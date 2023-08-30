A workation is an incredible way to travel the world without sacrificing work commitments by working remotely. It offers the thrill of exploring and living like a local in a new city, allowing you to enjoy a healthy work-life balance. While the remote work trend is not new, it has become even more popular during the pandemic and will continue to be on trend even when things are back to normal. If you want to embrace the lifestyle and wondering where to travel, here are some of the most luxurious destinations for workations.

Kauai, Hawaii

Kauai is the perfect place if you want to work on an island paradise, allowing you to enjoy outdoor fun while juggling work. Dubbed the Garden Isle, Kauai is renowned for its stunning landscapes, featuring gorgeous beaches, majestic waterfalls, and dramatic cliffs. Although it’s famous for honeymooners seeking a tranquil escape away from the hustle and bustle, Kauai is fast becoming a popular destination for those looking to work from an island paradise.

Much of Kauai is only accessible by air or sea, which makes it an even more exciting place to stay. The island offers opportunities for enjoying many outdoor activities that will be more than enough to entertain you while not working. If you are up for thrilling adventures, try kayaking in the Wailua River. Many companies can arrange a kayaking trip in Wailua, starting from the Wailua River Marina.

Other activities to enjoy while on a break from work are snorkelling on Poipu Beach, hiking the Kalalau trail, and ziplining above the island’s spectacular valleys. For ultimate luxury, splurge on a helicopter tour to experience the exhilarating views of the island from above, including Waimea Canyon and Jurassic Falls.

Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca is one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations for many reasons. It’s home to beautiful beaches and natural attractions like the Serra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO-listed mountain range. Those coming here for a workation will be in for a treat. Aside from the numerous fun activities to enjoy during a break from work, there are plenty of beautiful rental villas in Mallorca, perfect for those who come here on a workation holiday.

Palma, the island’s capital, is an ideal base for a workation getaway in Mallorca. Here, you’ll find numerous accommodation options, including rentals for long-term stays. What’s great about staying in Palma is it offers plenty of fun attractions and activities to keep you entertained while on a break from work. As you stroll through the old town, you’ll stumble upon significant historical sites, including the Cathedral of Santa Maria.

Head to the Na Foradada viewpoint to escape the busy old town and head somewhere quiet and scenic. It’s the best place to admire the most breathtaking sunset views along the Serra de Tramuntana mountains. Although it’s a great place to visit any time of the day, you can best admire the views during sunset.

Hvar, Croatia

Hvar is one of the most sophisticated islands of Croatia, a favourite spot of jet setters and celebrities who love to dress up and party at its bars and nightclubs. It’s ideal if you’re looking for a workation destination exuding luxury and sophistication. You’ll spend your work break strolling through the picturesque cobblestone streets, hanging out at the beaches, and partying at the glitzy cocktail bars.

Between working, you can explore Hvar’s Old Town and admire its perfectly preserved Venetian architecture. Sitting between the harbour and hillsides, you’ll enjoy strolling through the town’s maze of streets. Bring your laptop and stop by one of the outdoor cafes to catch up on work between sightseeing.

Consider a day trip to the nearby Pakleni Islands while on a workation holiday in Hvar. The islands lie off the coast of the Hvar Town, which you can reach by catching a 20-minute ferry ride from the harbour. When you get to Pakleni Islands, follow the trail that cuts through the middle of the island to visit spectacular attractions like the gorgeous Mlini Beach.

Barbados, The Caribbean

Barbados offers everything you need for a workation in the Caribbean. It has fine white sands, offering the perfect spot for relaxing after work. In addition, you can book excellent accommodations here, with St James, in particular, a great area for those who come here for a workation. It’s a scenic area on the west coast of Barbados, home to upscale resorts fronting the Caribbean coast.

While you will most likely spend your time at the beach in Barbados, there’s more to see on the island while on a break from work. Visit attractions like the George Washington House, a plantation-style house restored by the Barbados National Trust. Take the time to stroll through Speightstown, home to the Arlington House Museum, which offers a glimpse into the history of Barbados.

Barbados is home to many beautiful beaches. But it’s Mullins Beach that stands out amongst them. The gorgeous beach is home to luxurious hotels and is a favourite of celebrities. Aside from swimming in its pristine waters, it offers opportunities for enjoying water sports, such as kayaking, sailing, and snorkelling.

Santorini, Greece

Santorini may have a reputation for being a honeymoon destination, but it also attracts workationers seeking a luxurious place to stay. The famous Greek island is home to picturesque whitewashed villages nestled along a cliff and boasting panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. On your workation in Santorini, you can hike to a caldera and hang out at black sand beaches between working.

As a volcanic island, Santorini has black sand beaches, offering the perfect place to relax, soak in the sun, and swim in the crystalline waters. At sunset, head to the picturesque village of Oia to witness the spectacular view. You’ll be in awe at the magical scenery of the sky turning into shades of pink, purple, and oranges!

After a hard day at work, treat yourself to a delectable dinner at one of Santorini’s cliffside restaurants. Santorini has several gourmet restaurants to cater to those seeking luxurious dining experiences. Don’t forget to order a bottle of local wine with your meal.