias when performance is the primary metric for success.

Increased Mentorship Opportunities

Mentorship is crucial for career growth, but for a rare being such as a woman in tech, it can

be almost impossible to find an appropriate mentor in the same time zone, let alone zip

code. Remote mentoring has arisen in part as a reaction to the upsurge in remote working,

but it also has the potential to override some of the downsides of in-person mentoring. This

has made it easier for women in tech to find mentors and sponsors that are the best fit for

their aspirations and niche, not just their gender. Virtual communication tools have made it

easier for women to connect with senior professionals within, as well as outside of, their

organizations or industry. This increased accessibility to mentorship opportunities might

have the potential to help women advance their careers and navigate the often complex

tech landscape more effectively.

Winning at Caregiving and Career

One of the unique challenges faced by women in tech is balancing caregiving responsibilities

with their careers. Remote work can provide a more supportive environment for managing

these responsibilities. With the ability to work from home, women can be more present for

their families while pursuing their tech careers, reducing the need to make difficult choices

between the two.

Combating the Gender Pay Gap

With new working practices come new policies, and this is a great opportunity for

organizations to address any pay gaps that may be present. A time when people are paid for

their quality of work and contribution to the organization instead of where they live, who

they know and their protected characteristics may just be on the horizon.

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Remote work has the potential to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in tech. By

removing geographical constraints, companies can tap into a more diverse talent pool,

including women from different backgrounds and regions. This increased diversity can lead

to fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and a more inclusive tech industry.

Challenges of Remote Work for Women in Tech

There are doubtless numerous advantages in home working and most of them will be

experienced by those who are able to work from home or adopt a hybrid working

arrangement, regardless of their gender. However, home working may not be the silver

bullet that it appears to be for women in tech. In fact, there is a possibility that the option to

work from home could have a negative impact:

Isolation

Remote work can be isolating, as it lacks the in-person interactions that foster a sense of

community and camaraderie in the workplace. Team members may miss out on networking

opportunities and informal mentorship that often occur in physical office spaces.

Work-Life Boundaries

The counter-side of improved work-life balance is the lack of work-life boundaries. Remote

work can blur the boundaries between work and personal life, making it challenging to

disconnect from work-related stress and demands. This can impact overall well-being and

can particularly affect women who are primary caregivers.

Visibility

Remote workers may struggle to gain visibility within their organizations, making it harder to

advance in their careers. This can be particularly challenging for women in tech, who may

already face visibility issues due to gender bias, and can mean that the bro-culture prevails.

Value

The challenge for all employers is to determine how they assess the quality and value of

their team members’ outputs. It is easy to look at date: number of outputs achieved in a

specific timeframe. However, how do you go about quantifying ideas, or networking, or

strategy creation? In order to assess the value of less quantifiable elements, and hence

determine the impact of an employee, an element of subjectivity must be deployed. And

this is where the real disadvantage of homeworking comes in. Jane in the office can offer

help to a manager, run an idea by them, or chat with coworkers at the water cooler and

come up with a brilliant solution to an ongoing problem. Jane at home can be hardworking,

talented, and eager to provide value, but without those minor interactions, her endeavours

may go unnoticed or unvalued.

The Gender Divide – the Real Impact on Women

Home and hybrid working undoubtedly has benefits and disadvantages for everyone. So

why does this affect women in tech more than men? In simple terms, women have more to

gain from working from home. As cited by Forbes, 19% of women would never return to office-

based work, compared to 7% of men. Women are benefitting marginally more than men from home

working, but this also means that they pay a greater price. More women working from home means

more women missing out on imposing their physical presence – and demonstrating their

considerable capabilities- in the office, because they miss out on the hundreds of micro-interactions

that help to build trust and respect.

Conclusion

Remote and hybrid working undoubtedly has numerous advantages and disadvantages for

all involved. Many women will say that the advantages far outweigh the downsides, and

their agency to choose how and where they work is more valuable than any other

employment benefit. However, the onus is on the organization to ensure that the

opportunities, team participation and reward for all employees, regardless of their working

structure or gender, is equitable. It is, therefore, essential for organizations and

policymakers to address these challenges and create an inclusive remote work environment

that empowers women in tech to thrive. If this is done successfully, as the tech industry

continues to evolve, embracing remote work as a long-term strategy can help pave the way

for greater gender diversity and equality in the field.