Can Girl Math Help You Be Better with Money?

Could you justify spending $600 on a dress? Most of us would think twice before spending so much on a new piece of clothing. But the newest logic to hit the streets has given more leniency to splurge on purchases that would set our pockets back more than a little. Spending a lot of money on something you may or may not use is not a healthy habit to build. However, with girl math, it’s okay to spend a little extra occasionally.

While standard advice from financial experts usually starts with statements such as “spend less than what you earn” or “live below your means,”. Girl math gives an alternative view to making financially sound decisions and considers both the emotional and quality of life value of a purchase.

This trend on TikTok has grown in popularity only recently. The hashtag #girlmath has over 150 million views. However, is the girl math trend a fun social media gimmick, or is it helpful financial advice?

What is the meaning of girl math?

Girl math, put simply, is a way to justify spending and comes in handy with overspending. Despite the name, it is a topic that is not tied to gender and can be used by anyone.

The trend started gaining traction when a real estate developer and content creator, Samantha Jane, with the handle Samjamessssss shared her definition of girl math. In her opinion, if she bought something for $50 at Zara, then returned it and bought something else that cost $100, the new item only cost her $50.

While the register may show that she only needs to pay $50, $100 was spent. Because $50 on the original return is still kept by the store.

Yet, the trend is meant to be fun, even with flaws in girl math logic. A way to help people not feel guilt about self-indulgent purchases, essentially, girl math is a friendly reminder that spending money on yourself is okay.

Girl Math examples

Here are more examples if you’re curious about how girl math works in other situations.

Spending less than $5 on anything is like getting something for free.

When you buy something on sale, you’re still saving money, even if you didn’t intend to make the purchase.

If you buy an item, such as a purse or handbag, for $400 and use it for more than 200 days, then you’ve paid a little over a dollar for every day you’ve used it.

If you notice, girl math focuses on in-the-moment purchases and justifies their significance.

What are experts saying about girl math?

Now that you understand what girl math is, what are the experts saying about this concept? Is girl math a practical way of managing money?

Dan Egan, the vice president of behavioral finance and investing for digital investment advisory firm Betterment, told the Washington Post that it’s okay not to worry about small purchases. Often, those small purchases won’t affect wealth building in the future.

Other financial experts have shared that when girl math isn’t taken too seriously, it can be a way to openly talk about money and create financial transparency. For instance, if you were planning on buying a new coffee machine for $150 and you bought it on sale for $120, you can see that as earning $30. Since you had planned to spend more and ended up spending less, it’s another way of money coming back to you.

Most financial professionals will say as long as people are following the girl math trend with humor and not taking it too seriously, it’s harmless. Girl math is a fun take on spending money, especially if you have specific financial principles in place.

Should you use girl math when making your next purchase?

So now you know what girl math is. You’ve heard insights from both influencers on TikTok and people who crunch numbers for a living. The next question to answer is, should you apply girl math to your next purchase or financial plan?

The truth is, only you can make that decision. Everyone’s financial situation is different. For some girls, math can help them become more comfortable spending money. For others, it might lead you to bigger problems.

Regardless of your financial situation, it’s best to focus on three components of your money: the past, present, and future. Before your next shopping spree, consider your history. What were your previous spending habits and purchases like? Did those purchases cause you to come into debt? Do you have a habit of buying things you don’t use?

Also, consider your present state of money. Do you know how much money is in your bank account? Do you know what upcoming bills you have? What are your current financial responsibilities?

Lastly, consider your future. Do you have a retirement fund? What are your financial goals, and will this purchase affect the outcome of your goals? Do you have an emergency fund?

When you look at your finances through these three different viewpoints, making purchases more aligned with your financial situation can be easier than going along with a trend.

Remember that most trends are created to have fun and build a sense of camaraderie with people online. In a BuzzFeed article, Influencer Samantha said that girl math isn’t about good or bad financial decisions. It’s about making up your own rules for finances and taking the shame around spending.

With this in mind, you must take opportunities to treat yourself. You shouldn’t feel guilty about getting coffee every morning if it helps you through your day. Likewise, if you spend over $100 on an item you know is of good quality and use it often, it is okay. However, it’s important to remember that girl math is not a one-size-fits-all solution to money.

Treating yourself might look slightly different if you’re in a difficult financial situation or have many responsibilities. Treating yourself may be done non-monetary instead of a purchase that might set you back. Or perhaps it’s not shopping at every sale your favorite clothing store has, but shopping at their sales twice a year.